Write JavaScript to
electron, get console output back!
Boot a hidden electron instance, log to stdout and clean up:
var electron = require('electron-stream');
var browser = electron();
browser.pipe(process.stdout);
browser.write('console.log(window.location.href);');
browser.write('window.close();');
browser.end();
Alternatively, use an existing http server. Note you cannot write to electron-stream when outside http server is in use.
var electron = require('electron-stream');
var http = require('http');
var server = http.createServer((req, res) => {
if (/^\/bundle\.js/.test(req.url)) {
res.setHeader('content-type', 'application/javascript');
res.setHeader('cache-control', 'no-cache');
res.end('console.log("hello");window.close();');
return;
}
if (req.url == '/') {
res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'text/html');
res.end(`<!DOCTYPE html><meta charset="utf8"><body><script src="/bundle.js"></script></body>`);
return;
}
});
server.listen(8000);
var browser = electron({ loc: 'http://localhost:8000' });
browser.pipe(process.stdout);
browser.end();
electron-stream lets you read all of the console output together, or split up into
stdout and
stderr:
// console.log and console.error
browser.pipe(...);
browser.stdall.pipe(...);
// console.log only
browser.stdout.pipe(...);
// console.error only
browser.stderr.pipe(...);
To install as a library:
$ npm install electron-stream
To install as a binary:
$ npm install -g electron-stream
$ echo "console.log('foo');window.close()" | electron-stream
To use electron on travis, add this to your travis.yml:
addons:
apt:
packages:
- xvfb
install:
- export DISPLAY=':99.0'
- Xvfb :99 -screen 0 1024x768x24 > /dev/null 2>&1 &
- npm install
Create a writable stream around a newly spawned
electron which forwards written data to
electron. This module bundles electron-prebuilt.
Options:
show: Show the electron window. Defaults to
false.
node: Enable node integration. Defaults to
false.
basedir: Set this if you need to require node modules in
node mode
static: Serve static files from this directory at
/
loc: a full url like
http://localhost:8080/ for using an existing http server. When
loc is supplied, options
node,
basedir, and
static are all ignored.
sandbox: Run electron with sandbox. Disable to emit debug information when using Docker. Defaults to
true.
Readable streams containing the console output.
console.log will be forwarded to
.stdout,
console.error to
.stderr.
.stdall has them both.
Kill the child process.
Emitted when the underlying
electron exits. There can be multiple reasons for this:
electron#kill() was called
window.close() was sent as a script
MIT