Electron subprocess with administrative privileges

Run a subprocess with administrative privileges, prompting the user with a graphical OS dialog if necessary. Useful for background subprocesse which run native Electron apps that need sudo.

Windows , uses elevate utility with native User Account Control (UAC) prompt (no PowerShell required)

, uses elevate utility with native prompt (no required) OS X , uses bundled applet (inspired by Joran Dirk Greef)

, uses bundled applet (inspired by Joran Dirk Greef) Linux , uses system pkexec or gksudo (system or bundled).

If you don't trust binaries bundled in npm package you can manually build tools and use them instead.

Features

Supports spawn and exec subprocess behavior

and subprocess behavior Supports applications packaged as asar archive

archive Separate password prompt for each call (use sh or bat script for single prompt)

or script for single prompt) No external dependencies, does not depend on OS versions

Installation

npm install electron-sudo

Usage

Note: Your command should not start with the sudo prefix.

Version 4.0.*

import Sudoer from 'electron-sudo' ; let options = { name : 'electron sudo application' }, sudoer = new Sudoer(options); let cp = await sudoer.spawn( 'echo' , [ '$PARAM' ], { env : { PARAM : 'VALUE' }} ); cp.on( 'close' , () => { }); let result = await sudoer.exec( 'echo $PARAM' , { env : { PARAM : 'VALUE' }} ); var Sudoer = require ( 'electron-sudo' ).default; var sudoer = new Sudoer(options); sudoer.spawn( 'echo' , [ '$PARAM' ], { env : { PARAM : 'VALUE' }}).then( function ( cp ) { });

Version 3.0.* (deprecated)

var sudo = require ( 'electron-sudo' ); var options = { name : 'Your application name' , icns : '/path/to/icns/file' process : { options : { env : { 'VAR' : 'VALUE' } }, on : function ( ps ) { ps.stdout.on( 'data' , function ( data ) {}); setTimeout( function ( ) { ps.kill() }.bind(ps), 50000 ); } } }; sudo.exec( 'echo hello' , options, function ( error ) {});

Tests

npm i && npm test

Usage with Webpack

Webpack config should contain __dirname equals true for work properly