Use WebRTC in Node.js via a hidden Electron process

WebRTC is a powerful web API that lets browsers make peer-to-peer connections, and has already been deployed in many popular browsers. It may sometimes be useful to let Node.js programs use WebRTC, e.g. in webtorrent-hybrid . However, the modules for WebRTC in Node ( node-webrtc and node-rtc-peer-connection ) are either hard to install, broken, or incomplete.

As a hack, this module talks to an invisible Electron instance in the background (using electron-eval ) to use Chromium's built-in WebRTC implementation.

Status

This module is compatible with simple-peer and passes its tests.

electron-webrtc is intended for use with RTCDataChannels, so the MediaStream API is not supported.

Usage

npm install electron-webrtc

var wrtc = require ( 'electron-webrtc' )() wrtc.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log(err) }) var pc = new wrtc.RTCPeerConnection(config) var peer = new SimplePeer({ initiator : true , wrtc : wrtc }) wrtc.on( 'error' , function ( err, source ) { console .error(err) })

Methods

var wrtc = require('electron-webrtc')([opts])

Calling the function exported by this module will create a new hidden Electron process. It is recommended to only create one, since Electron uses a lot of resources.

An optional opts object may contain specific options (including headless mode). See electron-eval

The object returned by this function has the same API as the node-webrtc package.

Any errors that occur when communicating with the Electron daemon will be emitted by the wrtc object ( wrtc.on('error', ...) ).

Closes the Electron process and releases its resources. You may not need to do this since the Electron process will close automatically after the Node process terminates.

Properties

A handle to the electron-eval daemon that this module uses to talk to the Electron process.

Events

- error

Emitted by RTCPeerConnection or RTCDataChannel when daemon.eval() evaluates code that throws an internal error.

Running on a headless server

Chromium normally won't run on a headless server since it expects a screen that it can render to. So to work around this, we can use Xvfb , a utility that creates a framebuffer that Chromium can use as a virtual screen.

First, install Xvfb :

apt-get install xvfb yum install xorg-x11-server-Xvfb

Create the HEADLESS env variable:

export HEADLESS= true

Or if you want to do it programmatically, initialize a new instance and pass in headless as a key as demonstrated:

var wrtc = require ( 'electron-webrtc' )({ headless : true })

Now you may run your WebRTC code with electron-webrtc :)

