openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
es

electron-settings

by Nathan Buchar
4.0.2 (see all)

📝 A simple persistent user settings framework for Electron.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.9K

GitHub Stars

717

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Electron Settings

A simple and robust settings management library for Electron.

Born from Atom's original internal configuration manager and the settings manager of choice for Electron's own API Demos app, Electron Settings allows you to persist user settings and other data between app loads simply and easily.

Npm version Npm downloads David Travis


Install

npm install electron-settings

Demo

import settings from 'electron-settings';

await settings.set('color', {
  name: 'cerulean',
  code: {
    rgb: [0, 179, 230],
    hex: '#003BE6'
  }
});

await settings.get('color.name');
// => "cerulean"

await settings.get('color.code.rgb[1]');
// => 179

⚠ For Electron v10+, if you want to use electron-settings within a browser window, be sure to set the enableRemoteModule web preference to true. Otherwise you might get the error Cannot read property 'app' of undefined. See #133 for more info.

new BrowserWindow({
  webPreferences: {
    enableRemoteModule: true // <-- Add me
  }
});

API Docs

API docs and can be found at electron-settings.js.org.



Having trouble? Get help on Gitter.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial