Cool titlebar for electron apps for every system.

Screenshots

Windows

Linux

Usage

Install with NPM.

npm install electron-titlebar --save

Load electron-titlebar with require('electron-titlebar') in anywhere.

In HTML, the div whose id is electron-titlebar will become a titlebar, like

< div id = "electron-titlebar" > </ div >

Drag

Add class drag to make the whole titlebar draggable. This means the user can drag the it to move the window.

< div id = "electron-titlebar" class = "drag" > </ div >

You can also specify the draggable area manually, add some div s with class="drag" inside.

< div id = "electron-titlebar" > < div class = "drag" style = "top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute; " > </ div > </ div >

Hide Control Buttons

Add classes no-maximize or no-minimize to hide the maximize or minimize button.

< div id = "electron-titlebar" class = "no-maximize no-minimize" > </ div >

Notice: If BrowserWindow.isResizable() or BrowserWindow.isMaximizable() is false , the maximize button will be hidden. If BrowserWindow.isMinimizable is false , the minimize button will be hidden.

Add class inset to get the control buttons more inset from the window edge. Like titleBarStyle: 'hidden-inset' on macOS.

< div id = "electron-titlebar" class = "inset" > </ div >

Custom

You can put custom elements on titlebar, such as displaying a title

< div id = "electron-titlebar" > < div style = "width: 100%; height: 100%; text-align: center; line-height: 40px; " > Title </ div > </ div >

Platform

On Windows, the control button is in the Windows 10 style. Each button is 45px x 29px without inset and 40px x 40px with inset.

On Linux, the control button is in the elementary style.

Add platform="linux" or platform="win32" to test the look for a specified platform.

< div id = "electron-titlebar" platform = "linux" > </ div >

Licenses

electron-titlebar is licensed under the LGPL-3.0 license.

The directory LICENSES contains the licenses that the .SVG files used.

caption-buttons.svg , which is used for Windows, is licensed under the MPL-2.0. It comes from Firefox.

close.svg , maximize.svg , minimize.svg and restore.svg , which are used for Linux, is (likely) licensed under the GPL-3.0 license. It comes from elementary-theme .

Report an issue if you find there's something wrong with their licenses.