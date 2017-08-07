openbase logo
Adds the Windows 10 ModernUI (Metro)-style titlebars to any Electron-based desktop app.

Readme

electron-titlebar-windows

Adds CSS-based Windows 10 Modern UI title bars to any Electron-based desktop app.

screen

Installation

$ npm install --save electron-titlebar-windows

API

Importing the module

const ElectronTitlebarWindows = require('electron-titlebar-windows');

Creating a new instance

The module takes a single optional options argument and exports the TitleBar class:

const titlebar = new ElectronTitlebarWindows(options);

Properties of options:

  • (optional) darkMode - String - Light titlebar buttons (for dark backgrounds)
  • (optional) color - String - Icon color (Hex)
  • (optional) backgroundColor - String - Bar color (Hex)
  • (optional) draggable - Boolean - Titlebar enables dragging of contained window
  • (optional) fullscreen - Boolean - Resize button initializes in fullscreen mode

Methods

#appendTo

Shows the Title Bar.

titlebar.appendTo(contextElement);
  • (optional) contextElement - HTMLElement - Default: document.body - Element to which to add the titlebar

#destroy

Removes the Title Bar.

titlebar.destroy();

Events

TitleBar emits the following events:

  • minimize
  • maximize
  • fullscreen
  • close
titlebar.on('close', function(e) {
    console.log('close');
});

License

MIT © sidneys

Based on titlebar

