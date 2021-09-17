openbase logo
epp

electron-pos-printer

by Hubert Formin
1.2.4 (see all)

Electron 58mm thermal printer

Documentation
261

GitHub Stars

114

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

License Version Issues

Electron-pos-printer

An electron printer plugin, currently supports 58mm, requires electron >= 4.x.x.

Installation

$ npm install electron-pos-printer
$ yarn add electron-pos-printer

Usage

In main process

const {PosPrinter} = require("electron-pos-printer");

In render process

const {PosPrinter} = require('electron').remote.require("electron-pos-printer");

Demo

Check out this Demo by fssonca 

const {PosPrinter} = require("electron-pos-printer");
const path = require("path");

const options = {
   preview: false,               // Preview in window or print
   width: '170px',               //  width of content body
   margin: '0 0 0 0',            // margin of content body
   copies: 1,                    // Number of copies to print
   printerName: 'XP-80C',        // printerName: string, check with webContent.getPrinters()
   timeOutPerLine: 400,
   pageSize: { height: 301000, width: 71000 }  // page size
}

const data = [
   {
     type: 'image',                                       
     path: path.join(__dirname, 'assets/banner.png'),     // file path
     position: 'center',                                  // position of image: 'left' | 'center' | 'right'
     width: '60px',                                           // width of image in px; default: auto
     height: '60px',                                          // width of image in px; default: 50 or '50px'
   },{
      type: 'text',                                       // 'text' | 'barCode' | 'qrCode' | 'image' | 'table
      value: 'SAMPLE HEADING',
      style: `text-align:center;`,
      css: {"font-weight": "700", "font-size": "18px"}
   },{
      type: 'text',                       // 'text' | 'barCode' | 'qrCode' | 'image' | 'table'
      value: 'Secondary text',
      style: `text-align:left;color: red;`,
      css: {"text-decoration": "underline", "font-size": "10px"}
   },{
      type: 'barCode',
      value: 'HB4587896',
      height: 12,                     // height of barcode, applicable only to bar and QR codes
      width: 1,                       // width of barcode, applicable only to bar and QR codes
      displayValue: true,             // Display value below barcode
      fontsize: 8,
   },{
     type: 'qrCode',
      value: 'https://github.com/Hubertformin/electron-pos-printer',
      height: 55,
      width: 55,
      style: 'margin: 10 20px 20 20px'
    },{
       type: 'table',
       // style the table
       style: 'border: 1px solid #ddd',
       // list of the columns to be rendered in the table header
       tableHeader: ['Animal', 'Age'],
       // multi dimensional array depicting the rows and columns of the table body
       tableBody: [
           ['Cat', 2],
           ['Dog', 4],
           ['Horse', 12],
           ['Pig', 4],
       ],
       // list of columns to be rendered in the table footer
       tableFooter: ['Animal', 'Age'],
       // custom style for the table header
       tableHeaderStyle: 'background-color: #000; color: white;',
       // custom style for the table body
       tableBodyStyle: 'border: 0.5px solid #ddd',
       // custom style for the table footer
       tableFooterStyle: 'background-color: #000; color: white;',
    },{
       type: 'table',
       style: 'border: 1px solid #ddd',             // style the table
       // list of the columns to be rendered in the table header
       tableHeader: [{type: 'text', value: 'Animal'}, {type: 'image', path: path.join(__dirname, 'icons/animal.png')}],
       // multi dimensional array depicting the rows and columns of the table body
       tableBody: [
           [{type: 'text', value: 'Cat'}, {type: 'image', path: './animals/cat.jpg'}],
           [{type: 'text', value: 'Dog'}, {type: 'image', path: './animals/dog.jpg'}],
           [{type: 'text', value: 'Horse'}, {type: 'image', path: './animals/horse.jpg'}],
           [{type: 'text', value: 'Pig'}, {type: 'image', path: './animals/pig.jpg'}],
       ],
       // list of columns to be rendered in the table footer
       tableFooter: [{type: 'text', value: 'Animal'}, 'Image'],
       // custom style for the table header
       tableHeaderStyle: 'background-color: #000; color: white;',
       // custom style for the table body
       tableBodyStyle: 'border: 0.5px solid #ddd',
       // custom style for the table footer
       tableFooterStyle: 'background-color: #000; color: white;',
    },
]

PosPrinter.print(data, options)
 .then(() => {})
 .catch((error) => {
    console.error(error);
  });

Typescript

Usage

import {PosPrinter, PosPrintData, PosPrintOptions} from "electron-pos-printer";
import * as path from "path";

const options: PosPrintOptions = {
   preview: false,
   width: '170px',       
   margin: '0 0 0 0',    
   copies: 1,
   printerName: 'XP-80C',
   timeOutPerLine: 400,
   pageSize: { height: 301000, width: 71000 } // page size
}

const data: PosPrintData[] = [
   {
     type: 'image',                                       
     path: path.join(__dirname, 'assets/banner.png'),     // file path
     position: 'center',                                  // position of image: 'left' | 'center' | 'right'
     width: '60px',                                           // width of image in px; default: auto
     height: '60px',                                          // width of image in px; default: 50 or '50px'
   },{
      type: 'text',                                       // 'text' | 'barCode' | 'qrCode' | 'image' | 'table
      value: 'SAMPLE HEADING',
      style: `text-align:center;`,
      css: {"font-weight": "700", "font-size": "18px"}
   },{
      type: 'text',                       // 'text' | 'barCode' | 'qrCode' | 'image' | 'table'
      value: 'Secondary text',
      style: `text-align:left;color: red;`,
      css: {"text-decoration": "underline", "font-size": "10px"}
   },{
      type: 'barCode',
      value: 'HB4587896',
      height: 12,                     // height of barcode, applicable only to bar and QR codes
      width: 1,                       // width of barcode, applicable only to bar and QR codes
      displayValue: true,             // Display value below barcode
      fontsize: 8,
   },{
     type: 'qrCode',
      value: 'https://github.com/Hubertformin/electron-pos-printer',
      height: 55,
      width: 55,
      style: 'margin: 10 20px 20 20px'
    },{
       type: 'table',
       // style the table
       style: 'border: 1px solid #ddd',
       // list of the columns to be rendered in the table header
       tableHeader: ['Animal', 'Age'],
       // multi dimensional array depicting the rows and columns of the table body
       tableBody: [
           ['Cat', 2],
           ['Dog', 4],
           ['Horse', 12],
           ['Pig', 4],
       ],
       // list of columns to be rendered in the table footer
       tableFooter: ['Animal', 'Age'],
       // custom style for the table header
       tableHeaderStyle: 'background-color: #000; color: white;',
       // custom style for the table body
       tableBodyStyle: 'border: 0.5px solid #ddd',
       // custom style for the table footer
       tableFooterStyle: 'background-color: #000; color: white;',
    },{
       type: 'table',
       style: 'border: 1px solid #ddd',             // style the table
       // list of the columns to be rendered in the table header
       tableHeader: [{type: 'text', value: 'Animal'}, {type: 'image', path: path.join(__dirname, 'icons/animal.png')}],
       // multi dimensional array depicting the rows and columns of the table body
       tableBody: [
           [{type: 'text', value: 'Cat'}, {type: 'image', path: './animals/cat.jpg'}],
           [{type: 'text', value: 'Dog'}, {type: 'image', path: './animals/dog.jpg'}],
           [{type: 'text', value: 'Horse'}, {type: 'image', path: './animals/horse.jpg'}],
           [{type: 'text', value: 'Pig'}, {type: 'image', path: './animals/pig.jpg'}],
       ],
       // list of columns to be rendered in the table footer
       tableFooter: [{type: 'text', value: 'Animal'}, 'Image'],
       // custom style for the table header
       tableHeaderStyle: 'background-color: #000; color: white;',
       // custom style for the table body
       tableBodyStyle: 'border: 0.5px solid #ddd',
       // custom style for the table footer
       tableFooterStyle: 'background-color: #000; color: white;',
    },
]
PosPrinter.print(data, options)
 .then(() => {})
 .catch((error) => {
    console.error(error);
  });

Printing options

Options
copies(number) number of copies to print
preview(boolean) preview in a window, default is false
width(string) width of a page
margin(string) margin of a page, css values can be used
printerName(string) the printer's name
timeOutPerLine(number) timeout per line, default is 200
silent(boolean) To print silently without printer selection pop-up, default is true
pageSize(SizeOptions) Specify the width and height of the print out page

The Print data object

type(string) 'text', 'qrCode', 'barCode', 'image', 'table' // type 'text' can be an html string
value(string) value of the current row
height(number) applicable to type barCode and qrCode
width(number) applicable to type barCode and qrCode
style(string) styles, css rules can be used
css(string) css rules ex: {"font-size": "12px"}
displayValue(boolean) display value of barcode below barcode
position(string) 'left', 'center', 'right' applicable to type qrCode, barCode and image
path(string) Path to the image asset
tableHeader(PosPrintTableField[], string[]) the columns to be rendered in the header of the table, works with type table
tableBody(PosPrintTableField[][], string[][]) the columns to be rendered in the body of the table, works with type table
tableFooter(PosPrintTableField[], string[]) the columns to rendered it the footer of the table, works with type table
tableHeaderStyle(string) set custom style to the table header
tableBodyStyle(string) set custom style to the table body
tableFooterStyle(string) set custom style to the table footer

Author

