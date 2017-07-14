Cool titlebar for electron apps for every system.
Install with NPM.
npm install electron-titlebar --save
Load
electron-titlebar with
require('electron-titlebar') in anywhere.
In HTML, the div whose id is
electron-titlebar will become a titlebar, like
<div id="electron-titlebar"></div>
Add class
drag to make the whole titlebar draggable. This means the user can drag the it to move the window.
<div id="electron-titlebar" class="drag"></div>
You can also specify the draggable area manually, add some
divs with
class="drag" inside.
<div id="electron-titlebar">
<div class="drag" style="top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute; "></div>
</div>
Add classes
no-maximize or
no-minimize to hide the maximize or minimize button.
<div id="electron-titlebar" class="no-maximize no-minimize"></div>
Notice: If
BrowserWindow.isResizable()or
BrowserWindow.isMaximizable()is
false, the maximize button will be hidden. If
BrowserWindow.isMinimizableis
false, the minimize button will be hidden.
Add class
inset to get the control buttons more inset from the window edge. Like
titleBarStyle: 'hidden-inset' on macOS.
<div id="electron-titlebar" class="inset"></div>
You can put custom elements on titlebar, such as displaying a title
<div id="electron-titlebar">
<div style="width: 100%; height: 100%; text-align: center; line-height: 40px; ">Title</div>
</div>
On Windows, the control button is in the Windows 10 style. Each button is
45px x 29px without inset and
40px x 40px with inset.
On Linux, the control button is in the elementary style.
Add
platform="linux" or
platform="win32" to test the look for a specified platform.
<div id="electron-titlebar" platform="linux"></div>
electron-titlebar is licensed under the LGPL-3.0 license.
The directory
LICENSES contains the licenses that the .SVG files used.
caption-buttons.svg, which is used for Windows, is licensed under the MPL-2.0. It comes from Firefox.
close.svg,
maximize.svg,
minimize.svg and
restore.svg, which are used for Linux, is (likely) licensed under the GPL-3.0 license. It comes from
elementary-theme.
Report an issue if you find there's something wrong with their licenses.
Not even working :/ I followed the instructions but it doesnt seem to work. Maybe a better guide on how to would resolve the issue