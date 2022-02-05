Electron React Boilerplate uses Electron, React, React Router, Webpack and React Fast Refresh.
Clone the repo and install dependencies:
git clone --depth 1 --branch main https://github.com/electron-react-boilerplate/electron-react-boilerplate.git your-project-name
cd your-project-name
npm install
Having issues installing? See our debugging guide
Start the app in the
dev environment:
npm start
To package apps for the local platform:
npm run package
See our docs and guides here
Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/Fjy3vfgy5q
Donations will ensure the following:
Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities. [Become a backer]
Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on Github with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]