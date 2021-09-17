An electron printer plugin, currently supports 58mm, requires electron >= 4.x.x.
$ npm install electron-pos-printer
$ yarn add electron-pos-printer
const {PosPrinter} = require("electron-pos-printer");
const {PosPrinter} = require('electron').remote.require("electron-pos-printer");
Check out this Demo by fssonca
const {PosPrinter} = require("electron-pos-printer");
const path = require("path");
const options = {
preview: false, // Preview in window or print
width: '170px', // width of content body
margin: '0 0 0 0', // margin of content body
copies: 1, // Number of copies to print
printerName: 'XP-80C', // printerName: string, check with webContent.getPrinters()
timeOutPerLine: 400,
pageSize: { height: 301000, width: 71000 } // page size
}
const data = [
{
type: 'image',
path: path.join(__dirname, 'assets/banner.png'), // file path
position: 'center', // position of image: 'left' | 'center' | 'right'
width: '60px', // width of image in px; default: auto
height: '60px', // width of image in px; default: 50 or '50px'
},{
type: 'text', // 'text' | 'barCode' | 'qrCode' | 'image' | 'table
value: 'SAMPLE HEADING',
style: `text-align:center;`,
css: {"font-weight": "700", "font-size": "18px"}
},{
type: 'text', // 'text' | 'barCode' | 'qrCode' | 'image' | 'table'
value: 'Secondary text',
style: `text-align:left;color: red;`,
css: {"text-decoration": "underline", "font-size": "10px"}
},{
type: 'barCode',
value: 'HB4587896',
height: 12, // height of barcode, applicable only to bar and QR codes
width: 1, // width of barcode, applicable only to bar and QR codes
displayValue: true, // Display value below barcode
fontsize: 8,
},{
type: 'qrCode',
value: 'https://github.com/Hubertformin/electron-pos-printer',
height: 55,
width: 55,
style: 'margin: 10 20px 20 20px'
},{
type: 'table',
// style the table
style: 'border: 1px solid #ddd',
// list of the columns to be rendered in the table header
tableHeader: ['Animal', 'Age'],
// multi dimensional array depicting the rows and columns of the table body
tableBody: [
['Cat', 2],
['Dog', 4],
['Horse', 12],
['Pig', 4],
],
// list of columns to be rendered in the table footer
tableFooter: ['Animal', 'Age'],
// custom style for the table header
tableHeaderStyle: 'background-color: #000; color: white;',
// custom style for the table body
tableBodyStyle: 'border: 0.5px solid #ddd',
// custom style for the table footer
tableFooterStyle: 'background-color: #000; color: white;',
},{
type: 'table',
style: 'border: 1px solid #ddd', // style the table
// list of the columns to be rendered in the table header
tableHeader: [{type: 'text', value: 'Animal'}, {type: 'image', path: path.join(__dirname, 'icons/animal.png')}],
// multi dimensional array depicting the rows and columns of the table body
tableBody: [
[{type: 'text', value: 'Cat'}, {type: 'image', path: './animals/cat.jpg'}],
[{type: 'text', value: 'Dog'}, {type: 'image', path: './animals/dog.jpg'}],
[{type: 'text', value: 'Horse'}, {type: 'image', path: './animals/horse.jpg'}],
[{type: 'text', value: 'Pig'}, {type: 'image', path: './animals/pig.jpg'}],
],
// list of columns to be rendered in the table footer
tableFooter: [{type: 'text', value: 'Animal'}, 'Image'],
// custom style for the table header
tableHeaderStyle: 'background-color: #000; color: white;',
// custom style for the table body
tableBodyStyle: 'border: 0.5px solid #ddd',
// custom style for the table footer
tableFooterStyle: 'background-color: #000; color: white;',
},
]
PosPrinter.print(data, options)
.then(() => {})
.catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
import {PosPrinter, PosPrintData, PosPrintOptions} from "electron-pos-printer";
import * as path from "path";
const options: PosPrintOptions = {
preview: false,
width: '170px',
margin: '0 0 0 0',
copies: 1,
printerName: 'XP-80C',
timeOutPerLine: 400,
pageSize: { height: 301000, width: 71000 } // page size
}
const data: PosPrintData[] = [
{
type: 'image',
path: path.join(__dirname, 'assets/banner.png'), // file path
position: 'center', // position of image: 'left' | 'center' | 'right'
width: '60px', // width of image in px; default: auto
height: '60px', // width of image in px; default: 50 or '50px'
},{
type: 'text', // 'text' | 'barCode' | 'qrCode' | 'image' | 'table
value: 'SAMPLE HEADING',
style: `text-align:center;`,
css: {"font-weight": "700", "font-size": "18px"}
},{
type: 'text', // 'text' | 'barCode' | 'qrCode' | 'image' | 'table'
value: 'Secondary text',
style: `text-align:left;color: red;`,
css: {"text-decoration": "underline", "font-size": "10px"}
},{
type: 'barCode',
value: 'HB4587896',
height: 12, // height of barcode, applicable only to bar and QR codes
width: 1, // width of barcode, applicable only to bar and QR codes
displayValue: true, // Display value below barcode
fontsize: 8,
},{
type: 'qrCode',
value: 'https://github.com/Hubertformin/electron-pos-printer',
height: 55,
width: 55,
style: 'margin: 10 20px 20 20px'
},{
type: 'table',
// style the table
style: 'border: 1px solid #ddd',
// list of the columns to be rendered in the table header
tableHeader: ['Animal', 'Age'],
// multi dimensional array depicting the rows and columns of the table body
tableBody: [
['Cat', 2],
['Dog', 4],
['Horse', 12],
['Pig', 4],
],
// list of columns to be rendered in the table footer
tableFooter: ['Animal', 'Age'],
// custom style for the table header
tableHeaderStyle: 'background-color: #000; color: white;',
// custom style for the table body
tableBodyStyle: 'border: 0.5px solid #ddd',
// custom style for the table footer
tableFooterStyle: 'background-color: #000; color: white;',
},{
type: 'table',
style: 'border: 1px solid #ddd', // style the table
// list of the columns to be rendered in the table header
tableHeader: [{type: 'text', value: 'Animal'}, {type: 'image', path: path.join(__dirname, 'icons/animal.png')}],
// multi dimensional array depicting the rows and columns of the table body
tableBody: [
[{type: 'text', value: 'Cat'}, {type: 'image', path: './animals/cat.jpg'}],
[{type: 'text', value: 'Dog'}, {type: 'image', path: './animals/dog.jpg'}],
[{type: 'text', value: 'Horse'}, {type: 'image', path: './animals/horse.jpg'}],
[{type: 'text', value: 'Pig'}, {type: 'image', path: './animals/pig.jpg'}],
],
// list of columns to be rendered in the table footer
tableFooter: [{type: 'text', value: 'Animal'}, 'Image'],
// custom style for the table header
tableHeaderStyle: 'background-color: #000; color: white;',
// custom style for the table body
tableBodyStyle: 'border: 0.5px solid #ddd',
// custom style for the table footer
tableFooterStyle: 'background-color: #000; color: white;',
},
]
PosPrinter.print(data, options)
.then(() => {})
.catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
|Options
|copies
|(number) number of copies to print
|preview
|(boolean) preview in a window, default is false
|width
|(string) width of a page
|margin
|(string) margin of a page, css values can be used
|printerName
|(string) the printer's name
|timeOutPerLine
|(number) timeout per line, default is 200
|silent
|(boolean) To print silently without printer selection pop-up, default is true
|pageSize
|(SizeOptions) Specify the width and height of the print out page
|type
|(string) 'text', 'qrCode', 'barCode', 'image', 'table' // type 'text' can be an html string
|value
|(string) value of the current row
|height
|(number) applicable to type barCode and qrCode
|width
|(number) applicable to type barCode and qrCode
|style
|(string) styles, css rules can be used
|css
|(string) css rules ex:
{"font-size": "12px"}
|displayValue
|(boolean) display value of barcode below barcode
|position
|(string) 'left', 'center', 'right' applicable to type qrCode, barCode and image
|path
|(string) Path to the image asset
|tableHeader
|(PosPrintTableField[], string[]) the columns to be rendered in the header of the table, works with type table
|tableBody
|(PosPrintTableField[][], string[][]) the columns to be rendered in the body of the table, works with type table
|tableFooter
|(PosPrintTableField[], string[]) the columns to rendered it the footer of the table, works with type table
|tableHeaderStyle
|(string) set custom style to the table header
|tableBodyStyle
|(string) set custom style to the table body
|tableFooterStyle
|(string) set custom style to the table footer
Hubert Formin
Twitter: @hformin