An electron printer plugin, currently supports 58mm, requires electron >= 4.x.x.

Installation

$ npm install electron-pos-printer $ yarn add electron-pos-printer

Usage

In main process

const {PosPrinter} = require ( "electron-pos-printer" );

In render process

const {PosPrinter} = require ( 'electron' ).remote.require( "electron-pos-printer" );

Demo

Check out this Demo by fssonca

const {PosPrinter} = require ( "electron-pos-printer" ); const path = require ( "path" ); const options = { preview : false , width : '170px' , margin : '0 0 0 0' , copies : 1 , printerName : 'XP-80C' , timeOutPerLine : 400 , pageSize : { height : 301000 , width : 71000 } } const data = [ { type : 'image' , path : path.join(__dirname, 'assets/banner.png' ), position : 'center' , width : '60px' , height : '60px' , },{ type : 'text' , value : 'SAMPLE HEADING' , style : `text-align:center;` , css : { "font-weight" : "700" , "font-size" : "18px" } },{ type : 'text' , value : 'Secondary text' , style : `text-align:left;color: red;` , css : { "text-decoration" : "underline" , "font-size" : "10px" } },{ type : 'barCode' , value : 'HB4587896' , height : 12 , width : 1 , displayValue : true , fontsize : 8 , },{ type : 'qrCode' , value : 'https://github.com/Hubertformin/electron-pos-printer' , height : 55 , width : 55 , style : 'margin: 10 20px 20 20px' },{ type : 'table' , style : 'border: 1px solid #ddd' , tableHeader : [ 'Animal' , 'Age' ], tableBody : [ [ 'Cat' , 2 ], [ 'Dog' , 4 ], [ 'Horse' , 12 ], [ 'Pig' , 4 ], ], tableFooter : [ 'Animal' , 'Age' ], tableHeaderStyle : 'background-color: #000; color: white;' , tableBodyStyle : 'border: 0.5px solid #ddd' , tableFooterStyle : 'background-color: #000; color: white;' , },{ type : 'table' , style : 'border: 1px solid #ddd' , tableHeader : [{ type : 'text' , value : 'Animal' }, { type : 'image' , path : path.join(__dirname, 'icons/animal.png' )}], tableBody : [ [{ type : 'text' , value : 'Cat' }, { type : 'image' , path : './animals/cat.jpg' }], [{ type : 'text' , value : 'Dog' }, { type : 'image' , path : './animals/dog.jpg' }], [{ type : 'text' , value : 'Horse' }, { type : 'image' , path : './animals/horse.jpg' }], [{ type : 'text' , value : 'Pig' }, { type : 'image' , path : './animals/pig.jpg' }], ], tableFooter : [{ type : 'text' , value : 'Animal' }, 'Image' ], tableHeaderStyle : 'background-color: #000; color: white;' , tableBodyStyle : 'border: 0.5px solid #ddd' , tableFooterStyle : 'background-color: #000; color: white;' , }, ] PosPrinter.print(data, options) .then( () => {}) .catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

Typescript

Usage

import {PosPrinter, PosPrintData, PosPrintOptions} from "electron-pos-printer" ; import * as path from "path" ; const options: PosPrintOptions = { preview: false , width: '170px' , margin: '0 0 0 0' , copies: 1 , printerName: 'XP-80C' , timeOutPerLine: 400 , pageSize: { height: 301000 , width: 71000 } } const data: PosPrintData[] = [ { type : 'image' , path: path.join(__dirname, 'assets/banner.png' ), position: 'center' , width: '60px' , height: '60px' , },{ type : 'text' , value: 'SAMPLE HEADING' , style: `text-align:center;` , css: { "font-weight" : "700" , "font-size" : "18px" } },{ type : 'text' , value: 'Secondary text' , style: `text-align:left;color: red;` , css: { "text-decoration" : "underline" , "font-size" : "10px" } },{ type : 'barCode' , value: 'HB4587896' , height: 12 , width: 1 , displayValue: true , fontsize: 8 , },{ type : 'qrCode' , value: 'https://github.com/Hubertformin/electron-pos-printer' , height: 55 , width: 55 , style: 'margin: 10 20px 20 20px' },{ type : 'table' , style: 'border: 1px solid #ddd' , tableHeader: [ 'Animal' , 'Age' ], tableBody: [ [ 'Cat' , 2 ], [ 'Dog' , 4 ], [ 'Horse' , 12 ], [ 'Pig' , 4 ], ], tableFooter: [ 'Animal' , 'Age' ], tableHeaderStyle: 'background-color: #000; color: white;' , tableBodyStyle: 'border: 0.5px solid #ddd' , tableFooterStyle: 'background-color: #000; color: white;' , },{ type : 'table' , style: 'border: 1px solid #ddd' , tableHeader: [{ type : 'text' , value: 'Animal' }, { type : 'image' , path: path.join(__dirname, 'icons/animal.png' )}], tableBody: [ [{ type : 'text' , value: 'Cat' }, { type : 'image' , path: './animals/cat.jpg' }], [{ type : 'text' , value: 'Dog' }, { type : 'image' , path: './animals/dog.jpg' }], [{ type : 'text' , value: 'Horse' }, { type : 'image' , path: './animals/horse.jpg' }], [{ type : 'text' , value: 'Pig' }, { type : 'image' , path: './animals/pig.jpg' }], ], tableFooter: [{ type : 'text' , value: 'Animal' }, 'Image' ], tableHeaderStyle: 'background-color: #000; color: white;' , tableBodyStyle: 'border: 0.5px solid #ddd' , tableFooterStyle: 'background-color: #000; color: white;' , }, ] PosPrinter.print(data, options) .then( () => {}) .catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

Printing options

Options copies (number) number of copies to print preview (boolean) preview in a window, default is false width (string) width of a page margin (string) margin of a page, css values can be used printerName (string) the printer's name timeOutPerLine (number) timeout per line, default is 200 silent (boolean) To print silently without printer selection pop-up, default is true pageSize (SizeOptions) Specify the width and height of the print out page

The Print data object

type (string) 'text', 'qrCode', 'barCode', 'image', 'table' // type 'text' can be an html string value (string) value of the current row height (number) applicable to type barCode and qrCode width (number) applicable to type barCode and qrCode style (string) styles, css rules can be used css (string) css rules ex: {"font-size": "12px"} displayValue (boolean) display value of barcode below barcode position (string) 'left', 'center', 'right' applicable to type qrCode, barCode and image path (string) Path to the image asset tableHeader (PosPrintTableField[], string[]) the columns to be rendered in the header of the table, works with type table tableBody (PosPrintTableField[][], string[][]) the columns to be rendered in the body of the table, works with type table tableFooter (PosPrintTableField[], string[]) the columns to rendered it the footer of the table, works with type table tableHeaderStyle (string) set custom style to the table header tableBodyStyle (string) set custom style to the table body tableFooterStyle (string) set custom style to the table footer

