#electron-vibrancy
This module is intended to give an Electron BrowserWindow blur on its behind. Electron does not support 'blur behind' from a transparent window and this module uses native API calls to achieve the effect.
Since this is a native addon, you will need your platforms build tools. Visual Studio,XCode etc.Also Python for
node-gyp.
git clone https://github.com/arkenthera/electron-vibrancy
cd electron-vibrancy
npm install
cd spec/app # Go to sample app
electron . # electron --version should be 1.6.8
To rebuild again:
npm run conf
npm run rebuild
Also available through NPM.
npm install electron-vibrancy
To run tests see scripts/ci
BrowserWindow must be transparent. (
transparent:true)
A dynamic link library (DLL) initialization routine failed. error, it means that the module isn't compiled against Electron or compiled against the wrong version.
Although it works, I dont recommend using this module on a machine below Windows 10. See platforms section below for more information for macOS.
There are several methods depending on what you want to do and what platform you are on.
SetVibrancy(window, material) win , macOS
Returns
Integer.View id of
NSVisualEffectView. You need this for
UpdateView or
RemoveView.
material has no effect on Windows.
window
BrowserWindow instance
Material - Integer. The Material for
NSVisualEffectMaterial.
0 -
NSVisualEffectMaterialAppearanceBased 10.10+
1 -
NSVisualEffectMaterialLight 10.10+
2 -
NSVisualEffectMaterialDark 10.10+
3 -
NSVisualEffectMaterialTitlebar 10.10+
4 -
NSVisualEffectMaterialSelection 10.11+
5 -
NSVisualEffectMaterialMenu 10.11+
6 -
NSVisualEffectMaterialPopover 10.11+
7 -
NSVisualEffectMaterialSidebar 10.11+
8 -
NSVisualEffectMaterialMediumLight 10.11+
9 -
NSVisualEffectMaterialUltraDark 10.11+
Enables or disables vibrancy for the WHOLE window. It will resize automatically. If you want something custom, see
AddView.
See here for more info about
NSVisualEffectMaterial.
DisableVibrancy(window) win, macOS
Disables Vibrancy completely.
window
BrowserWindow instance
AddView(window,options) macOS
Returns
Integer.View id of
NSVisualEffectView. You need this for
UpdateView or
RemoveView.
window
BrowserWindow instance
options Object
Material - Integer. The Material for
NSVisualEffectMaterial.See
SetVibrancy method for material properties.
X X Position of the
NSVisualEffectView relative to the main
BrowserWindow.
Y X Position of the
NSVisualEffectView relative to the main
BrowserWindow.
Width - Integer Width of the
NSVisualEffectView. Should not be larger than the window's.
Height - Integer Height of the
NSVisualEffectView. Should not be larger than the window's.
ResizeMask- Integer.Resize mask for the
NSVisualEffectView.
0 - Auto width resize
1 - Auto height resize
2 - Auto width-height resize
3 - No resize
Adds a
NSVisualEffectView to the window with the specified properties.If you dont specify a
ResizeMask,default value for it is
2.
UpdateView(window,options) macOS
Returns
Boolean.
window
BrowserWindow instance
options Object
ViewId - Integer. Return value from
AddView.
Material - Integer. The Material for
NSVisualEffectMaterial.See
SetVibrancy method for material properties.
X X Position of the
NSVisualEffectView relative to the main
BrowserWindow.
Y X Position of the
NSVisualEffectView relative to the main
BrowserWindow.
Width - Integer Width of the
NSVisualEffectView. Should not be larger than the window's.
Height - Integer Height of the
NSVisualEffectView. Should not be larger than the window's.
Updates the
NSVisualEffectView with the specified properties.
RemoveView(window,viewId) macOS
Returns
Boolean.
window
BrowserWindow instance
ViewId- Integer.Identifier of
NSVisualEffectView.
Removes the
NSVisualEffectView.
// Require the module
var electronVibrancy = require('..');
electronVibrancy.SetVibrancy(true,browserWindowInstance.getNativeWindowHandle());
// Preferred Usage
// mainWindow with show: false
mainWindow.on('ready-to-show',function() {
var electronVibrancy = require('..');
// Whole window vibrancy with Material 0 and auto resize
electronVibrancy.SetVibrancy(mainWindow, 0);
// auto resizing vibrant view at {0,0} with size {300,300} with Material 0
electronVibrancy.AddView(mainWindow, { Width: 300,Height:300,X:0,Y:0,ResizeMask:2,Material:0 })
// non-resizing vibrant view at {0,0} with size {300,300} with Material 0
electronVibrancy.AddView(mainWindow, { Width: 300,Height:300,X:0,Y:0,ResizeMask:3,Material:0 })
//Remove a view
var viewId = electronVibrancy.SetVibrancy(mainWindow, 0);
electronVibrancy.RemoveView(mainWindow,viewId);
// Add a view then update it
var viewId = electronVibrancy.SetVibrancy(mainWindow, 0);
electronVibrancy.UpdateView(mainWindow,{ ViewId: viewId,Width: 600, Height: 600 });
// Multipe views with different materials
var viewId1 = electronVibrancy.AddView(mainWindow, { Width: 300,Height:300,X:0,Y:0,ResizeMask:3,Material:0 })
var viewId2 = electronVibrancy.AddView(mainWindow, { Width: 300,Height:300,X:300,Y:0,ResizeMask:3,Material:2 })
console.log(viewId1);
console.log(viewId2);
// electronVibrancy.RemoveView(mainWindow,0);
// electronVibrancy.RemoveView(mainWindow,1);
// or
electronVibrancy.DisableVibrancy(mainWindow);
})
On Windows 10 the addon uses
SetWindowCompositionAttribute, which is an undocumented API, which means it can be changed by Microsoft any time and break the functionality.
Requires Yosemite and above.Some materials require 10.11+. Since this is the case, if you use a material that's not available on that macOS version, it will
fallback to the default material value which is
0, which might not be what you want.
This project is under MIT. See LICENSE