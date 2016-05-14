Convenience methods for Electron windows.

Installation

npm i --save electron- window

Usage

electron-window converts this:

const { app, BrowserWindow } = require ( 'electron' ) const path = require ( 'path' ) const url = require ( 'url' ) let mainWindow = null app.on( 'ready' , () => { mainWindow = new BrowserWindow({ width : 1000 , height : 400 , show : false }) const someArgs = { data : 'hi' } const indexPath = path.resolve(__dirname, '..' , 'weird-location' , 'index.html' ) const indexUrl = url.format({ protocol : 'file' , pathname : indexPath, slashes : true , hash : encodeURIComponent ( JSON .stringify(someArgs)) }) mainWindow.on( 'closed' , () => { mainWindow = null }) mainWindow.webContents.on( 'did-finish-load' , () => { mainWindow.show() console .log( 'window is now visible!' ) }) mainWindow.loadUrl(indexUrl) })

to this:

const { app } = require ( 'electron' ) const path = require ( 'path' ) const window = require ( 'electron-window' ) app.on( 'ready' , () => { const mainWindow = window .createWindow({ width : 1000 , height : 400 }) const someArgs = { data : 'hi' } const indexPath = path.resolve(__dirname, '..' , 'weird-location' , 'index.html' ) mainWindow.showUrl(indexPath, someArgs, () => { console .log( 'window is now visible!' ) }) })

API Methods

Class method that creates a new BrowserWindow with the following default options : { show: false } . No need to worry about keeping a global reference to prevent garbage collection, this is handled for you.

Instance method to parse arguments in window. You would only need to call from your renderer preload script if you pass in preload .

Instance method that shows the url. When the url is finished loading, the callback is returned. If the optional argsForRenderer is set then __args__ will be a global object for the page in the renderer process. This is a convenient way to pass arguments from the main process to the renderer process.

Instance method to call if you ever want to remove the global reference. Should only need to be called if destroy() is ever called. Most likely, you won't need to use this.

API Properties

windows

Class property to get a reference to all windows created and their ids. This is in the form of an object where the keys are window ids, and the values are instances of BrowserWindow .

Example

main process

const window = require ( 'electron-window' ) const windowOptions = { width : 1000 , height : 400 } const mainWindow = window .createWindow(windowOptions) const args = { data : 'some secret data' } mainWindow.showUrl( 'index.html' , args, () => { console .log( 'the window should be showing with the contents of the URL now' ) })

renderer process

require ( 'electron-window' ).parseArgs() console .log( window .__args__)

License

MIT