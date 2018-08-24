openbase logo
electron-positioner

by Jens Lind
4.1.0 (see all)

📌 Helps positioning your electron windows.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Categories

Readme

Electron-positioner Build Status js-standard-style

Helps positioning your electron windows.

Install

npm install --save electron-positioner

Usage

var Positioner = require('electron-positioner')
var positioner = new Positioner(browserWindow)

// Moves the window top right on the screen.
positioner.move('topRight')

// Returns `{x,y}`
positioner.calculate('trayCenter', trayBounds)

Note, trayBounds is only required with the positions that starts with tray.

Docs

new Positioner (browserWindow)

Constructor

BrowserWindow

The BrowserWindow instance.

calculate (position, trayBounds)

Returns coordinates {x,y}.

move (position, trayBounds)

Moves the window with BrowserWindow.setPosition()

position

A string telling where to place the window. Allowed values:

  • trayLeft
  • trayBottomLeft
  • trayRight
  • trayBottomRight
  • trayCenter
  • trayBottomCenter
  • topLeft
  • topRight
  • bottomLeft
  • bottomRight
  • topCenter
  • bottomCenter
  • leftCenter
  • rightCenter
  • center
trayBounds

Tray bounds, only needed for the following positions:

  • trayLeft
  • trayBottomLeft
  • trayRight
  • trayBottomRight
  • trayCenter
  • trayBottomCenter

Tests

npm test

License

MIT

