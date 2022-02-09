This repository provides a mapping of Electron versions to the Chromium version that it uses.
This package is used in Browserslist, so you can use e.g.
electron >= 1.4 in Autoprefixer, Stylelint, babel-preset-env and eslint-plugin-compat.
Supported by:
Install using
npm install electron-to-chromium.
To include Electron-to-Chromium, require it:
var e2c = require('electron-to-chromium');
The Electron-to-Chromium object has 4 properties to use:
versions
An object of key-value pairs with a major Electron version as the key, and the corresponding major Chromium version as the value.
var versions = e2c.versions;
console.log(versions['1.4']);
// returns "53"
fullVersions
An object of key-value pairs with a Electron version as the key, and the corresponding full Chromium version as the value.
var versions = e2c.fullVersions;
console.log(versions['1.4.11']);
// returns "53.0.2785.143"
chromiumVersions
An object of key-value pairs with a major Chromium version as the key, and the corresponding major Electron version as the value.
var versions = e2c.chromiumVersions;
console.log(versions['54']);
// returns "1.4"
fullChromiumVersions
An object of key-value pairs with a Chromium version as the key, and an array of the corresponding major Electron versions as the value.
var versions = e2c.fullChromiumVersions;
console.log(versions['54.0.2840.101']);
// returns ["1.5.1", "1.5.0"]
electronToChromium(query)
Arguments:
A function that returns the corresponding Chromium version for a given Electron function. Returns a string.
If you provide it with a major Electron version, it will return a major Chromium version:
var chromeVersion = e2c.electronToChromium('1.4');
// chromeVersion is "53"
If you provide it with a full Electron version, it will return the full Chromium version.
var chromeVersion = e2c.electronToChromium('1.4.11');
// chromeVersion is "53.0.2785.143"
If a query does not match a Chromium version, it will return
undefined.
var chromeVersion = e2c.electronToChromium('9000');
// chromeVersion is undefined
chromiumToElectron(query)
Arguments:
Returns a string with the corresponding Electron version for a given Chromium query.
If you provide it with a major Chromium version, it will return a major Electron version:
var electronVersion = e2c.chromiumToElectron('54');
// electronVersion is "1.4"
If you provide it with a full Chrome version, it will return an array of full Electron versions.
var electronVersions = e2c.chromiumToElectron('56.0.2924.87');
// electronVersions is ["1.6.3", "1.6.2", "1.6.1", "1.6.0"]
If a query does not match an Electron version, it will return
undefined.
var electronVersion = e2c.chromiumToElectron('10');
// electronVersion is undefined
electronToBrowserList(query) DEPRECATED
Arguments:
Deprecated: Browserlist already includes electron-to-chromium.
A function that returns a Browserslist query that matches the given major Electron version. Returns a string.
If you provide it with a major Electron version, it will return a Browserlist query string that matches the Chromium capabilities:
var query = e2c.electronToBrowserList('1.4');
// query is "Chrome >= 53"
If a query does not match a Chromium version, it will return
undefined.
var query = e2c.electronToBrowserList('9000');
// query is undefined
All lists can be imported on their own, if file size is a concern.
versions
var versions = require('electron-to-chromium/versions');
fullVersions
var fullVersions = require('electron-to-chromium/full-versions');
chromiumVersions
var chromiumVersions = require('electron-to-chromium/chromium-versions');
fullChromiumVersions
var fullChromiumVersions = require('electron-to-chromium/full-chromium-versions');
This package will be updated with each new Electron release.
To update the list, run
npm run build.js. Requires internet access as it downloads from the canonical list of Electron versions.
To verify correct behaviour, run
npm test.