This repository provides a mapping of Electron versions to the Chromium version that it uses.

This package is used in Browserslist, so you can use e.g. electron >= 1.4 in Autoprefixer, Stylelint, babel-preset-env and eslint-plugin-compat.

Install

Install using npm install electron-to-chromium .

Usage

To include Electron-to-Chromium, require it:

var e2c = require ( 'electron-to-chromium' );

Properties

The Electron-to-Chromium object has 4 properties to use:

versions

An object of key-value pairs with a major Electron version as the key, and the corresponding major Chromium version as the value.

var versions = e2c.versions; console .log(versions[ '1.4' ]);

fullVersions

An object of key-value pairs with a Electron version as the key, and the corresponding full Chromium version as the value.

var versions = e2c.fullVersions; console .log(versions[ '1.4.11' ]);

chromiumVersions

An object of key-value pairs with a major Chromium version as the key, and the corresponding major Electron version as the value.

var versions = e2c.chromiumVersions; console .log(versions[ '54' ]);

fullChromiumVersions

An object of key-value pairs with a Chromium version as the key, and an array of the corresponding major Electron versions as the value.

var versions = e2c.fullChromiumVersions; console .log(versions[ '54.0.2840.101' ]);

Functions

Arguments:

Query: string or number, required. A major or full Electron version.

A function that returns the corresponding Chromium version for a given Electron function. Returns a string.

If you provide it with a major Electron version, it will return a major Chromium version:

var chromeVersion = e2c.electronToChromium( '1.4' );

If you provide it with a full Electron version, it will return the full Chromium version.

var chromeVersion = e2c.electronToChromium( '1.4.11' );

If a query does not match a Chromium version, it will return undefined .

var chromeVersion = e2c.electronToChromium( '9000' );

Arguments:

Query: string or number, required. A major or full Chromium version.

Returns a string with the corresponding Electron version for a given Chromium query.

If you provide it with a major Chromium version, it will return a major Electron version:

var electronVersion = e2c.chromiumToElectron( '54' );

If you provide it with a full Chrome version, it will return an array of full Electron versions.

var electronVersions = e2c.chromiumToElectron( '56.0.2924.87' );

If a query does not match an Electron version, it will return undefined .

var electronVersion = e2c.chromiumToElectron( '10' );

electronToBrowserList(query) DEPRECATED

Arguments:

Query: string or number, required. A major Electron version.

Deprecated: Browserlist already includes electron-to-chromium.

A function that returns a Browserslist query that matches the given major Electron version. Returns a string.

If you provide it with a major Electron version, it will return a Browserlist query string that matches the Chromium capabilities:

var query = e2c.electronToBrowserList( '1.4' );

If a query does not match a Chromium version, it will return undefined .

var query = e2c.electronToBrowserList( '9000' );

Importing just versions, fullVersions, chromiumVersions and fullChromiumVersions

All lists can be imported on their own, if file size is a concern.

versions

var versions = require ( 'electron-to-chromium/versions' );

fullVersions

var fullVersions = require ( 'electron-to-chromium/full-versions' );

chromiumVersions

var chromiumVersions = require ( 'electron-to-chromium/chromium-versions' );

fullChromiumVersions

var fullChromiumVersions = require ( 'electron-to-chromium/full-chromium-versions' );

Updating

This package will be updated with each new Electron release.

To update the list, run npm run build.js . Requires internet access as it downloads from the canonical list of Electron versions.

To verify correct behaviour, run npm test .

License