This executable rebuilds native Node.js modules against the version of Node.js that your Electron project is using. This allows you to use native Node.js modules in Electron apps without your system version of Node.js matching exactly (which is often not the case, and sometimes not even possible).
Install the package with
--save-dev:
npm install --save-dev electron-rebuild
Then, whenever you install a new npm package, rerun electron-rebuild:
$(npm bin)/electron-rebuild
Or if you're on Windows:
.\node_modules\.bin\electron-rebuild.cmd
If you have a good node-gyp config but you see an error about a missing element on Windows like
Could not load the Visual C++ component "VCBuild.exe", try to launch electron-rebuild in an npm script:
"scripts": {
"rebuild": "electron-rebuild -f -w yourmodule"
}
and then
npm run rebuild
Node v12.13.0 or higher is required. Building native modules from source uses
node-gyp, refer to the link for its
installation/runtime requirements.
Usage: electron-rebuild --version [version] --module-dir [path]
Options:
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
-v, --version The version of Electron to build against
-f, --force Force rebuilding modules, even if we would skip
it otherwise
-a, --arch Override the target architecture to something
other than your system's
-m, --module-dir The path to the app directory to rebuild
-w, --which-module A specific module to build, or comma separated
list of modules. Modules will only be rebuilt if they
also match the types of dependencies being rebuilt
(see --types).
-e, --electron-prebuilt-dir The path to the prebuilt electron module
-d, --dist-url Custom header tarball URL
-t, --types The types of dependencies to rebuild. Comma
separated list of "prod", "dev" and "optional".
Default is "prod,optional"
-p, --parallel Rebuild in parallel, this is enabled by default
on macOS and Linux
-s, --sequential Rebuild modules sequentially, this is enabled by
default on Windows
-o, --only Only build specified module, or comma separated
list of modules. All others are ignored.
-b, --debug Build debug version of modules
--prebuild-tag-prefix GitHub tag prefix passed to prebuild-install.
Default is "v"
Copyright 2016
This package is automatically used with Electron Forge when packaging an Electron app.
electron-rebuild provides a function compatible with the
afterCopy hook
for Electron Packager. For example:
import packager from 'electron-packager';
import rebuild from 'electron-rebuild';
packager({
// … other options
afterCopy: [(buildPath, electronVersion, platform, arch, callback) => {
rebuild({ buildPath, electronVersion, arch })
.then(() => callback())
.catch((error) => callback(error));
}],
// … other options
});
If your module uses prebuild for creating prebuilt binaries,
it also uses prebuild-install to download them. If
this is the case, then
electron-rebuild will run
prebuild-install to download the correct
binaries from the project's GitHub Releases instead of rebuilding them.
electron-rebuild is also a library that you can require into your app or build process. It has a very simple API:
import rebuild from 'electron-rebuild';
// Public: Rebuilds a node_modules directory with the given Electron version.
//
// options: Object with the following properties
// buildPath - An absolute path to your app's directory. (The directory that contains your node_modules)
// electronVersion - The version of Electron to rebuild for
// arch (optional) - Default: process.arch - The arch to rebuild for
// extraModules (optional) - Default: [] - An array of modules to rebuild as well as the detected modules
// onlyModules (optional) - Default: null - An array of modules to rebuild, ONLY these module names will be rebuilt.
// The "types" property will be ignored if this option is set.
// force (optional) - Default: false - Force a rebuild of modules regardless of their current build state
// headerURL (optional) - Default: https://www.electronjs.org/headers - The URL to download Electron header files from
// types (optional) - Default: ['prod', 'optional'] - The types of modules to rebuild
// mode (optional) - The rebuild mode, either 'sequential' or 'parallel' - Default varies per platform (probably shouldn't mess with this one)
// useElectronClang (optional) - Whether to use the clang executable that Electron used when building its binary. This will guarantee compiler compatibility
// Returns a Promise indicating whether the operation succeeded or not
A full build process might look something like:
const childProcess = require('child_process');
const pathToElectron = require('electron');
rebuild({
buildPath: __dirname,
electronVersion: '1.4.12'
})
.then(() => console.info('Rebuild Successful'))
.catch((e) => {
console.error("Building modules didn't work!");
console.error(e);
});
require() to rebuild native node modules on the fly