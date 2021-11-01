Write JavaScript to electron , get console output back!

Example

Boot a hidden electron instance, log to stdout and clean up:

var electron = require ( 'electron-stream' ); var browser = electron(); browser.pipe(process.stdout); browser.write( 'console.log(window.location.href);' ); browser.write( 'window.close();' ); browser.end();

Alternatively, use an existing http server. Note you cannot write to electron-stream when outside http server is in use.

var electron = require ( 'electron-stream' ); var http = require ( 'http' ); var server = http.createServer( ( req, res ) => { if ( /^\/bundle\.js/ .test(req.url)) { res.setHeader( 'content-type' , 'application/javascript' ); res.setHeader( 'cache-control' , 'no-cache' ); res.end( 'console.log("hello");window.close();' ); return ; } if (req.url == '/' ) { res.setHeader( 'Content-Type' , 'text/html' ); res.end( `<!DOCTYPE html><meta charset="utf8"><body><script src="/bundle.js"></script></body>` ); return ; } }); server.listen( 8000 ); var browser = electron({ loc : 'http://localhost:8000' }); browser.pipe(process.stdout); browser.end();

Output streams

electron-stream lets you read all of the console output together, or split up into stdout and stderr :

browser.pipe(...); browser.stdall.pipe(...); browser.stdout.pipe(...); browser.stderr.pipe(...);

Installation

To install as a library:

$ npm install electron-stream

To install as a binary:

$ npm install -g electron-stream $ echo "console.log('foo');window.close()" | electron-stream

Travis

To use electron on travis, add this to your travis.yml:

addons: apt: packages: - xvfb install: - export DISPLAY=':99.0' - Xvfb :99 -screen 0 1024x768x24 > /dev/null 2 >&1 & - npm install

Source.

API

Create a writable stream around a newly spawned electron which forwards written data to electron . This module bundles electron-prebuilt.

Options:

show : Show the electron window. Defaults to false .

: Show the electron window. Defaults to . node : Enable node integration. Defaults to false .

: Enable node integration. Defaults to . basedir : Set this if you need to require node modules in node mode

: Set this if you need to require node modules in mode static : Serve static files from this directory at /

: Serve static files from this directory at loc : a full url like http://localhost:8080/ for using an existing http server. When loc is supplied, options node , basedir , and static are all ignored.

: a full url like for using an existing http server. When is supplied, options , , and are all ignored. sandbox : Run electron with sandbox. Disable to emit debug information when using Docker. Defaults to true .

Readable streams containing the console output. console.log will be forwarded to .stdout , console.error to .stderr . .stdall has them both.

Kill the child process.

Emitted when the underlying electron exits. There can be multiple reasons for this:

electron#kill() was called

was called window.close() was sent as a script

was sent as a script there was a fatal error

License

MIT