This is (hopefully) the simplest way to load contents of all active
BrowserWindows within electron when the source files are changed.
npm install electron-reload
Just initialize this module with desired glob or file path to watch and let it refresh electron browser windows as targets are changed:
'use strict';
const {app, BrowserWindow} = require('electron');
const electronReload = require('electron-reload')
// Standard stuff
app.on('ready', () => {
let mainWindow = new BrowserWindow({width: 800, height: 600});
mainWindow.loadUrl(`file://${__dirname}/index.html`);
// the rest...
});
Note that the above code only refreshes
WebContents of all
BrowserWindows. So if you want to have a hard reset (starting a new electron process) you can just pass the path to the electron executable in the
options object:
const path = require('path')
require('electron-reload')(__dirname, {
electron: path.join(__dirname, 'node_modules', '.bin', 'electron')
});
If your app overrides some of the default
quit or
close actions (e.g. closing the last app window hides the window instead of quitting the app) then the default
electron-reload hard restart could leave you with multiple instances of your app running. In these cases you can change the default hard restart action from
app.quit() to
app.exit() by specifying the hard reset method in the electron-reload options:
const path = require('path')
require('electron-reload')(__dirname, {
electron: path.join(__dirname, 'node_modules', '.bin', 'electron'),
hardResetMethod: 'exit'
});
electron_reload(paths, options)
paths: a file, directory or glob pattern to watch
options (optional) containing:
chokidar options
electron property pointing to electron executables.
electronArgv string array with command line options passed to the Electron executable. Only used when hard resetting.
appArgv: string array with command line options passed to the Electron app. Only used when hard resetting.
forceHardReset: enables hard reset for every file change and not only the main file
options will default to
{ignored: /node_modules|[\/\\]\./, argv: []}.
Simply put, I was tired and confused by all other available modules which are so complicated* for such an uncomplicated task!
* e.g. start a local HTTP server, publish change events through a WebSocket, etc.!
chokidar from v2 to v3 (lighter/faster installation)
node run lint) and fix CI linting issues (see #62)
index.js as fallback if
main is not defined in
package.json
browserWindows[] indexing
app.exit() in addition to
app.quit() for hard resets
extend with
Object.assign
app (e.g.
require(electron).app)
browser-window-created event