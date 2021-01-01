Pretty logger for Electron apps
By default, logs from the renderer process don't show up in the terminal. Now they do.
You can use this module directly in both the main and renderer process.
$ npm install electron-timber
Main process:
const {app, BrowserWindow} = require('electron');
const logger = require('electron-timber');
let mainWindow;
app.on('ready', () => {
mainWindow = new BrowserWindow();
mainWindow.loadURL(…);
logger.log('Main log');
logger.error('Main error');
const customLogger = logger.create({name: 'custom'});
customLogger.log('Custom log');
});
Renderer process:
const logger = require('electron-timber');
logger.log('Renderer log');
logger.error('Renderer error');
Logging will be prefixed with either
main or
renderer depending on where it comes from.
Logs from the renderer process only show up if you have required
electron-timber in the main process.
The methods are bound to the class instance, so you can do:
const log = logger.log; log('Foo');.
Like
console.log.
Like
console.warn.
Like
console.error.
Like
console.time.
Like
console.timeEnd.
Log each line in a
stream.Readable. For example,
child_process.spawn(…).stdout.
Same as
streamLog, but logs using
console.warn instead.
Same as
streamLog, but logs using
console.error instead.
Create a custom logger instance.
You should initialize this on module load so prefix padding is consistent with the other loggers.
Type:
Object
Type:
string
Name of the logger. Used to prefix the log output. Don't use
main or
renderer.
Type
RegExp
Ignore lines matching the given regex.
Type:
string
Can be
info (log everything),
warn (log warnings and errors), or
error (log errors only). Defaults to
info during development and
warn in production.
Gets the default options (across
main and
renderer processes).
Sets the default options (across
main and
renderer processes).
Type:
Object
Same as the
options to
create().
You can show the output of only a subset of the loggers using the environment variable
TIMBER_LOGGERS. Here we show the output of the default
renderer logger and a custom
unicorn logger, but not the default
main logger:
TIMBER_LOGGERS=renderer,unicorn electron .
MIT