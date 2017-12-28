"Command Line Gui Tools" to make launching Electron apps easier, faster and fun
.ico for Windows
.icns for macOS
.png for Linux
npm install electron-toolkit --save-dev
{
...
"scripts": {
"electron-toolkit": "electron ./node_modules/electron-toolkit"
}
}
npm install electron --save-dev
npm install electron-builder --save-dev
npm run electron-toolkit
See Wiki
Only display secure (https) content:
<webview :src="'https://' + url" :preload="preloadScript" ></webview>
Disable the Node integration in all renderers that display remote content (setting nodeIntegration to false in webPreferences)
Enable context isolation in all renderers that display remote content (setting contextIsolation to true in webPreferences)
Use ses.setPermissionRequestHandler() in all sessions that load remote content
Do not disable webSecurity. Disabling it will disable the same-origin policy.
Define a Content-Security-Policy , and use restrictive rules (i.e. script-src 'self')
Override and disable eval , which allows strings to be executed as code.
Do not set allowRunningInsecureContent to true.
Do not enable experimentalFeatures or experimentalCanvasFeatures unless you know what you're doing.
Do not use blinkFeatures unless you know what you're doing.
WebViews: Do not add the nodeintegration attribute.
WebViews: Do not use disablewebsecurity
WebViews: Do not use allowpopups
WebViews: Do not use insertCSS or executeJavaScript with remote CSS/JS.
WebViews: Verify the options and params of all
<webview> tags before they get attached using the will-attach-webview event
app.on('web-contents-created', (event, contents) => {
contents.on('will-attach-webview', (event, webPreferences, params) => {
// Strip away preload scripts if unused or verify their location is legitimate
delete webPreferences.preload
delete webPreferences.preloadURL
// Disable node integration
webPreferences.nodeIntegration = false
// Verify URL being loaded
if (!params.src.startsWith('https://yourapp.com/')) {
event.preventDefault()
}
})
})
We welcome and encourage all sorts of contributions that help us make this project more awesome. Contact me philipplgh@gmail.com.
License for electron-toolkit
MIT License
Copyright (c) 2017 Philipp Langhans & Alina Sinelnikova / Hytag,inc
License for website template (inside Website Builder)
Copyright (c) 2017 Hytag, inc
The License grants you, free of charge, an ongoing, non-exclusive, worldwide license to use, copy, modify, manipulate the template to create a website for your commercial or non-commercial end product. You are not allowed to sublicense, and/or sell the template.