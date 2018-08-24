Helps positioning your electron windows.
npm install --save electron-positioner
var Positioner = require('electron-positioner')
var positioner = new Positioner(browserWindow)
// Moves the window top right on the screen.
positioner.move('topRight')
// Returns `{x,y}`
positioner.calculate('trayCenter', trayBounds)
Note,
trayBounds is only required with the positions that starts with
tray.
Constructor
The BrowserWindow instance.
Returns coordinates
{x,y}.
Moves the window with
BrowserWindow.setPosition()
A string telling where to place the window. Allowed values:
trayLeft
trayBottomLeft
trayRight
trayBottomRight
trayCenter
trayBottomCenter
topLeft
topRight
bottomLeft
bottomRight
topCenter
bottomCenter
leftCenter
rightCenter
center
npm test
MIT