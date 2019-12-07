Finding the root path of an electron app can be tricky, this npm package solves this issue. Follow further instructions to implement the same inside your app.
Initially, I'd created electron-root-path package for OpenMTP - Advanced Android File Transfer Application for macOS. It works fine with Electron React Redux Advanced Boilerplate and electron-react-boilerplate
$ npm install electron-root-path
or
$ yarn add electron-root-path
// Import ES6 way
import { rootPath } from 'electron-root-path';
// Import ES5 way
const rootPath = require('electron-root-path').rootPath;
// e.g:
// read a file in the root
const location = path.join(rootPath, 'package.json');
const pkgInfo = fs.readFileSync(location, { encoding: 'utf8' });
// eg: /Applications/AppName.app
const isProd = process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production';
// or
// npm install electron-is-packaged
const isPackaged = require('electron-is-packaged').isPackaged;
Requirements: Node.js v6+, Git and npm
$ git clone --depth 1 --single-branch --branch master https://github.com/ganeshrvel/npm-electron-root-path.git
$ cd npm-electron-root-path
When you submit code changes, your submissions are understood to be under the same MIT License that covers the project. Feel free to contact the maintainers if that's a concern.
Please feel free to contact me at ganeshrvel@outlook.com
electron-root-path | Get the root path of an Electron Application is released under MIT License.
Copyright © 2018-Present Ganesh Rathinavel