Description

This module makes easy to publish updates created by electron-builder. Now SSH, github, ftp, Amazon S3 and local release transports are supported. You can enable update feature in your application using electron-simple-updater

Installation

Install with npm:

npm install --save-dev electron-simple-publisher

Usage

For windows build set the target value to squirrel in package.json: ... "build" : { ... "win" : { "target" : "squirrel" } }, ... Make a distributive package using electron-builder Set options: You can specify all option through command line arguments, but it's easier to store the config in publisher.js or publisher.json in the project root. Here is an example for publishing through SSH: { "transport" : { "module" : "ssh" , "host" : "example.com" , "username" : "user" , "password" : "user's password" , "remotePath" : "/www/example.com/updates" , "remoteUrl" : "http://example.com/updates" , }, "fields" : { "readme" : "The first version" }, "metaFileUrl" : "http://example.com/updates/update.json" , "except" : [ "prod-v0.5.0" ] } Run a publish command: $ node_modules/.bin/publish - will publish the latest build for the current platform

Command line arguments

Usage: publish [ command ] [options] [arguments] Commands (default is publish): publish [configFile] [buildId1 Id2 …|all] Publish a new build(s). replace [configFile] [buildId] Replace the current build. remove [configFile] [buildId1 Id2 …] Remove one or more builds. clean [configFile] Remove builds missed in updates.json -e, --except NAME1,NAME2 NAME1,NAME2 will be preserved list [configFile] Show builds on a hosting. BuildId has a following format: [platform]-[arch]-[channel]-[version] You can specify only a part of buildId, like linux-x64, defaults: platform: process.platform arch: process.arch channel: package.json:updater.channel or prod version: package.json:version Options: configFile File with json ext, defaults to ./publisher.js -t, --transport Selected transport --transport.{name} Specify a transport option -p, --path Path to distributive files (default dist). -d, --debug Show debug information -n, --noprogress Don 't show upload progress --fields.{name} Specify a field in the target updates.json file --help Show this message --version Show publisher version

Transports

Upload releases using SSH protocol. This transport uses ssh2 internally so you can check its documentation for all transport options.

Upload updates to github releases. You can use this transport even if you don't want to share your source code. For this purposes you just need to create a public repository which will store your releases.

Upload releases using FTP protocol. This transport uses node-ftp internally so you can check its documentation for all transport options.

Upload releases to S3 storage.

This transport allows to create file structure which can be uploaded to a server manually.

Related

electron-builder - A complete solution to package and build an Electron app

electron-simple-updater - Simple way to enable update for the electron application

License

Licensed under MIT.