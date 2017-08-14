This project has been merged into the
electron/electron
repository, and the
electron module is now published to npm as part of the
Electron release process.
If you're having trouble installing or using Electron, please file an issue on the electron/electron repo.
In the early days of Electron, back when it was still called
atom-shell, there
was no module published to npm, nor was there even an Electron team at GitHub.
Electron was used primarly by the Atom team, and it was up
to early adopters to manually download compiled binary builds of Electron for
use in their apps.
In early 2015 Max Ogden created
electron-download
and
electron-prebuilt, two npm modules to simplify the process of installing
Electron. These tools quickly became de facto standards in the Electron
community.
Shortly after
electron-prebuilt was written,
John Muhl created
electron-prebuilt-updater,
a Heroku app to publish the the prebuilt module to npm automatically as new
versions of Electron were published on GitHub.
Fast forward to mid-2017, and GitHub now has a team working full-time on
Electron. We are working towards a more regular release cadence,
and are incrementally documenting and improving our release process.
As we've added support for things like
TypeScript definitions,
it's been challenging to work these additions into the
electron ->
electron-prebuilt-updater ->
electron-prebuilt release flow.
To reduce the number of moving parts in the release process, we imported
the
electron-prebuilt codebase into
electron itself, and have
preserved the git history
to acknowledge the contributions of the 32 open-source community members who
have helped improve
electron-prebuilt over the years.