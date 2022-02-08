openbase logo
electron-typescript-definitions

by electron
8.3.0

Convert the Electron API JSON file to electron.d.ts

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

231

GitHub Stars

100

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

3.0/5
Readme

Electron TypeScript Definitions Build Status

This module uses Electron's JSON API documentation to produce a TypeScript definition file for the Electron API.

Installation

npm install @electron/typescript-definitions --save

CLI Usage

To generate the definitions

electron-typescript-definitions --api=path/to/electron/api.json --out-dir=path/to/out/dir

Any warnings during the generation can normally be ignored unless it actually throws an error

Programmatic Usage

The module exports a function that parses a given API JSON object and returns an array of lines to create the definition file

const { generateDefinitions } = require('electron-typescript-definitions')
const apiPath = './vendor/electron/docs/api.json'

const definitionLines = generateDefinitions({ electronApi: require(apiPath) })
// definitionLines will be an strin representation of the definition file

License

MIT

100
Douglas Moore
I'am a GCA, I'm a IT Manager.
January 12, 2021

