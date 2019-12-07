openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
erp

electron-root-path

by Ganesh Rathinavel Medayil
1.0.16 (see all)

Get the root path of an Electron Application

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

591

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm: electron-root-path

Introduction

Get the root path of an Electron Application.

Finding the root path of an electron app can be tricky, this npm package solves this issue. Follow further instructions to implement the same inside your app.

Initially, I'd created electron-root-path package for OpenMTP - Advanced Android File Transfer Application for macOS. It works fine with Electron React Redux Advanced Boilerplate and electron-react-boilerplate

Installation

$ npm install electron-root-path

or 

$ yarn add electron-root-path

Usage

// Import ES6 way
import { rootPath } from 'electron-root-path';

// Import ES5 way
const rootPath = require('electron-root-path').rootPath;

// e.g:
// read a file in the root
const location = path.join(rootPath, 'package.json');
const pkgInfo = fs.readFileSync(location, { encoding: 'utf8' });
  • After packaging the app, the rootPath will point to the absolute directory path of <APP_PACKAGE_NAME>.app
// eg: /Applications/AppName.app
  • Handle the packaged condition if required using:
const isProd = process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production';

// or

// npm install electron-is-packaged

const isPackaged = require('electron-is-packaged').isPackaged;

Building from Source

Requirements: Node.js v6+, Git and npm

Clone

$ git clone --depth 1 --single-branch --branch master https://github.com/ganeshrvel/npm-electron-root-path.git

$ cd npm-electron-root-path

Contribute

  • Fork the repo and create your branch from master.
  • Ensure that the changes pass linting.
  • Update the documentation if needed.
  • Make sure your code lints.
  • Issue a pull request!

When you submit code changes, your submissions are understood to be under the same MIT License that covers the project. Feel free to contact the maintainers if that's a concern.

Buy me a coffee

Help me keep the app FREE and open for all. Paypal me: paypal.me/ganeshrvel

Contacts

Please feel free to contact me at ganeshrvel@outlook.com

More repos

License

electron-root-path | Get the root path of an Electron Application is released under MIT License.

Copyright © 2018-Present Ganesh Rathinavel

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial