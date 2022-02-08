Electron Rebuild

This executable rebuilds native Node.js modules against the version of Node.js that your Electron project is using. This allows you to use native Node.js modules in Electron apps without your system version of Node.js matching exactly (which is often not the case, and sometimes not even possible).

How does it work?

Install the package with --save-dev :

npm install --save-dev electron-rebuild

Then, whenever you install a new npm package, rerun electron-rebuild:

$(npm bin)/electron-rebuild

Or if you're on Windows:

ode_modules\.bin\electron-rebuild.cmd

If you have a good node-gyp config but you see an error about a missing element on Windows like Could not load the Visual C++ component "VCBuild.exe" , try to launch electron-rebuild in an npm script:

"scripts" : { "rebuild" : "electron-rebuild -f -w yourmodule" }

and then

npm run rebuild

What are the requirements?

Node v12.13.0 or higher is required. Building native modules from source uses node-gyp , refer to the link for its installation/runtime requirements.

CLI Arguments

How can I use this with Electron Forge?

This package is automatically used with Electron Forge when packaging an Electron app.

How can I integrate this into Electron Packager?

electron-rebuild provides a function compatible with the afterCopy hook for Electron Packager. For example:

import packager from 'electron-packager' ; import rebuild from 'electron-rebuild' ; packager({ afterCopy : [ ( buildPath, electronVersion, platform, arch, callback ) => { rebuild({ buildPath, electronVersion, arch }) .then( () => callback()) .catch( ( error ) => callback(error)); }], });

How can I integrate this with prebuild?

If your module uses prebuild for creating prebuilt binaries, it also uses prebuild-install to download them. If this is the case, then electron-rebuild will run prebuild-install to download the correct binaries from the project's GitHub Releases instead of rebuilding them.

How can I integrate this into Grunt / Gulp / Whatever?

electron-rebuild is also a library that you can require into your app or build process. It has a very simple API:

import rebuild from 'electron-rebuild' ;

A full build process might look something like:

const childProcess = require ( 'child_process' ); const pathToElectron = require ( 'electron' ); rebuild({ buildPath : __dirname, electronVersion : '1.4.12' }) .then( () => console .info( 'Rebuild Successful' )) .catch( ( e ) => { console .error( "Building modules didn't work!" ); console .error(e); });

Alternatives