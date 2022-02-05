Electron React Boilerplate uses Electron, React, React Router, Webpack and React Fast Refresh.

Install

Clone the repo and install dependencies:

git clone --depth 1 --branch main https://github.com/electron-react-boilerplate/electron-react-boilerplate.git your-project-name cd your-project-name npm install

Having issues installing? See our debugging guide

Starting Development

Start the app in the dev environment:

npm start

Packaging for Production

To package apps for the local platform:

npm run package

Docs

See our docs and guides here

Community

Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/Fjy3vfgy5q

