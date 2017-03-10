simple storage managing module for electron
Electron saves data in app.getPath("userData") folder, which is different in every os.
electron-storage gives simple methods to get and set json files to this directory.
movies/StarWars.json as path, a movies folder will be created and a StarWars.json file inside.
.json in the end of a file path, it will add it for you.
$ npm install --save electron-storage
const storage = require('electron-storage');
get a json file from storage.
storage.get(filePath, (err, data) => {
if (err) {
console.error(err)
} else {
console.log(data);
}
});
storage.get(filePath)
.then(data => {
console.log(data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.error(err);
});
set a json file to storage.
storage.set(filePath, data, (err) => {
if (err) {
console.error(err)
}
});
storage.set(filePath, data)
.then(() => {
console.log('The file was successfully written to the storage');
})
.catch(err => {
console.error(err);
});
check if a file or directory exists.
// you have to write .json suffix for json files.
// this method works on directories as well, if you don't write `.json` suffix it checks for a directory.
storage.isPathExists(path, (itDoes) => {
if (itDoes) {
console.log('pathDoesExists !')
}
});
storage.isPathExists(path)
.then(itDoes => {
if (itDoes) {
console.log('pathDoesExists !')
}
});
remove a file or a directory from storage
storage.remove(path, err => {
if (err) {
console.log(err)
}
});
storage.remove(path)
.then(err => {
if (err) {
console.log(err)
}
});
npm run build
for creating es5 files in dist folder
Contributions are welcome! please open issues and pull request :)
