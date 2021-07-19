Simple tabs for Electron applications
$ npm install --save electron-tabs
$ npm run demo
Electron-tabs uses webviews, so you first need to use the following
webPreferences options in the main process:
const mainWindow = new electron.BrowserWindow({
webPreferences: {
nodeIntegration: true,
webviewTag: true
}
});
Then add the following elements to the app page:
<div class="etabs-tabgroup">
<div class="etabs-tabs"></div>
<div class="etabs-buttons"></div>
</div>
<div class="etabs-views"></div>
And call the module in the renderer process:
const TabGroup = require("electron-tabs");
Now you can initialize a tab group and add tabs to it:
let tabGroup = new TabGroup();
let tab = tabGroup.addTab({
title: "Electron",
src: "http://electron.atom.io",
visible: true
});
If you don't want to write your own styles, you can also insert the sample electron-tabs stylesheet in the page header:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="node_modules/electron-tabs/electron-tabs.css">
Please note, there is a known issue in some versions of Electron that prevents the process to completely shut down and it remains hanging in Background Processes (Windows 10). If you encounter that issue please use the workaround provided at https://github.com/electron/electron/issues/13939
Represents the main tab container.
new TabGroup(options)
options must be an object. The following options are available:
tabContainerSelector (default:
".etabs-tabs"): CSS selector to target the element where tabs are inserted.
buttonsContainerSelector (default:
".etabs-buttons"): CSS selector to target the element where the "New Tab" button are inserted.
viewContainerSelector (default:
".etabs-views"): CSS selector to target the element where the view are inserted.
tabClass (default:
"etabs-tab"): class to add to tab elements.
viewClass (default:
"etabs-view"): class to add to webview elements.
closeButtonText (default:
"✖"): "close tab" button text.
newTabButtonText (default:
"＋"): "New Tab" button text.
newTab (default:
undefined): arguments to use when
.addTab() is called without parameters. It can be an object or a function which returns an object. It determines the options to use when the "New Tab" button is triggered. If you leave it undefined then the "New Tab" button won't be displayed.
visibilityThreshold (default:
0): the minimum number of tabs necessary for the tabGroup to be displayed.
0 means tabGround will always remain visible.
ready (default:
undefined): a callback function to call once the tab group is ready. The
TabGroup instance is passed as the only parameter.
tabGroup.addTab(options)
Add a new tab to the tab group and returns a
Tab instance.
title: tab title.
src: URL to the page which will be loaded into the view. This is actually the same than
options.webview.src.
badge: optional text to put into a badge, badge will be hidden if it's falsey
iconURL: optional URL to the tab icon.
icon: optional code for a tab icon. Can be used with symbol libraries (example with Font Awesome:
icon: 'fa fa-icon-name'). This attribute is ignored if an
iconURL was given.
closable (default:
true): if set to
true the close button won't be displayed and the user won't be able to close the tab. See also
tab.close().
webviewAttributes: attributes to add to the webview tag. See webview documentation.
visible (default:
true): set this to
false if you don't want to display the tab once it is loaded. If set to
false then you will need to call
tab.show() to display the tab.
active (default:
false): set this to
true if you want to activate the tab once it is loaded. Otherwise you will need to call
tab.activate().
ready: a callback function to call once the tab is ready. The
Tab instance is passed as the only parameter.
tabGroup.getTab(id)
Retrieve an instance of
Tab from this
id (return
null if not found).
tabGroup.getTabByPosition(position)
Retrieve an instance of
Tab from this
position (return
null if not found). A negative value is an offset from the right.
To get the tab in the leftmost position:
tabGroup.getTabByPosition(1);
To get the tab in the rightmost position:
tabGroup.getTabByPosition(-1);
Note: Position 0 does not contain a tab.
tabGroup.getTabByRelPosition(position)
Retrieve an instance of
Tab from this
position relative to the active tab (return
null if not found).
tabGroup.getNextTab() is an alias to
tabGroup.getTabByRelPosition(1).
tabGroup.getPreviousTab() is an alias to
tabGroup.getTabByRelPosition(-1).
tabGroup.getActiveTab()
Return the currently active tab (otherwise return
null).
tabGroup.getTabs()
Return all registered tabs.
tabGroup.eachTab(fn, thisArg)
Loop through the list of tabs in
tabGroup and execute the
fn function for each tab.
fn is called with the following parameters:
currentTab: the current tab object.
index: the index of the current tab being processed.
tabs: the full array of tabs (similar to
tabGroup.getTabs()).
thisArg (optional) is the value to use as
this when executing
fn.
Instances of
Tab are returned by the
tabGroup.addTab() method.
tab.setTitle(title)
Set tab title.
tab.getTitle()
Get current tab title.
tab.setBadge(badge)
Set tab badge.
tab.getBadge()
Get current tab badge.
tab.setIcon (iconURL, icon)
Set tab icon (a iconURL or an icon must be given).
tab.getIcon()
Get current tab icon URL / icon.
tab.setPosition(newPosition)
Move tab to the specified position. If
position is 0 then
null is returned and nothing happens. See
tabGroup.getTabByPosition for information about positions.
tab.getPosition(fromRight)
Get the tab position. If
fromRight is true the index returned is negative and is the offset from the right.
tab.activate()
Activate this tab. The class "active" is added to the active tab.
tab.show(flag)
Toggle the "visible" class on the tab.
tab.hide() is an alias to
tab.show(false).
tab.flash(flag)
Toggle the "flash" class on the tab.
tab.unflash() is an alias to
tab.flash(false).
tab.hasClass(classname)
Return
true if the tab element has the specified classname. Useful for checking if a tab is "active", "visible" of "flash".
tab.close(force)
Close the tab (and activate another tab if relevant). When
force is set to
true the tab will be closed even if it is not
closable.
You can access the webview element and use its methods with through the
Tab.webview attribute. See webview documentation.
let webview = tab.webview;
webview.loadURL("file://path/to/new/page.html");
The following events are available:
tabGroup.on("tab-added", (tab, tabGroup) => { ... });
tabGroup.on("tab-removed", (tab, tabGroup) => { ... });
tabGroup.on("tab-active", (tab, tabGroup) => { ... });
tab.on("webview-ready", (tab) => { ... });
tab.on("webview-dom-ready", (tab) => { ... });
tab.on("title-changed", (title, tab) => { ... });
tab.on("icon-changed", (icon, tab) => { ... });
tab.on("active", (tab) => { ... });
tab.on("inactive", (tab) => { ... });
tab.on("visible", (tab) => { ... });
tab.on("hidden", (tab) => { ... });
tab.on("flash", (tab) => { ... });
tab.on("unflash", (tab) => { ... });
tab.on("close", (tab) => { ... });
tab.on("closing", (tab, abort) => { ... }); (Use
abort() function to cancel closing)
Electron-tabs is compatible with Dragula so you can easily make your tabs draggable.
Install Dragula:
npm install dragula --save
Don't forget to add a link to its stylesheet in the header:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="node_modules/dist/dragula.css">
Then call Dragula in your script once tabGroup is ready:
const TabGroup = require("electron-tabs");
const dragula = require("dragula");
var tabGroup = new TabGroup({
ready: function (tabGroup) {
dragula([tabGroup.tabContainer], {
direction: "horizontal"
});
}
});
The MIT License (MIT) - Copyright (c) 2016 Thomas Brouard