Adds CSS-based Windows 10 Modern UI title bars to any Electron-based desktop app.

Installation

$ npm install

API

Importing the module

const ElectronTitlebarWindows = require ( 'electron-titlebar-windows' );

Creating a new instance

The module takes a single optional options argument and exports the TitleBar class:

const titlebar = new ElectronTitlebarWindows(options);

Properties of options :

(optional) darkMode - String - Light titlebar buttons (for dark backgrounds)

- - (optional) color - String - Icon color (Hex)

- - (optional) backgroundColor - String - Bar color (Hex)

- - (optional) draggable - Boolean - Titlebar enables dragging of contained window

- - (optional) fullscreen - Boolean - Resize button initializes in fullscreen mode

Methods

Shows the Title Bar.

titlebar.appendTo(contextElement);

(optional) contextElement - HTMLElement - Default: document.body - Element to which to add the titlebar

Removes the Title Bar.

titlebar.destroy();

Events

TitleBar emits the following events:

minimize

maximize

fullscreen

close

titlebar.on( 'close' , function ( e ) { console .log( 'close' ); });

License

MIT © sidneys

