Are you…

Using Electron?

Using Electron? Making a Mac app?

Making a Mac app? And want it to respect your macOS text substitutions?

Then this is ✨ FOR YOU. ✨

Install

npm i electron- text -substitutions

Electron ≥v1.2.2 is required for this to work.

Use

import performTextSubstitution from 'electron-text-substitutions' ; let input = document .getElementById( 'my-input' ); performTextSubstitution(input);

We use the system-preferences API to get the user's text substitutions. If you have smart quotes or dashes enabled, we'll handle that too.

Change notifications

To receive text preference change notifications, you'll need to call an additional method, that only works in the main process. This should be called before any renderer starts using text substitutions.

import {listenForPreferenceChanges} from 'electron-text-substitutions' ; listenForPreferenceChanges();

API

Renderer Process

performTextSubstitution(element);

Main Process