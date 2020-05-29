$ npm install electron-toaster;
// In main process.
var app = require('app'); // Module to control application life.
var BrowserWindow = require('browser-window'); // Module to create native browser window.
var Toaster = require('electron-toaster');
var toaster = new Toaster();
// Keep a global reference of the window object, if you don't, the window will
// be closed automatically when the javascript object is GCed.
var mainWindow = null;
app.on('window-all-closed', function() {
if (process.platform !== 'darwin'){
app.quit();
}
});
app.on('ready', function() {
mainWindow = new BrowserWindow({});
toaster.init(mainWindow);
mainWindow.on('devtools-opened', function() {
mainWindow.loadUrl('file://' + __dirname + '/index.html');
});
mainWindow.on('closed', function() {
mainWindow = null;
});
});
// In renderer process (web page).
var ipc = require("electron").ipcRenderer;
var msg = {
title : "Awesome!",
message : "Check this out!<br>Check this out!<br>Check this out!<br>Check this out!<br>Check this out!<br>Check this out!<br>",
detail : "PI is equal to 3! - 0.0<br>PI is equal to 3! - 0.0<br>PI is equal to 3! - 0.0<br>PI is equal to 3! - 0.0<br>",
width : 440,
// height : 160, window will be autosized
timeout : 6000,
focus: true // set focus back to main window
};
ipc.send('electron-toaster-message', msg);
If you need to do some stuffs at the main process on toaster click or when toaster was closed by timeout.
//in your main process. listen to the event 'electron-toaster-reply'. i.e
ipc.on('electron-toaster-reply', (event, isAuto) => {
console.log('Toaster just spoke to me', isAuto);
})
isAuto parameter:
true - if timeout was reached.
false - if user interacted with toaster onclick.