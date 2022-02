Default Squirrel.Windows event handler for your Electron apps.

Installation

npm i electron-squirrel-startup

Usage

To handle the most common commands, such as managing desktop shortcuts, just add the following to the top of your main.js and you're good to go:

if ( require ( 'electron-squirrel-startup' )) return ;

For Babel/ES6:

const { app } = require ( 'electron' ); if ( require ( 'electron-squirrel-startup' )) app.quit();

Read More

License

Apache 2.0