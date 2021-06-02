Because setting up
webpackin the
electronenvironment shouldn't be difficult.
Modern web development practices today require a lot of setup with things like
webpack to bundle your code,
babel for transpiling,
eslint for linting, and so much more that the list just goes on. Unfortunately when creating
electron applications, all of that setup just became much more difficult. The primary aim of
electron-webpack is to eliminate all preliminary setup with one simple install so you can get back to developing your application.
Why create a module and not a full boilerplate?
If you've been in the JavaScript world for even a short period of time, you are very aware that things are always changing, and development setup is no exclusion. Putting all development scripts into a single updatable module just makes sense. Sure a full featured boilerplate works too, but doing also involves needing to manually update those pesky
webpack configuration files that some may call magic when something new comes out.
Here are some of the awesome features you'll find using
electron-webpack...
webpack for source code bundling
webpack-dev-server for development
renderer and
main processes
@babel/preset-env that is automatically configured based on your
electron version
webpack loaders, plugins, etc.
Get started fast with electron-webpack-quick-start.
# create a directory of your choice, and copy template using curl
mkdir my-project && cd my-project
curl -fsSL https://github.com/electron-userland/electron-webpack-quick-start/archive/master.tar.gz | tar -xz --strip-components 1
# or copy template using git clone
git clone https://github.com/electron-userland/electron-webpack-quick-start.git
cd electron-webpack-quick-start
rm -rf .git
# install dependencies
yarn
If you already have an existing project, or are looking for a custom approach outside of the quick start template, make sure to read over the Core Concepts, Project Structure, and Development sections of
electron-webpack's documentation.
Make sure to take advantage of the detailed documentation that
electron-webpack provides. It covers everything from how things work internally, adding custom configurations, and building your application.
Feel free to grab an issue and fix it or to share your features and improvements - PRs are always welcome!
However, in order for your contribution to be property included in the automatically generated release notes, please use our standard format for your commit messages.
The prebuilt setup works quite great out of the box. What's more, is that it also lets you hook into the internals and handle even the most unique webpack's case. As with all webpack abstractors, it comes with a cost - you don't really know what's happening under the hood and you might encounter some edge-cases. Luckily the docs are great, and the community seems healthy.