openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
eu

electron-unhandled

by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.2 (see all)

Catch unhandled errors and promise rejections in your Electron app

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.3K

GitHub Stars

368

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

electron-unhandled Build Status

Catch unhandled errors and promise rejections in your Electron app

You can use this module directly in both the main and renderer process.

Install

$ npm install electron-unhandled

Requires Electron 5 or later.

Usage

const unhandled = require('electron-unhandled');

unhandled();

API

unhandled(options?)

You probably want to call this both in the main process and any renderer processes to catch all possible errors.

options

Type: object

logger

Type: Function
Default: console.error

Custom logger that receives the error.

Can be useful if you for example integrate with Sentry.

showDialog

Type: boolean
Default: Only in production

Present an error dialog to the user.

reportButton

Type: Function
Default: undefined

When specified, the error dialog will include a Report… button, which when clicked, executes the given function with the error as the first argument.

const unhandled = require('electron-unhandled');
const {openNewGitHubIssue, debugInfo} = require('electron-util');

unhandled({
    reportButton: error => {
        openNewGitHubIssue({
            user: 'sindresorhus',
            repo: 'electron-unhandled',
            body: `\`\`\`\n${error.stack}\n\`\`\`\n\n---\n\n${debugInfo()}`
        });
    }
});

Example of how the GitHub issue will look like.

unhandled.logError(error, [options])

Log an error. This does the same as with caught unhandled errors.

It will use the same options specified in the unhandled() call or the defaults.

error

Type: Error

Error to log.

options

Type: object

title

Type: string
Default: ${appName} encountered an error

Title of the error dialog.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial