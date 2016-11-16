Take screenshots using electron
npm install electron-screenshot-service
var fs = require('fs');
var screenshot = require('electron-screenshot-service');
screenshot({
url : 'http://google.de',
width : 1024,
height : 768
})
.then(function(img){
fs.writeFile('./out.png', img.data, function(err){
screenshot.close();
});
});
Will return a Promise containing an object like:
{
data: <Buffer >
size: {
width: X
height: N
}
}
In addition to all options that can be passed to the BrowserWindow you can pass:
Type:
number (milliseconds)
Default:
0
Delay capturing the screenshot.
Useful when the site does things after loading that you want to capture.
Type:
number
Default:
0
Specify the with of the browser window
Type:
number
Default:
0
Specify the height of the browser window
Type:
Object
Default:
undefined
An crop object may look like this:
{
x : 10,
y : 10,
width : 100,
height : 100
}
Type:
String
Default:
undefined
This css will be injected into the page before the screenshot is taken.
Type:
String
Default:
undefined
It must contain a function definition that takes on parameter e.g.
js: 'function(takeScreenshot){ /*Do some stuff*/ takeScreenshot();}'
or
js: 'takeScreenshot => { /*Do some stuff*/ takeScreenshot();}'
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
This will enable transparency. Keep in mind that most site do set a background color on the html/body tag.
You can overwrite this by using the
css option using something like
html,body{ background-color: transparent !important;}.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
This will try to capture the whole page.
width and
height are considered the minimum size.
Will close the screenshot service. Needed to let the node process exit
Scale the number of electron processes to
scale processes. This will round-robin the screenshot
jobs across
scale instances.
4.0.3
electron@1.4.7
4.0.2
electron@1.4.5
4.0.1
electron@1.4.1
4.0.0
electron@1.4.0
3.3.1
electron@1.3.4
3.3.0
electron@1.3.1
3.2.3
3.2.2
electron@1.2.7
3.2.1
3.2.0
electron-screenshot-app@3.1.0
options.js
3.1.3
electron@1.2.6
browserCount correct. (Thanks to jerbob92)
3.1.2
electron@1.2.5
3.1.1
^6.0.0
3.1.0
electron@1.2.0
cross-spawn insated of
cross-spawn-async
3.0.0
electron@1.1.0
electron-screenshot-app@3.0.0
2.3.1
electron@0.37.7
2.3.0
electron@0.37.2
2.2.1
count not being updated when an electron process dies (Thanks to asafyish)
electron@0.36.8
2.2.1
2.2.0
electron@0.36.7.
electron-screenshot-app@2.2.0
2.1.0
electron@0.36.6.
electron-screenshot-app@2.1.0 fixing #11
2.0.0
electron@0.36.5.
screenshot.scale API
1.7.0
electron@0.35.2.
1.6.0
electron@0.34.0.
1.5.3
electron@0.33.8.
1.5.3
1.5.2
electron@0.33.4.
1.5.1
electron@0.33.1.
1.5.0
electron@0.33.0.
1.4.1
electron@0.32.2.
1.4.0
electron@0.32.1.
1.3.1
electron@0.31.1.
electron-screenshot-app@1.1.0.
1.3.0
electron@0.31.0.
1.2.2
electron@0.30.4.
1.2.1
electron@0.30.2.
1.2.0
electron@0.30.1.
1.1.4
electron@0.30.0.
1.1.3
electron@0.28.1.
1.1.1
electron from closing when last window was closed
1.1.0
electron@0.27.1.
electron-downloader.
transparent support.
1.0.2
electron@0.25.1
1.0.1
1.0.0
electron@0.24.0
electron-screenshot-service
0.5.0
atom-shell@0.21.3
data and
size.
0.4.5
0.4.4
.0.22.7
axon for ipc.
0.4.3
0.4.1
socket.io-client
0.4.0
0.20.6.
jquery because of a "bug" in
atom-shell (See [#254](See https://github.com/atom/atom-shell/issues/254))
0.3.2
window.requestAnimationFrame to be sure that at least one paint has happend.
0.3.1
0.3.0
css option to inject custom css
0.2.0
0.20.5
close() method
0.1.3
0.19.5
0.1.2
0.15.8
0.1.1
0.15.4
0.1.0