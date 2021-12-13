Electron Preferences

An Electron store with built-in preferences management

Introduction

This package provides Electron developers with a simple, consistent interface for managing user preferences. It includes two primary components:

A simple key/value store API for interacting with the service.

A GUI interface allowing users to manage preference values in the frontend of your application.

Features

A drop-in Electron key/value store

Built-in preference manager

Icons for preference groups

Default values

Hidden values

Color Picker and Accelerator input for keyboard shortcuts

Easily read / write values via the built-in API

Components are written in React, adding new inputs is straightforward

Uses write-json-file under the hood

Customize styles using CSS

Customize the layout of the preference manager using JSON

Field Types

The library includes built-in support for the following field types:

Preference type Description text <input type="text"/> number <input type="number"/> dropdown <select> radio <input type="radio"/> checkbox <input type="checkbox"/> slider <input type="range"/> file <input type="file"/> accelerator Keyboard shortcut input color Color picker input using simonwep/pickr list Ordered list with create/read/update/delete functionality message Read-only HTML panel for displaying information

Demo

To see the library in action, clone this repository and see the demo application that is included within the example folder:

$ git clone https://github.com/tkambler/electron-preferences.git $ cd electron-preferences && npm install $ npm run build $ npm run example

Other helpful scripts

$ npm run lint

Getting Started

To quickly add electron-preferences to your existing Electron app:

$ npm install electron-preferences

Then import and initialize the preference store.

From the Main process

Within your application's main process, create a new instance of the ElectronPreferences class, as shown below.

For an example usage of the library, check out example/preferences.js

const ElectronPreferences = require ( 'electron-preferences' ); const preferences = new ElectronPreferences({ browserWindowOpts : { }, menu : Menu.buildFromTemplate( ), css : 'preference-styles.css' dataStore : '~/preferences.json' , defaults : { about : { name : 'Albert' } }, sections : [ { id : 'about' , label : 'About You' , icon : 'single-01' , form : { groups : [ { 'label' : 'About You' , 'fields' : [ { label : 'Name' , key : 'name' , type : 'text' , help ': ' What is your name? ' }, // ... ] }, // ... ] } }, // ... ] }) // Show the preferences window on demand. preferences.show(); // Get a value from the preferences data store const name = preferences.value(' about.name '); // Save a value within the preferences data store preferences.value(' about.name ', ' Einstein '); // Subscribing to preference changes. preferences.on(' save ', (preferences) => { console.log(`Preferences were saved.`, JSON.stringify(preferences, null, 4)); });

From the Renderer process

const { ipcRenderer, remote } = require ( 'electron' ); const preferences = ipcRenderer.sendSync( 'getPreferences' ); ipcRenderer.send( 'showPreferences' ); ipcRenderer.on( 'preferencesUpdated' , (e, preferences) => { console .log( 'Preferences were updated' , preferences); }); ipcRenderer.sendSync( 'setPreferences' , { ... });

Customization

Dark or Light? 🌓

You prefer a dark theme over a light theme? No problem, we have them both. The library will use whatever theme you're using with Electron. See the example on how to add the option to your preferences.

Still not matching your layout? You can easily customize the complete look by injecting your own custom CSS!

Icons

The following icons come packaged with the library and can be specified when you define the layout of your preferences window.

Name Icon archive-2 archive-paper award-48 badge-13 bag-09 barcode-qr bear-2 bell-53 bookmark-2 brightness-6 briefcase-24 calendar-60 camera-20 cart-simple chat-46 check-circle-07 cloud-26 compass-05 dashboard-level diamond edit-78 email-84 eye-19 favourite-31 flag-points-32 flash-21 folder-15 gift-2 grid-45 handout heart-2 home-52 image key-25 layers-3 like-2 link-72 lock-open lock multiple-11 notes pencil phone-2 preferences send-2 settings-gear-63 single-01 single-folded-content skull-2 spaceship square-download square-upload support-16 trash-simple turtle vector video-66 wallet-43 widget world zoom-2

Example preferences code