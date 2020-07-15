openbase logo
ewb

electron-windows-badge-lt

by Viktor Shmigol
0.0.4 (see all)

Electron Windows Badge plugin to access and modify the badge number of the app icon in windows.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

330

GitHub Stars

69

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Electron Windows Badge

Electron Windows Badge plugin to access and modify the badge number of the app icon in windows.

demo

Installation

$ npm i electron-windows-badge --save

Usage

1) Require electron-windows-badge in your main process:
    const Badge = require('electron-windows-badge');

2) Initialize new object of badge while creating window:
    function createWindow () {
        win = new BrowserWindow({width: 800, height: 600});
        const badgeOptions = {}
        new Badge(win, badgeOptions);
    }

3) To update the badge you just need to call this(you must do it in render process):
    ipcRenderer.sendSync('update-badge', 1);

4) To remove badge just call this(you must do it in render process):
    ipcRenderer.sendSync('update-badge', null);

API

Badge options

Option NameDefault ValueDescription
fontColor 'white'Font color
font '24px arial'Font style
color 'red'The color of badge
fittrueBe sure that your number will be fit into badge
decimals 0Numbers after dot (For float numbers)
radius8The radius of badge

License

MIT

