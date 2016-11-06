Make screenshots
$ npm install electron-screenshot-app --save
var app = require('electron').app;
var screenshot = require('electron-screenshot-app');
app.on('ready', function(){
screenshot({
url: 'http://sassdoc.com',
width: 1920,
height: 1080
},
function(err, image){
// image.data is a Node Buffer
// image.size contains width and height
// image.devicePixelRatio will contain window.devicePixelRatio
})
});
Takes a screenshots with
options. The callback is called with an img object like
{
data: <Buffer >
size: {
width: X
height: N
}
}
The screenshot is always saved as an png file.
Required
Type:
String
Type:
number (milliseconds)
Default:
0
Useful when the site does things after load that you want to capture.
Type:
number
Default:
0
Specify the with of the browser window
Type:
number
Default:
0
Specify the height of the browser window
Type:
Object
Default:
undefined
A crop object may look like this:
{
x : 10,
y : 10,
width : 100,
height : 100
}
Type:
String
Default:
undefined
This css will be injected into the page before the screenshot is taken.
Type:
String ||
Function
Default:
undefined
This is either a
String or a
Function. If it is a
String it must contain a
function definition that takes on parameter e.g.
js: 'function(takeScreenshot){ /*Do some stuff*/ takeScreenshot();}'
or
js: 'takeScreenshot => { /*Do some stuff*/ takeScreenshot();}'
If it is a function you can just add it like:
js: function(takeScreenshot){ /*Do some stuff*/ takeScreenshot();}
or
js: (takeScreenshot) => { /*Do some stuff*/ takeScreenshot();}
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
This will enable transparency. Keep in mind that most site do set a background color on the html/body tag.
You can overwrite this by using the
css option using something like
html,body{ background-color: transparent !important;}.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
This will try to capture the whole page.
width and
height are considered the minimum size.
Type:
String
Default:
undefined
The name of a custom page side event which can be used to trigger the page capture. This can be useful for client heavy javascript sites which take much longer to initialise than the time take to load the DOM. Such sites can send an event in the following manner.
var evt = document.createEvent("Event");
evt.initEvent("cust-loaded",true,true);
document.dispatchEvent(evt);
Type:
String
Default:
png
format to encode the image. only
'jpeg' or
'png' are supported
Type:
number
Default:
80
If format is
'jpeg', defines the quality of the image '0-100'
4.0.3
loadevent back. Thanks nealshail
4.0.2
4.0.1
electron@1.3.1
4.0.0
view-painted Event instead of
requestAnimationFrame hack.
electron@1.3.1
3.1.1
3.1.0
options.js to contain a JS function that will be executed.
3.0.2
nodeIntegration: false.
3.0.1
page size detection.
3.0.0
electron@1.1.0
loadevent to
loadEvent
nodeIntegration. Use
webPreferences.nodeIntegration instead.
secure. Use
webPreferences.webSecurity instead
2.2.0
electron@0.36.7
jpeg using the
format option.
loadevent that can be send by the page.
secure option.
Thanks to nealshail for these features.
2.1.0
electron@0.36.6
2.0.0
electron@0.36.5
1.1.2
1.1.1
1.1.1
1.1.0
dom-ready event (>electron@0.31.1) to inject custom css into page before screenshot is taken.
cleanup to callback to ensure that the window is closed after data was processed.
1.0.0