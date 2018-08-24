Helps positioning your electron windows.

Install

npm install --save electron-positioner

Usage

var Positioner = require ( 'electron-positioner' ) var positioner = new Positioner(browserWindow) positioner.move( 'topRight' ) positioner.calculate( 'trayCenter' , trayBounds)

Note, trayBounds is only required with the positions that starts with tray .

Docs

new Positioner (browserWindow)

Constructor

BrowserWindow

The BrowserWindow instance.

calculate (position, trayBounds)

Returns coordinates {x,y} .

move (position, trayBounds)

Moves the window with BrowserWindow.setPosition()

position

A string telling where to place the window. Allowed values:

trayLeft

trayBottomLeft

trayRight

trayBottomRight

trayCenter

trayBottomCenter

topLeft

topRight

bottomLeft

bottomRight

topCenter

bottomCenter

leftCenter

rightCenter

center

trayBounds

Tray bounds, only needed for the following positions:

Tests

npm test

License

MIT