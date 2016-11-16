openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ess

electron-screenshot-service

by Fabrice
4.0.3 (see all)

Take screenshots using electron

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

97

GitHub Stars

143

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

electron-screenshot-service Build Status

Take screenshots using electron

Install

npm install electron-screenshot-service

Usage

var fs = require('fs');
var screenshot = require('electron-screenshot-service');

screenshot({
  url : 'http://google.de',
  width : 1024,
  height : 768
})
.then(function(img){
  fs.writeFile('./out.png', img.data, function(err){
    screenshot.close();
  });
});

screenshot(options)

Will return a Promise containing an object like:

{
  data: <Buffer >
  size: {
    width: X
    height: N
  }
}

In addition to all options that can be passed to the BrowserWindow you can pass:

delay

Type: number (milliseconds)
Default: 0

Delay capturing the screenshot.

Useful when the site does things after loading that you want to capture.

width

Type: number Default: 0

Specify the with of the browser window

height

Type: number Default: 0

Specify the height of the browser window

crop

Type: Object
Default: undefined

An crop object may look like this:

{
  x : 10,
  y : 10,
  width : 100,
  height : 100
}
css

Type: String
Default: undefined

This css will be injected into the page before the screenshot is taken.

js

Type: String
Default: undefined

It must contain a function definition that takes on parameter e.g.

js: 'function(takeScreenshot){ /*Do some stuff*/ takeScreenshot();}'

or

js: 'takeScreenshot => { /*Do some stuff*/ takeScreenshot();}'
transparent

Type: Boolean
Default: false

This will enable transparency. Keep in mind that most site do set a background color on the html/body tag. You can overwrite this by using the css option using something like html,body{ background-color: transparent !important;}.

page

Type: Boolean
Default: false

This will try to capture the whole page. width and height are considered the minimum size.

screenshot.close()

Will close the screenshot service. Needed to let the node process exit

screenshot.scale(scale)

Scale the number of electron processes to scale processes. This will round-robin the screenshot jobs across scale instances.

Changelog

4.0.3
  • Update to electron@1.4.7
4.0.2
  • Update to electron@1.4.5
  • Add version to sub-package fixing #33
4.0.1
  • Update to electron@1.4.1
4.0.0
  • Update to electron@1.4.0
3.3.1
  • Update to electron@1.3.4
3.3.0
  • Update to electron@1.3.1
3.2.3
  • Fix PORT bug on windows (Thanks to peerbolte)
3.2.2
  • Update to electron@1.2.7
3.2.1
  • Fix post install script on windows
3.2.0
  • Update to electron-screenshot-app@3.1.0
  • Support options.js
3.1.3
  • Update to electron@1.2.6
  • Fix bug in keeping browserCount correct. (Thanks to jerbob92)
3.1.2
  • Update to electron@1.2.5
3.1.1
  • Fix bug that prevent running in node ^6.0.0
3.1.0
  • Update to electron@1.2.0
  • Use cross-spawn insated of cross-spawn-async
  • Update dependencies
3.0.0
  • Update to electron@1.1.0
  • Update to electron-screenshot-app@3.0.0
2.3.1
  • Update to electron@0.37.7
2.3.0
  • Update to electron@0.37.2
2.2.1
  • Fix a bug in count not being updated when an electron process dies (Thanks to asafyish)
  • Update to electron@0.36.8
2.2.1
  • Fix installation on windows (#14)
2.2.0
  • Upgrade to electron@0.36.7.
  • Update to electron-screenshot-app@2.2.0
2.1.0
  • Upgrade to electron@0.36.6.
  • Update to electron-screenshot-app@2.1.0 fixing #11
2.0.0
  • Upgrade to electron@0.36.5.
  • Fix race-condition in error reporting.
  • Add screenshot.scale API
1.7.0
  • Upgrade to electron@0.35.2.
1.6.0
  • Upgrade to electron@0.34.0.
1.5.3
  • Upgrade to electron@0.33.8.
1.5.3
  • Fix a typo in error handeling code. (Thanks to @adig #6)
  • Pin electron to version 0.33.4
1.5.2
  • Upgrade to electron@0.33.4.
1.5.1
  • Upgrade to electron@0.33.1.
1.5.0
  • Upgrade to electron@0.33.0.
1.4.1
  • Upgrade to electron@0.32.2.
1.4.0
  • Upgrade to electron@0.32.1.
1.3.1
  • Upgrade to electron@0.31.1.
  • Upgrade to electron-screenshot-app@1.1.0.
1.3.0
  • Upgrade to electron@0.31.0.
1.2.2
  • Upgrade to electron@0.30.4.
1.2.1
  • Upgrade to electron@0.30.2.
1.2.0
1.1.4
  • Upgrade to electron@0.30.0.
1.1.3
  • Upgrade to electron@0.28.1.
1.1.1
  • Fixed some issues with error handeling
  • Stop electron from closing when last window was closed
1.1.0
  • Upgrade to electron@0.27.1.
  • Use electron-downloader.
  • Add transparent support.
1.0.2
  • Upgrade to electron@0.25.1
1.0.1
  • Hide the window again.
1.0.0
  • Upgrade to electron@0.24.0
  • Renamed to electron-screenshot-service
0.5.0
  • Upgrade to atom-shell@0.21.3
  • The Promise will no return the image data and size.
0.4.5
  • Fix bug on linux (X11)
0.4.4
  • Update to atom-shell .0.22.7
  • Improved perfomance by switching to axon for ipc.
0.4.3
  • Fix scroll jumping
0.4.1
  • Cleanup repository
  • Remove duplicated dependency to socket.io-client
0.4.0
0.3.2
  • Use window.requestAnimationFrame to be sure that at least one paint has happend.
0.3.1
  • Force a redraw after injecting css
0.3.0
  • Add css option to inject custom css
0.2.0
  • Update to atom-shell 0.20.5
  • Add close() method
0.1.3
  • Update to atom-shell 0.19.5
0.1.2
  • Update to atom-shell 0.15.8
0.1.1
  • Update to atom-shell 0.15.4
0.1.0
  • 0.1.0 Inital release

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial