Run a subprocess with administrative privileges, prompting the user with a graphical OS dialog if necessary. Useful for background subprocesse which run native Electron apps that need sudo.
Windows, uses elevate utility with native
User Account Control (UAC) prompt (no
PowerShell required)
OS X, uses bundled applet (inspired by Joran Dirk Greef)
Linux, uses system
pkexec or gksudo (system or bundled).
If you don't trust binaries bundled in
npm package you can manually build tools and use them instead.
spawn and
exec subprocess behavior
asar archive
sh or
bat script for single prompt)
npm install electron-sudo
Note: Your command should not start with the
sudo prefix.
import Sudoer from 'electron-sudo';
let options = {name: 'electron sudo application'},
sudoer = new Sudoer(options);
/* Spawn subprocess behavior */
let cp = await sudoer.spawn(
'echo', ['$PARAM'], {env: {PARAM: 'VALUE'}}
);
cp.on('close', () => {
/*
cp.output.stdout (Buffer)
cp.output.stderr (Buffer)
*/
});
/* Exec subprocess behavior */
let result = await sudoer.exec(
'echo $PARAM', {env: {PARAM: 'VALUE'}}
);
/* result is Buffer with mixed (both stdout and stderr) output */
/* Usage with Vanila JS */
var Sudoer = require('electron-sudo').default;
var sudoer = new Sudoer(options);
sudoer.spawn('echo', ['$PARAM'], {env: {PARAM: 'VALUE'}}).then(function (cp) {
/*
cp.output.stdout (Buffer)
cp.output.stderr (Buffer)
*/
});
var sudo = require('electron-sudo');
var options = {
name: 'Your application name',
icns: '/path/to/icns/file' // (optional, only for MacOS),
process: {
options: {
// Can use custom environment variables for your privileged subprocess
env: {'VAR': 'VALUE'}
// ... and all other subprocess options described here
// https://nodejs.org/api/child_process.html#child_process_child_process_exec_command_options_callback
},
on: function(ps) {
ps.stdout.on('data', function(data) {});
setTimeout(function() {
ps.kill()
}.bind(ps), 50000);
}
}
};
sudo.exec('echo hello', options, function(error) {});
npm i && npm test
Webpack config should contain
__dirname equals
true for work properly
let nodeModules = fs.readdirSync('./node_modules')
.filter((module) => {
return module !== '.bin';
})
.reduce((prev, module) => {
return Object.assign(prev, {[module]: 'commonjs ' + module});
}, {});
export default {
...
target: 'electron',
node: {
/* http://webpack.github.io/docs/configuration.html#node */
__dirname: true
},
externals: nodeModules
};