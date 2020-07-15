Electron Windows Badge

Electron Windows Badge plugin to access and modify the badge number of the app icon in windows.

Installation

$ npm i electron-windows-badge --save

Usage

1 ) Require electron-windows-badge in your main process: const Badge = require ( 'electron-windows-badge' ); 2 ) Initialize new object of badge while creating window : function createWindow ( ) { win = new BrowserWindow({ width : 800 , height : 600 }); const badgeOptions = {} new Badge(win, badgeOptions); } 3 ) To update the badge you just need to call this (you must do it in render process): ipcRenderer.sendSync( 'update-badge' , 1 ); 4 ) To remove badge just call this (you must do it in render process): ipcRenderer.sendSync( 'update-badge' , null );

API

Badge options

Option Name Default Value Description fontColor 'white' Font color font '24px arial' Font style color 'red' The color of badge fit true Be sure that your number will be fit into badge decimals 0 Numbers after dot (For float numbers) radius 8 The radius of badge

License

MIT