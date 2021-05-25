electron-progressbar provides an easy-to-use and highly customizable API to show and control progress bars on Electron applications.
You can customize the aspects of the windows (electron's BrowserWindow), progress bars' visual aspects (CSS), texts and also all visible information.
Determinate progress bar:
Additionally, a progress bar is also displayed in the taskbar (through BrowserWindow's setProgressBar). This enables a window to provide progress information to the user without the user having to switch to the window itself.
taskbar for indeterminate progress bar:
taskbar for determinate progress bar:
Methods
.new ProgressBar(options, [electronApp])
.getOptions() ⇒
object
.on(eventName, listener) ⇒
reference to this
.setCompleted()
.close()
.isInProgress() ⇒
boolean
.isCompleted() ⇒
boolean
Properties
Install with
npm:
$ npm i electron-progressbar
Example of an indeterminate progress bar - used when your application can't calculate how long the task will last:
const {app} = require('electron');
const ProgressBar = require('electron-progressbar');
app.on('ready', function() {
var progressBar = new ProgressBar({
text: 'Preparing data...',
detail: 'Wait...'
});
progressBar
.on('completed', function() {
console.info(`completed...`);
progressBar.detail = 'Task completed. Exiting...';
})
.on('aborted', function() {
console.info(`aborted...`);
});
// launch a task...
// launchTask();
// when task is completed, set the progress bar to completed
// ps: setTimeout is used here just to simulate an interval between
// the start and the end of a task
setTimeout(function() {
progressBar.setCompleted();
}, 3000);
});
Example of a determinate progress bar - used when your application can accurately calculate how long the task will last:
const {app} = require('electron');
const ProgressBar = require('electron-progressbar');
app.on('ready', function() {
var progressBar = new ProgressBar({
indeterminate: false,
text: 'Preparing data...',
detail: 'Wait...'
});
progressBar
.on('completed', function() {
console.info(`completed...`);
progressBar.detail = 'Task completed. Exiting...';
})
.on('aborted', function(value) {
console.info(`aborted... ${value}`);
})
.on('progress', function(value) {
progressBar.detail = `Value ${value} out of ${progressBar.getOptions().maxValue}...`;
});
// launch a task and increase the value of the progress bar for each step completed of a big task;
// the progress bar is set to completed when it reaches its maxValue (default maxValue: 100);
// ps: setInterval is used here just to simulate the progress of a task
setInterval(function() {
if(!progressBar.isCompleted()){
progressBar.value += 1;
}
}, 20);
});
More examples are available in folder examples.
Methods
new ProgressBar(options, [electronApp])
Create a new progress bar. Because electron's BrowserWindow is used to display the progress bar and it only works after electron's "ready" event, you have wait for the "ready" event before creating a progress bar; optionally, you can just pass electron's app as a second parameter (
electronApp).
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|[options]
object
|electron-progressbar options
|[options.abortOnError]
boolean
false
|Whether progress bar should abort and close if an error occurs internally.
|[options.indeterminate]
boolean
true
|Whether progress bar should be indeterminate. If false, progress bar will be determinate.
|[options.initialValue]
number
0
|Progress bar's initial value. Used only for determinate progress bar.
|[options.maxValue]
number
100
|Progress bar's maximum value. When progress bar's value reaches this number, it will be set to completed and event
complete will be fired. Used only for determinate progress bar.
|[options.closeOnComplete]
boolean
true
|Whether progress bar window should be automatically closed after completed. If false, the progress bar must be manually closed by calling its
close method.
|[options.title]
string
'Wait...'
|Text shown on title bar.
|[options.text]
string
'Wait...'
|Text shown inside the window and above the progress bar.
|[options.detail]
string
|Text shown between
text and the progress bar element. Can be used to display detailed information, e.g., the current step of a task. Usually setting this property later is more useful because your application can determine and display, in real time, what is currently happening.
|[options.style]
object
|Visual styles for elements:
text,
detail,
bar and
value. All elements properties are purely CSS, just the way it is used in a
CSS file.
|[options.style.text]
object
|An object containing any CSS properties for styling the
text element.
|[options.style.detail]
object
|An object containing any CSS properties for styling the
detail element.
|[options.style.bar]
object
{'width':'100%', 'background-color':'#BBE0F1'}
|An object containing any CSS properties for styling the
bar in the progress bar.
|[options.style.value]
object
{'background-color':'#0976A9'}
|An object containing any CSS properties for styling the
value in the progress bar.
|[options.remoteWindow]
instance of BrowserWindow
null
|The BrowserWindow to use for the progress bar. When null/empty, a new BrowserWindow will be created. By default, a new BrowserWindow is created, unless this option is specified.
|[options.browserWindow]
object
Electron's BrowserWindow options. Although only a few options are set by default, you can specify any of
Electron's BrowserWindow options.
|[options.browserWindow.parent]
instance of BrowserWindow
null
|A BrowserWindow instance. If informed, the progress bar window will always show on top of the parent window and will block it so user can't interact with it until the progress bar is completed/aborted and closed.
|[options.browserWindow.modal]
boolean
true
|Whether this is a modal window. This actually only works if progress bar window is a child window, i.e., when its
parent is informed.
|[options.browserWindow.resizable]
boolean
false
|Whether window is resizable.
|[options.browserWindow.closable]
boolean
false
|Whether window is closable.
|[options.browserWindow.minimizable]
boolean
false
|Whether window is minimizable.
|[options.browserWindow.maximizable]
boolean
false
|Whether window is maximizable.
|[options.browserWindow.width]
number
450
|Progress bar window's width in pixels.
|[options.browserWindow.height]
number
175
|Progress bar window's height in pixels.
|[options.browserWindow
.webPreferences.nodeIntegration]
boolean
true
|Whether node integration is enabled.
|[options.browserWindow
.webPreferences.contextIsolation]
boolean
false
|Whether contextIsolation is enabled or not.
getOptions() ⇒
object
Return a copy of all current options.
on(eventName, listener) ⇒
reference to this
Adds the listener function to the end of the listeners array for the event named
eventName. No checks are made to see if the
listener has already been added. Multiple calls passing the same combination of
eventName and
listener will result in the
listener being added and called multiple times.
Returns a reference to
this so that calls can be chained.
|Event name
|Receives parameter
|Description
|ready
|Fired when progress bar is created and ready to be used and controlled.
|progress
|value
|Available only for determinate progress bar. Fired every time the progress bar's value is changed. The listener receives, as first parameter, the current progress bar's value.
|completed
|value
|Fired when progress bar is completed, i.e., its value reaches
maxValue or method
complete is called. The listener receives, as first parameter, the current progress bar's value.
|aborted
|value
|Fired if progress bar is closed when it's not completed yet, i.e., when user closes progress bar window or method
close is called before progress bar is completed. The listener receives, as first parameter, the current progress bar's value.
setCompleted()
Set progress bar as complete. This means the whole task is finished.
If progress bar is indeterminate, a manual call to this method is required because it's the only way to complete the task and trigger the
complete event, otherwise the progress bar would be displayed forever.
close()
Close progress bar window. If progress bar is not completed yet, it'll be aborted and event
aborted will be fired.
isInProgress() ⇒
boolean
Return true if progress bar is currently in progress, i.e., it hasn't been completed nor aborted yet, otherwise false.
isCompleted() ⇒
boolean
Return true if progress bar is completed, otherwise false.
Properties
value ⇒
number
Get or set progress bar's
value. Only available for determinate progress bar.
text ⇒
string
Get or set the
text. This information is shown inside the window and above the progress bar.
detail ⇒
string
Get or set the
detail. This information is shown between
text and the progress bar element. Useful to display any detailed information, e.g., the current status in real time or the current step of the task.
MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.