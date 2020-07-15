Electron Windows Badge plugin to access and modify the badge number of the app icon in windows.
$ npm i electron-windows-badge --save
1) Require electron-windows-badge in your main process:
const Badge = require('electron-windows-badge');
2) Initialize new object of badge while creating window:
function createWindow () {
win = new BrowserWindow({width: 800, height: 600});
const badgeOptions = {}
new Badge(win, badgeOptions);
}
3) To update the badge you just need to call this(you must do it in render process):
ipcRenderer.sendSync('update-badge', 1);
4) To remove badge just call this(you must do it in render process):
ipcRenderer.sendSync('update-badge', null);
Badge options
|Option Name
|Default Value
|Description
fontColor
|'white'
|Font color
font
|'24px arial'
|Font style
color
|'red'
|The color of badge
fit
|true
|Be sure that your number will be fit into badge
decimals
|0
|Numbers after dot (For float numbers)
radius
|8
|The radius of badge