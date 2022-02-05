openbase logo
electron-react-boilerplate

by electron-react-boilerplate
0.10.0 (see all)

A Foundation for Scalable Cross-Platform Apps

Downloads/wk

37

GitHub Stars

19K

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

129

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Hot Reload

Reviews

Average Rating

1.0/51
Top Feedback

1Unwelcoming Community

Readme


Electron React Boilerplate uses Electron, React, React Router, Webpack and React Fast Refresh.


Build Status Github Tag

OpenCollective OpenCollective StackOverflow

Install

Clone the repo and install dependencies:

git clone --depth 1 --branch main https://github.com/electron-react-boilerplate/electron-react-boilerplate.git your-project-name
cd your-project-name
npm install

Having issues installing? See our debugging guide

Starting Development

Start the app in the dev environment:

npm start

Packaging for Production

To package apps for the local platform:

npm run package

Docs

See our docs and guides here

Community

Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/Fjy3vfgy5q

Donations

Donations will ensure the following:

  • 🔨 Long term maintenance of the project
  • 🛣 Progress on the roadmap
  • 🐛 Quick responses to bug reports and help requests

Backers

Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities. [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on Github with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]

Maintainers

License

MIT © Electron React Boilerplate

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community1
100
Jose Fernandez1 Rating0 Reviews
June 18, 2020
Unwelcoming Community

