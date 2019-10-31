This package provides a process manager UI for Electron applications.
It opens a window displaying a table of every processes run by the Electron application with information (type, URL for
webContents, memory..).
⚠️ For
@electron>=3.0.0, <7.x, use version
0.7.1 of this package.
For versions
>=7.x, use latest.
It can be useful to debug performance of an app with several
webview.
It's inspired from Chrome's task manager.
⚠️ Unfortunately, memory info are no longer available in Electron>=4 (see electron/electron#16179)
$ npm install electron-process-manager
const { openProcessManager } = require('electron-process-manager');
openProcessManager();
openProcessManager function can take options in paramters
defaultSorting.how:
'ascending' | 'descending'
defaultSorting.path:
|Field name
|path
|Pid
|'pid'
|WebContents Domain
|'webContents.0.URLDomain'
|Process Type
|'webContents.0.type'
|Private Memory
|'memory.privateBytes'
|Shared Memory
|'memory.sharedBytes'
|Working Set Size
|'memory.workingSetSize'
|% CPU
|'cpu.percentCPUUsage'
|Idle Wake Ups /s
|'cpu.idleWakeupsPerSecond'
|WebContents Id
|'webContents.0.id'
|WebContents Type
|'webContents.0.type'
|WebContents URL
|'webContents.0.URL'
example:
const { openProcessManager } = require('electron-process-manager');
openProcessManager({ how: 'descending', path: 'cpu.percentCPUUsage' });
Pull requests welcome :)
MIT License