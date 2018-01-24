Are you…
Then this is ✨ FOR YOU. ✨
npm i electron-text-substitutions --save
Electron ≥v1.2.2 is required for this to work.
import performTextSubstitution from 'electron-text-substitutions';
let input = document.getElementById('my-input');
performTextSubstitution(input);
We use the
system-preferences API to get the user's text substitutions. If you have smart quotes or dashes enabled, we'll handle that too.
To receive text preference change notifications, you'll need to call an additional method, that only works in the main process. This should be called before any renderer starts using text substitutions.
import {listenForPreferenceChanges} from 'electron-text-substitutions';
listenForPreferenceChanges();
/**
* Adds an `input` event listener to the given element (an <input> or
* <textarea>) that will substitute text based on the user's replacements in
* `NSUserDefaults`, as well as smart quotes and dashes.
*
* @param {EventTarget} element The DOM node to listen to; should fire the `input` event
* @return {Disposable} A `Disposable` that will clean up everything this method did
*/
performTextSubstitution(element);
/**
* Subscribes to text preference changed notifications and notifies listeners
* in renderer processes. This method must be called from the main process, and
* should be called before any renderer process calls `performTextSubstitution`.
*
* @return {Disposable} A `Disposable` that will clean up everything this method did
*/
listenForPreferenceChanges() {