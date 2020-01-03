Unfortunately, React DevTools
is not working with Electron(<=v1.2.0). Because not implemented
chrome.runtime* APIs and not support
Background Pages in Electron. So I fix
the source of "React DevTools" for Electron.
npm install --save-dev electron-react-devtools
or
npm install --save-dev firejune/electron-react-devtools
You will still see the React DevTools message('Download the React DevTools
and ...') in
Console tab.
Then execute the following from the Console tab of your running Electron app's developer tools:
require('electron-react-devtools').install()
And than refresh or restart the renderer process, you can see a
React tab added.
npm install
npm run build in this directory
webpack or
webpack --watch in this directory
chrome://extensions, check "developer mode", and click "Load
unpacked extension", and select this directory
Generally, changes to the UI will auto-propagate if you have
webpack --watch
on (close devtools and re-open them). If you change the background script or
injector, you might have to reload the extension from the extensions page.
React Devtools has part of the code (the backend + agent) running in the same
javascript context as the inspected page, which makes the code vulnerable to
environmental inconsistencies. For example, the backend uses the es6
Map
class and normally expects it to be available in the global scope. If a user
script has overridden this, the backend breaks.
To prevent this, the content script
src/GlobalHook.js,
which runs before any user js, saves the native values we depend on to the
__REACT_DEVTOOLS_GLOBAL_HOOK__ global. These are:
Then in
webpack.backend.js, these saved values are substituted for the
globally referenced name (e.g.
Map gets replaced with
window.__REACT_DEVTOOLS_GLOBAL_HOOK__.nativeMap).
React Native sets
document.createElement to
null in order to convince js
libs that they are not running in a browser environment while
debug in chrome is enabled.
To deal with this,
src/inject.js calls
document.constructor.prototype.createElement when it needs to create a
<script> tag.