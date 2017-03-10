simple storage managing module for electron

Electron saves data in app.getPath("userData") folder, which is different in every os. electron-storage gives simple methods to get and set json files to this directory.

Creates subdirectories if needed - that means you can write movies/StarWars.json as path, a movies folder will be created and a StarWars.json file inside.

as path, a movies folder will be created and a StarWars.json file inside. Supports callbacks and promises.

The data inserted can be a javascript object, or stringified json.

You don't have to write .json in the end of a file path, it will add it for you.

Installation

$ npm install

usage

const storage = require ( 'electron-storage' );

API

get

get a json file from storage.

storage.get(filePath, (err, data) => { if (err) { console .error(err) } else { console .log(data); } });

storage.get(filePath) .then( data => { console .log(data); }) .catch( err => { console .error(err); });

set

set a json file to storage.

storage.set(filePath, data, (err) => { if (err) { console .error(err) } });

storage.set(filePath, data) .then( () => { console .log( 'The file was successfully written to the storage' ); }) .catch( err => { console .error(err); });

isPathExists

check if a file or directory exists.

storage.isPathExists(path, (itDoes) => { if (itDoes) { console .log( 'pathDoesExists !' ) } });

storage.isPathExists(path) .then( itDoes => { if (itDoes) { console .log( 'pathDoesExists !' ) } });

remove

remove a file or a directory from storage

storage.remove(path, err => { if (err) { console .log(err) } });

storage.remove(path) .then( err => { if (err) { console .log(err) } });

Development

npm run build for creating es5 files in dist folder

Contribute

Contributions are welcome! please open issues and pull request :)

License

