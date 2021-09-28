Useful utilities for Electron apps and modules

You can use this module directly in both the main and renderer process.

Install

npm install electron-util

Requires Electron 5 or later.

Usage

const {is} = require ( 'electron-util' ); console .log(is.macos && is.main);

API

Contents

api

Type: object

Access the Electron APIs in both the main and renderer process without having to care about which one you're in.

For example, in the renderer process:

api.app.quit();

The app API is usually only available in the main process.

is

Type: object

Check for various things:

macos - Running on macOS

- Running on macOS linux - Running on Linux

- Running on Linux windows - Running on Windows

- Running on Windows main - Running on the main process

- Running on the main process renderer - Running on the renderer process

- Running on the renderer process development - Running in development, not in production

- Running in development, not in production usingAsar - The app is using ASAR

- The app is using ASAR macAppStore - The app is an Mac App Store build

- The app is an Mac App Store build windowsStore - The app is a Windows Store AppX build

electronVersion

Type: string \ Example: '1.7.9'

Electron version.

chromeVersion

Type: string \ Example: '62.0.3202'

Chrome version in Electron.

Type: Function

Accepts an object with the keys as either macos , windows , linux , or default , and picks the appropriate key depending on the current platform. If no platform key is matched, the default key is used if it exists. If the value is a function, it will be executed, and the returned value will be used.

init({ enableUnicorn : util.platform({ macos : true , windows : false , linux : () => false }) });

Type: Function

Returns the active window.

Type: Function

Run some JavaScript in the active or given window.

Returns a promise for the result of the executed code or a rejected promise if the result is a rejected promise.

Type: Function

ASAR is great, but it has limitations when it comes to executing binaries. For example, child_process.spawn() is not automatically handled. So you would have to unpack the binary, for example, with the asarUnpack option in electron-builder . This creates a problem as the path to the binary changes, but your path.join(__dirname, 'binary') is not changed. To make it work you need to fix the path. That's the purpose of this method.

Before:

After:

/Users/sindresorhus/Kap.app/Contents/Resources/app .asar .unpacked/node_modules/foo/binary

enforceMacOSAppLocation() macOS

Type: Function

On macOS, for security reasons, if an app is launched outside the Applications folder, it will run in a read-only disk image, which could cause subtle problems for your app. Use this method to ensure the app lives in the Applications folder.

It must not be used until the app.whenReady() promise is resolved.

It will be a no-op during development and on other systems than macOS.

It will offer to automatically move the app for the user:

menuBarHeight() macOS

Returns the height of the menu bar on macOS, or 0 if not macOS.

Get the bounds of a window as if it was centered on the screen.

options

Type: object

window

Type: BrowserWindow \ Default: Current window

The window to get the bounds of.

size

Type: object \ Default: Size of window

Set a new window size. Example: {width: 600, height: 400}

useFullBounds

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Use the full display size when calculating the position. By default, only the workable screen area is used, which excludes the Windows taskbar and macOS dock.

Center a window on the screen.

options

Type: object

window

Type: BrowserWindow \ Default: Current window

The window to center.

size

Type: object \ Default: Size of window

Set a new window size. Example: {width: 600, height: 400}

animated

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Animate the change.

useFullBounds

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Use the full display size when calculating the position. By default, only the workable screen area is used, which excludes the Windows taskbar and macOS dock.

Disable zooming, usually caused by pinching the trackpad on macOS or Ctrl + on Windows.

window

Type: BrowserWindow \ Default: Current window

Type: number

A timestamp ( Date.now() ) of when your app launched.

Returns a boolean of whether it's the first time your app is launched.

It works by writing a file to app.getPath('userData') if it doesn't exist and checks that. That means it will return true the first time you add this check to your app.

darkMode

Requires Electron 7

Type: object

const {darkMode} = require ( 'electron-util' ); console .log(darkMode.isEnabled); darkMode.onChange( () => { console .log(darkMode.isEnabled); });

isEnabled

Type: boolean

Whether the macOS dark mode is enabled.

On Windows and Linux, it's false .

The callback function is called when the macOS dark mode is toggled.

Returns a function, that when called, unsubscribes the listener.

Calling it on Window and Linux works, but it just returns a no-op function.

Set a Content Security Policy for your app.

Don't forget to validate the policy after changes.

const {setContentSecurityPolicy} = require ( 'electron-util' ); setContentSecurityPolicy( ` default-src 'none'; script-src 'self'; img-src 'self' data:; style-src 'self'; font-src 'self'; connect-src 'self' https://api.example.com; base-uri 'none'; form-action 'none'; frame-ancestors 'none'; ` );

policy

Type: string

You can put rules on separate lines, but lines must end in a semicolon.

options

Type: object

session

Type: Session \ Default: electron.session.defaultSession

The session to apply the policy to.

Opens the new issue view on the given GitHub repo in the browser. Optionally, with some fields like title and body prefilled. The options are passed to the new-github-issue-url package.

const {openNewGitHubIssue} = require ( 'electron-util' ); openNewGitHubIssue({ user : 'sindresorhus' , repo : 'playground' , body : 'Hello' });

Accepts the same options as new MenuItem() in addition to a url option.

If you specify the click option, its handler will be called before the URL is opened.

Returns a MenuItemConstructorOptions that creates a menu item, which opens the given URL in the browser when clicked.

const {Menu} = require ( 'electron' ); const {openUrlMenuItem} = require ( 'electron-util' ); const menu = Menu.buildFromTemplate([ { label : 'Help' , submenu : [ openUrlMenuItem({ label : 'Website' , url : 'https://sindresorhus.com' }) ] } ]); Menu.setApplicationMenu(menu);

Shows an 'About' window. On macOS and Linux, the native 'About' window is shown, and on Windows, a simple custom dialog is shown.

On macOS, the icon , text , title , and website options are ignored. For icon , it already defaults to the app icon. For title , you don't need it as the native about window doesn't have a title.

const {showAboutWindow} = require ( 'electron-util' ); showAboutWindow({ icon : path.join(__dirname, 'static/Icon.png' ), copyright : 'Copyright © Sindre Sorhus' , text : 'Some more info.' });

options

Type: object

icon Linux Windows

Type: string

An absolute path to the app icon.

copyright

Type: string

The copyright text.

text

Type: string

Some additional text if needed. Shown below copyright info.

website Linux

Type: string

The URL to the app's website.

title Linux Windows

Type: string \ Default: 'About'

Customizable for localization. Used in the menu item label.

The app name is automatically appended at runtime.

aboutMenuItem(options) Linux Windows

Accepts the same options as .showAboutWindow() .

Returns a MenuItemConstructorOptions that creates a menu item, which shows the about dialog when clicked.

const {Menu} = require ( 'electron' ); const {aboutMenuItem} = require ( 'electron-util' ); const menu = Menu.buildFromTemplate([ { label : 'Help' , submenu : [ aboutMenuItem({ icon : path.join(__dirname, 'static/Icon.png' ), copyright : 'Copyright © Sindre Sorhus' , text : 'Some more info.' }) ] } ]); Menu.setApplicationMenu(menu);

Returns a string with debug info suitable for inclusion in bug reports.

For example, use this in the body option of the .openNewGitHubIssue() method.

const {debugInfo} = require ( 'electron-util' ); console .log(debugInfo());

appMenu(menuItems?) macOS

Creating the app menu (the first menu) on macOS requires a lot of boilerplate. This method includes the default boilerplate and lets you add additional menu items in the correct place.

menuItems

Type: MenuItem[]

Menu items to add below the About App Name menu item.

Usually, you would add at least a Preferences… menu item:

const {Menu} = require ( 'electron' ); const {appMenu} = require ( 'electron-util' ); const menu = Menu.buildFromTemplate([ appMenu([ { label : 'Preferences…' , accelerator : 'Command+,' , click() {} } ]) ]); Menu.setApplicationMenu(menu);

openSystemPreferences(pane?, section?): Promise macOS Windows

Type: Function

Open the System Preferences on macOS and Windows 10.

This method does nothing on Linux.

A list of available options can be found here.

On macOS, optionally provide a pane and section.

pane

Type: string

Which pane of the System Preferences to open.

const {openSystemPreferences} = require ( 'electron-util' ); openSystemPreferences( 'security' );

section macOS

Type: string

Optional section within the pane.

const {openSystemPreferences} = require ( 'electron-util' ); openSystemPreferences( 'security' , 'Firewall' );

Node.js API

This is for non-Electron code that might be included in an Electron app. For example, if you want to add special support for Electron in a vanilla Node.js module.

const electronUtil = require ( 'electron-util/node' ); if (electronUtil.isElectron) { } else { }

isElectron

Type: boolean

Check if you're running in an Electron app.

electronVersion

Type: string \ Example: '1.7.9'

Electron version. Returns 0.0.0 when not in an Electron app.

isUsingAsar

Type: boolean

Check if the Electron app you're running in is using ASAR.

Same as the above Electron version.

