Adds CSS-based Windows 10 Modern UI title bars to any Electron-based desktop app.
$ npm install --save electron-titlebar-windows
const ElectronTitlebarWindows = require('electron-titlebar-windows');
The module takes a single optional
options argument and exports the
TitleBar class:
const titlebar = new ElectronTitlebarWindows(options);
Properties of
options:
String - Light titlebar buttons (for dark backgrounds)
String - Icon color (Hex)
String - Bar color (Hex)
Boolean - Titlebar enables dragging of contained window
Boolean - Resize button initializes in fullscreen mode
Shows the Title Bar.
titlebar.appendTo(contextElement);
HTMLElement - Default:
document.body - Element to which to add the titlebar
Removes the Title Bar.
titlebar.destroy();
TitleBar emits the following events:
minimize
maximize
fullscreen
close
titlebar.on('close', function(e) {
console.log('close');
});
MIT © sidneys
Based on titlebar