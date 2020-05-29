openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
et

electron-toaster

by Stephan Ahlf
2.0.4 (see all)

A simple desktop notification for electron apps

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Installation

$ npm install electron-toaster;

Usage

// In main process.
var app = require('app');  // Module to control application life.
var BrowserWindow = require('browser-window');  // Module to create native browser window.

var Toaster = require('electron-toaster');
var toaster = new Toaster();

// Keep a global reference of the window object, if you don't, the window will
// be closed automatically when the javascript object is GCed.
var mainWindow = null;

app.on('window-all-closed', function() {
    if (process.platform !== 'darwin'){
        app.quit();
    }
});

app.on('ready', function() {
    mainWindow = new BrowserWindow({});
    toaster.init(mainWindow);

    mainWindow.on('devtools-opened', function() {
        mainWindow.loadUrl('file://' + __dirname + '/index.html');
    });

    mainWindow.on('closed', function() {
        mainWindow = null;
    });
});

// In renderer process (web page).

var ipc = require("electron").ipcRenderer;
var msg = {
    title : "Awesome!",
    message : "Check this out!<br>Check this out!<br>Check this out!<br>Check this out!<br>Check this out!<br>Check this out!<br>",
    detail : "PI is equal to 3! - 0.0<br>PI is equal to 3! - 0.0<br>PI is equal to 3! - 0.0<br>PI is equal to 3! - 0.0<br>",
    width : 440,
    // height : 160, window will be autosized
    timeout : 6000,
    focus: true // set focus back to main window
};
ipc.send('electron-toaster-message', msg);

User interaction

If you need to do some stuffs at the main process on toaster click or when toaster was closed by timeout.

//in your main process. listen to the event 'electron-toaster-reply'. i.e
ipc.on('electron-toaster-reply', (event, isAuto) => {
    console.log('Toaster just spoke to me', isAuto);
})

isAuto parameter:
true - if timeout was reached. false - if user interacted with toaster onclick.

screenshot

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial