A library to store and restore window sizes and positions for your Electron app

Heavily influenced by the implementation in electron-boilerplate.

Install

$ npm install --save electron- window -state

Usage

const windowStateKeeper = require ( 'electron-window-state' ); let win; app.on( 'ready' , function ( ) { let mainWindowState = windowStateKeeper({ defaultWidth : 1000 , defaultHeight : 800 }); win = new BrowserWindow({ 'x' : mainWindowState.x, 'y' : mainWindowState.y, 'width' : mainWindowState.width, 'height' : mainWindowState.height }); mainWindowState.manage(win); });

Please do not set useContentSize to true at creating BrowserWindow instance because it changes how to calculate window size.

API

Note: Don't call this function before the ready event is fired.

opts

defaultWidth - Number

The width that should be returned if no file exists yet. Defaults to 800 .

defaultHeight - Number

The height that should be returned if no file exists yet. Defaults to 600 .

path - String

The path where the state file should be written to. Defaults to app.getPath('userData')

file - String

The name of file. Defaults to window-state.json

maximize - Boolean

Should we automatically maximize the window, if it was last closed maximized. Defaults to true

fullScreen - Boolean

Should we automatically restore the window to full screen, if it was last closed full screen. Defaults to true

state object

const windowState = windowStateKeeper({ defaultWidth : 1000 , defaultHeight : 800 });

x - Number

The saved x coordinate of the loaded state. undefined if the state has not been saved yet.

y - Number

The saved y coordinate of the loaded state. undefined if the state has not been saved yet.

width - Number

The saved width of loaded state. defaultWidth if the state has not been saved yet.

height - Number

The saved heigth of loaded state. defaultHeight if the state has not been saved yet.

isMaximized - Boolean

true if the window state was saved while the window was maximized. undefined if the state has not been saved yet.

isFullScreen - Boolean

true if the window state was saved while the window was in full screen mode. undefined if the state has not been saved yet.

manage(window) - Function

Register listeners on the given BrowserWindow for events that are related to size or position changes ( resize , move ). It will also restore the window's maximized or full screen state. When the window is closed we automatically remove the listeners and save the state.

unmanage - Function

Removes all listeners of the managed BrowserWindow in case it does not need to be managed anymore.

saveState(window) - Function

Saves the current state of the given BrowserWindow . This exists mostly for legacy purposes, and in most cases it's better to just use manage .

License

MIT © Marcel Wiehle