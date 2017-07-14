openbase logo
electron-titlebar

by Menci
0.0.3 (see all)

Cool titlebar for electron apps for every system

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

93

GitHub Stars

112

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

LGPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Header Navigation

Reviews

Average Rating

1.0/51
Read All Reviews
MarcelWalk

Top Feedback

1Hard to Use
1Buggy

Readme

electron-titlebar

Cool titlebar for electron apps for every system.

Screenshots

Windows

Windows Screenshot

Linux

Linux Screenshot

Usage

Install with NPM.

npm install electron-titlebar --save

Load electron-titlebar with require('electron-titlebar') in anywhere.

In HTML, the div whose id is electron-titlebar will become a titlebar, like

<div id="electron-titlebar"></div>

Drag

Add class drag to make the whole titlebar draggable. This means the user can drag the it to move the window.

<div id="electron-titlebar" class="drag"></div>

You can also specify the draggable area manually, add some divs with class="drag" inside.

<div id="electron-titlebar">
    <div class="drag" style="top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute; "></div>
</div>

Hide Control Buttons

Add classes no-maximize or no-minimize to hide the maximize or minimize button.

<div id="electron-titlebar" class="no-maximize no-minimize"></div>

Notice: If BrowserWindow.isResizable() or BrowserWindow.isMaximizable() is false, the maximize button will be hidden. If BrowserWindow.isMinimizable is false, the minimize button will be hidden.

Inset

Add class inset to get the control buttons more inset from the window edge. Like titleBarStyle: 'hidden-inset' on macOS.

<div id="electron-titlebar" class="inset"></div>

Custom

You can put custom elements on titlebar, such as displaying a title

<div id="electron-titlebar">
    <div style="width: 100%; height: 100%; text-align: center; line-height: 40px; ">Title</div>
</div>

Platform

On Windows, the control button is in the Windows 10 style. Each button is 45px x 29px without inset and 40px x 40px with inset.

On Linux, the control button is in the elementary style.

Add platform="linux" or platform="win32" to test the look for a specified platform.

<div id="electron-titlebar" platform="linux"></div>

Licenses

electron-titlebar is licensed under the LGPL-3.0 license.

The directory LICENSES contains the licenses that the .SVG files used.

caption-buttons.svg, which is used for Windows, is licensed under the MPL-2.0. It comes from Firefox.

close.svg, maximize.svg, minimize.svg and restore.svg, which are used for Linux, is (likely) licensed under the GPL-3.0 license. It comes from elementary-theme.

Report an issue if you find there's something wrong with their licenses.

Not even working :/ I followed the instructions but it doesnt seem to work. Maybe a better guide on how to would resolve the issue

0

