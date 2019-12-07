Introduction

Get the root path of an Electron Application.

Finding the root path of an electron app can be tricky, this npm package solves this issue. Follow further instructions to implement the same inside your app.

Initially, I'd created electron-root-path package for OpenMTP - Advanced Android File Transfer Application for macOS. It works fine with Electron React Redux Advanced Boilerplate and electron-react-boilerplate

Installation

npm install electron-root-path or yarn add electron-root-path

Usage

import { rootPath } from 'electron-root-path' ; const rootPath = require ( 'electron-root-path' ).rootPath; const location = path.join(rootPath, 'package.json' ); const pkgInfo = fs.readFileSync(location, { encoding : 'utf8' });

After packaging the app, the rootPath will point to the absolute directory path of <APP_PACKAGE_NAME>.app

Handle the packaged condition if required using:

const isProd = process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ; const isPackaged = require ( 'electron-is-packaged' ).isPackaged;

Building from Source

Requirements: Node.js v6+, Git and npm

Clone

git clone --depth 1 --single-branch --branch master https://github.com/ganeshrvel/npm-electron-root-path.git cd npm-electron-root-path

Contribute

Fork the repo and create your branch from master.

Ensure that the changes pass linting.

Update the documentation if needed.

Make sure your code lints.

Issue a pull request!

When you submit code changes, your submissions are understood to be under the same MIT License that covers the project. Feel free to contact the maintainers if that's a concern.

License

electron-root-path | Get the root path of an Electron Application is released under MIT License.

Copyright © 2018-Present Ganesh Rathinavel