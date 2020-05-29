Installation

$ npm install electron-toaster;

Usage

var app = require ( 'app' ); var BrowserWindow = require ( 'browser-window' ); var Toaster = require ( 'electron-toaster' ); var toaster = new Toaster(); var mainWindow = null ; app.on( 'window-all-closed' , function ( ) { if (process.platform !== 'darwin' ){ app.quit(); } }); app.on( 'ready' , function ( ) { mainWindow = new BrowserWindow({}); toaster.init(mainWindow); mainWindow.on( 'devtools-opened' , function ( ) { mainWindow.loadUrl( 'file://' + __dirname + '/index.html' ); }); mainWindow.on( 'closed' , function ( ) { mainWindow = null ; }); });

var ipc = require ( "electron" ).ipcRenderer; var msg = { title : "Awesome!" , message : "Check this out!<br>Check this out!<br>Check this out!<br>Check this out!<br>Check this out!<br>Check this out!<br>" , detail : "PI is equal to 3! - 0.0<br>PI is equal to 3! - 0.0<br>PI is equal to 3! - 0.0<br>PI is equal to 3! - 0.0<br>" , width : 440 , timeout : 6000 , focus : true }; ipc.send( 'electron-toaster-message' , msg);

User interaction

If you need to do some stuffs at the main process on toaster click or when toaster was closed by timeout.

ipc.on( 'electron-toaster-reply' , (event, isAuto) => { console .log( 'Toaster just spoke to me' , isAuto); })