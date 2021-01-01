Catch unhandled errors and promise rejections in your Electron app

You can use this module directly in both the main and renderer process.

Install

npm install electron-unhandled

Requires Electron 5 or later.

Usage

const unhandled = require ( 'electron-unhandled' ); unhandled();

API

You probably want to call this both in the main process and any renderer processes to catch all possible errors.

options

Type: object

logger

Type: Function

Default: console.error

Custom logger that receives the error.

Can be useful if you for example integrate with Sentry.

showDialog

Type: boolean

Default: Only in production

Present an error dialog to the user.

reportButton

Type: Function

Default: undefined

When specified, the error dialog will include a Report… button, which when clicked, executes the given function with the error as the first argument.

const unhandled = require ( 'electron-unhandled' ); const {openNewGitHubIssue, debugInfo} = require ( 'electron-util' ); unhandled({ reportButton : error => { openNewGitHubIssue({ user : 'sindresorhus' , repo : 'electron-unhandled' , body : `\`\`\`

${error.stack}

\`\`\`



---



${debugInfo()} ` }); } });

Example of how the GitHub issue will look like.

Log an error. This does the same as with caught unhandled errors.

It will use the same options specified in the unhandled() call or the defaults.

error

Type: Error

Error to log.

options

Type: object

title

Type: string

Default: ${appName} encountered an error

Title of the error dialog.

