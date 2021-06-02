openbase logo
electron-webpack

by electron-userland
2.8.2

Scripts and configurations to compile Electron applications using webpack

17.5K

GitHub Stars

867

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

39

Dependencies

29

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Average Rating

4.0/5

4.0/51
Readme

electron-webpack npm version

Because setting up webpack in the electron environment shouldn't be difficult.

Overview

Modern web development practices today require a lot of setup with things like webpack to bundle your code, babel for transpiling, eslint for linting, and so much more that the list just goes on. Unfortunately when creating electron applications, all of that setup just became much more difficult. The primary aim of electron-webpack is to eliminate all preliminary setup with one simple install so you can get back to developing your application.

Why create a module and not a full boilerplate?

If you've been in the JavaScript world for even a short period of time, you are very aware that things are always changing, and development setup is no exclusion. Putting all development scripts into a single updatable module just makes sense. Sure a full featured boilerplate works too, but doing also involves needing to manually update those pesky webpack configuration files that some may call magic when something new comes out.

Here are some of the awesome features you'll find using electron-webpack...

Quick Start

Get started fast with electron-webpack-quick-start.

# create a directory of your choice, and copy template using curl
mkdir my-project && cd my-project
curl -fsSL https://github.com/electron-userland/electron-webpack-quick-start/archive/master.tar.gz | tar -xz --strip-components 1

# or copy template using git clone
git clone https://github.com/electron-userland/electron-webpack-quick-start.git
cd electron-webpack-quick-start
rm -rf .git

# install dependencies
yarn

If you already have an existing project, or are looking for a custom approach outside of the quick start template, make sure to read over the Core Concepts, Project Structure, and Development sections of electron-webpack's documentation.

Next Steps

Make sure to take advantage of the detailed documentation that electron-webpack provides. It covers everything from how things work internally, adding custom configurations, and building your application.

Contributing

Feel free to grab an issue and fix it or to share your features and improvements - PRs are always welcome!
However, in order for your contribution to be property included in the automatically generated release notes, please use our standard format for your commit messages.

Karolis Šarapnickis

December 22, 2020
December 22, 2020
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Responsive Maintainers

The prebuilt setup works quite great out of the box. What's more, is that it also lets you hook into the internals and handle even the most unique webpack's case. As with all webpack abstractors, it comes with a cost - you don't really know what's happening under the hood and you might encounter some edge-cases. Luckily the docs are great, and the community seems healthy.

