Promise-y IPC calls in Electron.

Installation

npm install --save electron-promise-ipc

Usage

The most common use case: from the renderer, get data from the main process as a promise.

import promiseIpc from 'electron-promise-ipc' ; import fsp from 'fs-promise' ; promiseIpc.on( 'writeSettingsFile' , (newSettings, event) => { return fsp.writeFile( '~/.settings' , newSettings); }); import promiseIpc from 'electron-promise-ipc' ; promiseIpc .send( 'writeSettingsFile' , '{ "name": "Jeff" }' ) .then( () => console .log( 'You wrote the settings!' )) .catch( ( e ) => console .error(e));

You can also send data from the main process to a renderer, if you pass in its WebContents object.

import promiseIpc from 'electron-promise-ipc' ; promiseIpc .send( 'getRendererData' , webContentsForRenderer) .then( ( rendererData ) => console .log(rendererData)) .catch( ( e ) => console .error(e)); import promiseIpc from 'electron-promise-ipc' ; promiseIpc.on( 'getRendererData' , (event) => { return getSomeSuperAwesomeRendererData(); });

Any arguments to send() will be passed directly to the event listener from on() , followed by the IPC event object. If there is an error thrown in the main process's listener, or if the listener returns a rejected promise (e.g., lack of permissions for a file read), then the send() promise is rejected with the same error.

Note that because this is IPC, only JSON-serializable values can be passed as arguments or data. Classes and functions will generally not survive a round of serialization/deserialization.

Preload

As of Electron 5.0, nodeIntegration is disabled by default. This means that you cannot import promiseIpc directly. Instead, you will need to use a preload script when opening a BrowserWindow . Preload scripts can access builtins such as require even if nodeIntegration is disabled.

For convenience, this library provides a preload script which you can require that sets window.promiseIpc .

require ( 'electron-promise-ipc/preload' );

Advanced usage

Timeouts

By default, the promise will wait forever for the other process to return it some data. If you want to set a timeout (after which the promise will be rejected automatically), you can create another instance of PromiseIpc like so:

import promiseIpc from 'electron-promise-ipc' ; promiseIpc.on( 'someRoute' , () => { return someOperationThatNeverCompletesUhOh(); }); import { PromiseIpc } from 'electron-promise-ipc' ; const promiseIpc = new PromiseIpc({ maxTimeoutMs : 2000 }); promiseIpc .send( 'someRoute' , '{ "name": "Jeff" }' ) .then( () => console .log( 'You wrote the settings!' )) .catch( ( e ) => console .error(e));

Removing Listeners

You can remove a listener with the off() method. It's aliased to removeListener() as well.

import promiseIpc from 'electron-promise-ipc' ; promiseIpc.on( 'someRoute' , () => { return something(); }); promiseIpc.off( 'someRoute' );

License

MIT