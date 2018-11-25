A library to store and restore window sizes and positions for your Electron app
Heavily influenced by the implementation in electron-boilerplate.
$ npm install --save electron-window-state
const windowStateKeeper = require('electron-window-state');
let win;
app.on('ready', function () {
// Load the previous state with fallback to defaults
let mainWindowState = windowStateKeeper({
defaultWidth: 1000,
defaultHeight: 800
});
// Create the window using the state information
win = new BrowserWindow({
'x': mainWindowState.x,
'y': mainWindowState.y,
'width': mainWindowState.width,
'height': mainWindowState.height
});
// Let us register listeners on the window, so we can update the state
// automatically (the listeners will be removed when the window is closed)
// and restore the maximized or full screen state
mainWindowState.manage(win);
});
Please do not set
useContentSize to
true at creating
BrowserWindow instance
because it changes how to calculate window size.
Note: Don't call this function before the
ready event is fired.
defaultWidth - Number
The width that should be returned if no file exists yet. Defaults to
800.
defaultHeight - Number
The height that should be returned if no file exists yet. Defaults to
600.
path - String
The path where the state file should be written to. Defaults to
app.getPath('userData')
file - String
The name of file. Defaults to
window-state.json
maximize - Boolean
Should we automatically maximize the window, if it was last closed
maximized. Defaults to
true
fullScreen - Boolean
Should we automatically restore the window to full screen, if it was last
closed full screen. Defaults to
true
const windowState = windowStateKeeper({
defaultWidth: 1000,
defaultHeight: 800
});
x - Number
The saved
x coordinate of the loaded state.
undefined if the state has not
been saved yet.
y - Number
The saved
y coordinate of the loaded state.
undefined if the state has not
been saved yet.
width - Number
The saved
width of loaded state.
defaultWidth if the state has not been
saved yet.
height - Number
The saved
heigth of loaded state.
defaultHeight if the state has not been
saved yet.
isMaximized - Boolean
true if the window state was saved while the window was maximized.
undefined if the state has not been saved yet.
isFullScreen - Boolean
true if the window state was saved while the window was in full screen
mode.
undefined if the state has not been saved yet.
manage(window) - Function
Register listeners on the given
BrowserWindow for events that are
related to size or position changes (
resize,
move). It will also restore
the window's maximized or full screen state.
When the window is closed we automatically remove the listeners and save the
state.
unmanage - Function
Removes all listeners of the managed
BrowserWindow in case it does not
need to be managed anymore.
saveState(window) - Function
Saves the current state of the given
BrowserWindow. This exists mostly for
legacy purposes, and in most cases it's better to just use
manage.
MIT © Marcel Wiehle