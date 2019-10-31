Process Manager UI for Electron Apps

This package provides a process manager UI for Electron applications.

It opens a window displaying a table of every processes run by the Electron application with information (type, URL for webContents , memory..).

⚠️ For @electron>=3.0.0, <7.x , use version 0.7.1 of this package. For versions >=7.x , use latest.

It can be useful to debug performance of an app with several webview .

It's inspired from Chrome's task manager.

Features

Memory reporting

Memory reporting Link memory data to web-contents (for electron >=1.7.1)

Link memory data to web-contents (for electron >=1.7.1) Kill a process from the UI

Kill a process from the UI Open developer tools for a given process

Open developer tools for a given process CPU metrics

CPU metrics Sort by columns

⚠️ Unfortunately, memory info are no longer available in Electron>=4 (see electron/electron#16179)

Installation

$ npm install electron-process-manager

Usage

const { openProcessManager } = require ( 'electron-process-manager' ); openProcessManager();

Options

openProcessManager function can take options in paramters

defaultSorting.how: 'ascending' | 'descending'

defaultSorting.path:

Field name path Pid 'pid' WebContents Domain 'webContents.0.URLDomain' Process Type 'webContents.0.type' Private Memory 'memory.privateBytes' Shared Memory 'memory.sharedBytes' Working Set Size 'memory.workingSetSize' % CPU 'cpu.percentCPUUsage' Idle Wake Ups /s 'cpu.idleWakeupsPerSecond' WebContents Id 'webContents.0.id' WebContents Type 'webContents.0.type' WebContents URL 'webContents.0.URL'

example:

const { openProcessManager } = require ( 'electron-process-manager' ); openProcessManager({ how : 'descending' , path : 'cpu.percentCPUUsage' });

Future

Add physical memory (noted as "Memory" in Chrome's task manager)

Add networks metrics

Pull requests welcome :)

License

MIT License