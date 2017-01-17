Use WebRTC in Node.js via a hidden Electron process
WebRTC is a powerful web API that lets browsers make peer-to-peer connections, and has already been
deployed in many popular browsers. It may sometimes be
useful to let Node.js programs use WebRTC, e.g. in
webtorrent-hybrid. However, the modules for WebRTC in Node (
node-webrtc and
node-rtc-peer-connection) are either hard to install, broken, or incomplete.
As a hack, this module talks to an invisible Electron instance in the background (using
electron-eval) to use Chromium's built-in WebRTC implementation.
This module is compatible with
simple-peer and passes its tests.
electron-webrtc is intended for use with RTCDataChannels, so the MediaStream API is not supported.
npm install electron-webrtc
// call exported function to create Electron process
var wrtc = require('electron-webrtc')()
// handle errors that may occur when trying to communicate with Electron
wrtc.on('error', function (err) { console.log(err) })
// uses the same API as the `wrtc` package
var pc = new wrtc.RTCPeerConnection(config)
// compatible with `simple-peer`
var peer = new SimplePeer({
initiator: true,
wrtc: wrtc
})
// listen for errors
wrtc.on('error', function (err, source) {
console.error(err)
})
var wrtc = require('electron-webrtc')([opts])
Calling the function exported by this module will create a new hidden Electron process. It is recommended to only create one, since Electron uses a lot of resources.
An optional
opts object may contain specific options (including headless mode). See
electron-eval
The object returned by this function has the same API as the
node-webrtc package.
Any errors that occur when communicating with the Electron daemon will be emitted by the
wrtc object (
wrtc.on('error', ...)).
wrtc.close()
Closes the Electron process and releases its resources. You may not need to do this since the Electron process will close automatically after the Node process terminates.
wrtc.electronDaemon
A handle to the
electron-eval daemon that this module uses to talk to the Electron process.
error
Emitted by
RTCPeerConnection or
RTCDataChannel when
daemon.eval() evaluates code that throws an internal error.
Chromium normally won't run on a headless server since it expects a screen that it can render to. So to work around this, we can use
Xvfb, a utility that creates a framebuffer that Chromium can use as a virtual screen.
First, install
Xvfb:
apt-get install xvfb # Ubuntu/Debian
yum install xorg-x11-server-Xvfb # CentOS
Create the
HEADLESS env variable:
export HEADLESS=true
Or if you want to do it programmatically, initialize a new instance and pass in
headless as a key as demonstrated:
var wrtc = require('electron-webrtc')({ headless: true })
Now you may run your WebRTC code with
electron-webrtc :)