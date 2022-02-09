openbase logo
electron-to-chromium

by Kilian Valkhof

Provides a list of electron-to-chromium version mappings

Readme

Made by @kilianvalkhof

Other projects:

  • 💻 Polypane - Develop responsive websites and apps twice as fast on multiple screens at once
  • 🖌️ Superposition - Kickstart your design system by extracting design tokens from your website
  • 🗒️ FromScratch - A smart but simple autosaving scratchpad

Electron-to-Chromium npm travis npm-downloads codecovFOSSA Status

This repository provides a mapping of Electron versions to the Chromium version that it uses.

This package is used in Browserslist, so you can use e.g. electron >= 1.4 in Autoprefixer, Stylelint, babel-preset-env and eslint-plugin-compat.

Supported by:

Install

Install using npm install electron-to-chromium.

Usage

To include Electron-to-Chromium, require it:

var e2c = require('electron-to-chromium');

Properties

The Electron-to-Chromium object has 4 properties to use:

versions

An object of key-value pairs with a major Electron version as the key, and the corresponding major Chromium version as the value.

var versions = e2c.versions;
console.log(versions['1.4']);
// returns "53"

fullVersions

An object of key-value pairs with a Electron version as the key, and the corresponding full Chromium version as the value.

var versions = e2c.fullVersions;
console.log(versions['1.4.11']);
// returns "53.0.2785.143"

chromiumVersions

An object of key-value pairs with a major Chromium version as the key, and the corresponding major Electron version as the value.

var versions = e2c.chromiumVersions;
console.log(versions['54']);
// returns "1.4"

fullChromiumVersions

An object of key-value pairs with a Chromium version as the key, and an array of the corresponding major Electron versions as the value.

var versions = e2c.fullChromiumVersions;
console.log(versions['54.0.2840.101']);
// returns ["1.5.1", "1.5.0"]

Functions

electronToChromium(query)

Arguments:

  • Query: string or number, required. A major or full Electron version.

A function that returns the corresponding Chromium version for a given Electron function. Returns a string.

If you provide it with a major Electron version, it will return a major Chromium version:

var chromeVersion = e2c.electronToChromium('1.4');
// chromeVersion is "53"

If you provide it with a full Electron version, it will return the full Chromium version.

var chromeVersion = e2c.electronToChromium('1.4.11');
// chromeVersion is "53.0.2785.143"

If a query does not match a Chromium version, it will return undefined.

var chromeVersion = e2c.electronToChromium('9000');
// chromeVersion is undefined

chromiumToElectron(query)

Arguments:

  • Query: string or number, required. A major or full Chromium version.

Returns a string with the corresponding Electron version for a given Chromium query.

If you provide it with a major Chromium version, it will return a major Electron version:

var electronVersion = e2c.chromiumToElectron('54');
// electronVersion is "1.4"

If you provide it with a full Chrome version, it will return an array of full Electron versions.

var electronVersions = e2c.chromiumToElectron('56.0.2924.87');
// electronVersions is ["1.6.3", "1.6.2", "1.6.1", "1.6.0"]

If a query does not match an Electron version, it will return undefined.

var electronVersion = e2c.chromiumToElectron('10');
// electronVersion is undefined

electronToBrowserList(query) DEPRECATED

Arguments:

  • Query: string or number, required. A major Electron version.

Deprecated: Browserlist already includes electron-to-chromium.

A function that returns a Browserslist query that matches the given major Electron version. Returns a string.

If you provide it with a major Electron version, it will return a Browserlist query string that matches the Chromium capabilities:

var query = e2c.electronToBrowserList('1.4');
// query is "Chrome >= 53"

If a query does not match a Chromium version, it will return undefined.

var query = e2c.electronToBrowserList('9000');
// query is undefined

Importing just versions, fullVersions, chromiumVersions and fullChromiumVersions

All lists can be imported on their own, if file size is a concern.

versions

var versions = require('electron-to-chromium/versions');

fullVersions

var fullVersions = require('electron-to-chromium/full-versions');

chromiumVersions

var chromiumVersions = require('electron-to-chromium/chromium-versions');

fullChromiumVersions

var fullChromiumVersions = require('electron-to-chromium/full-chromium-versions');

Updating

This package will be updated with each new Electron release.

To update the list, run npm run build.js. Requires internet access as it downloads from the canonical list of Electron versions.

To verify correct behaviour, run npm test.

License

FOSSA Status

