Simple auto-reloading for Electron apps during development
It just works. When files used in the main process are changed, the app is restarted, and when files used in the browser window are changed, the page is reloaded.
Note that it will not work correctly if you transpile the main process JS files of your app, but it doesn't make sense to do that anyway.
$ npm install --save-dev electron-reloader
Requires Electron 5 or later.
The following must be included in the app entry file, usually named
index.js:
try {
require('electron-reloader')(module);
} catch {}
You have to pass the
module object so we can read the module graph and figure out which files belong to the main process.
The
try/catch is needed so it doesn't throw
Cannot find module 'electron-reloader' in production.
Type:
object
The global
module object.
Type:
object
Type:
Array<string | RegExp>
Ignore patterns passed to
chokidar.
By default, files/directories starting with a
.,
.map files, and
node_modules directories are ignored. This option is additive to those.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Watch files used in the renderer process and reload the window when they change.
Setting this to
false can be useful if you use a different reload strategy in the rendererer process, like
HMR.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Prints watched paths and when files change.
Can be useful to make sure you set it up correctly.
Just add the source directory to the
ignore option. The dist directory is already watched, so when a source file changes, webpack will build it and output it to the dist directory, which this module will detect.