Because setting up webpack in the electron environment shouldn't be difficult.

Overview

Modern web development practices today require a lot of setup with things like webpack to bundle your code, babel for transpiling, eslint for linting, and so much more that the list just goes on. Unfortunately when creating electron applications, all of that setup just became much more difficult. The primary aim of electron-webpack is to eliminate all preliminary setup with one simple install so you can get back to developing your application.

Why create a module and not a full boilerplate?

If you've been in the JavaScript world for even a short period of time, you are very aware that things are always changing, and development setup is no exclusion. Putting all development scripts into a single updatable module just makes sense. Sure a full featured boilerplate works too, but doing also involves needing to manually update those pesky webpack configuration files that some may call magic when something new comes out.

Here are some of the awesome features you'll find using electron-webpack ...

Detailed documentation

Use of webpack for source code bundling

for source code bundling Use of webpack-dev-server for development

for development HMR for both renderer and main processes

and processes Use of @babel/preset-env that is automatically configured based on your electron version

that is automatically configured based on your version Ability to add custom webpack loaders, plugins, etc.

loaders, plugins, etc. Add-ons to support items like TypeScript, Less, EJS, etc.

Quick Start

Get started fast with electron-webpack-quick-start.

mkdir my-project && cd my-project curl -fsSL https://github.com/electron-userland/electron-webpack-quick-start/archive/master.tar.gz | tar -xz --strip-components 1 git clone https://github.com/electron-userland/electron-webpack-quick-start.git cd electron-webpack-quick-start rm -rf .git yarn

If you already have an existing project, or are looking for a custom approach outside of the quick start template, make sure to read over the Core Concepts, Project Structure, and Development sections of electron-webpack 's documentation.

Next Steps

Make sure to take advantage of the detailed documentation that electron-webpack provides. It covers everything from how things work internally, adding custom configurations, and building your application.

Contributing

Feel free to grab an issue and fix it or to share your features and improvements - PRs are always welcome!

However, in order for your contribution to be property included in the automatically generated release notes, please use our standard format for your commit messages.