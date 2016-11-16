Take screenshots using electron

Install

npm install electron-screenshot-service

Usage

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var screenshot = require ( 'electron-screenshot-service' ); screenshot({ url : 'http://google.de' , width : 1024 , height : 768 }) .then( function ( img ) { fs.writeFile( './out.png' , img.data, function ( err ) { screenshot.close(); }); });

Will return a Promise containing an object like:

{ data : < Buffer > size: { width: X height: N } }

In addition to all options that can be passed to the BrowserWindow you can pass:

delay

Type: number (milliseconds)

Default: 0

Delay capturing the screenshot.

Useful when the site does things after loading that you want to capture.

width

Type: number Default: 0

Specify the with of the browser window

height

Type: number Default: 0

Specify the height of the browser window

crop

Type: Object

Default: undefined

An crop object may look like this:

{ x : 10 , y : 10 , width : 100 , height : 100 }

css

Type: String

Default: undefined

This css will be injected into the page before the screenshot is taken.

js

Type: String

Default: undefined

It must contain a function definition that takes on parameter e.g.

js: 'function(takeScreenshot){ /*Do some stuff*/ takeScreenshot();}'

or

js: 'takeScreenshot => { /*Do some stuff*/ takeScreenshot();}'

transparent

Type: Boolean

Default: false

This will enable transparency. Keep in mind that most site do set a background color on the html/body tag. You can overwrite this by using the css option using something like html,body{ background-color: transparent !important;} .

page

Type: Boolean

Default: false

This will try to capture the whole page. width and height are considered the minimum size.

Will close the screenshot service. Needed to let the node process exit

Scale the number of electron processes to scale processes. This will round-robin the screenshot jobs across scale instances.

