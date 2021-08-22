Photon

Official Website

Develop native looking UI's for Electron with HTML, CSS & JS.

Install

npm install electron-photon

NPM

Usage

const Photon = require ( "electron-photon" );

Use in Browser

If you want to use Photon in a Browser, you have to mention some things. First of all, embed the browserified script file like anything else using a <script> Tag. But now, you also have to set a relative path for loading the components.

< script src = "photon.browser.js" > </ script > < script > Photon.__baseDir = "/myPhotonMaster" ; </ script >

This is because Photon needs an “endpoint” that contains a /dist folder to load each component. The problem is, that we are embedding the photon.browser.js using a former script tag. And sadly, there exist no API to get the relative source of an embedded script from himself. Of course there exist a lot of hacks workarounds but currently this is the only “clean” solution.

Just look at the magic! Everything works out of the box.

Your Photon instance is just used to contain the component controllers and to perform special actions like Dialog() (More about Dialogs). Or if you want to hack a components lifecycle, there you get the classes you need.

Troubleshooting

I get an error ERR_FILE_NOT_FOUND when requiring the Photon. Sometimes the components will not load and you may ask yourself why. Generally, Photon loads each component on its own. Therefore, a general /dist folder is required that contains all component folders. By default, the module tries to use the /dist folder relative to the location of photon.js using node's __dirname . Because of the fact that browsers does not support a clear solution to get the relative path of embedded javascript file by itself, you have to set Photon.__baseDir manually when using the browserified version. And if you do not contain your /dist directory relative to the location of photon.js (which is the main file for the node module), you also have to set Photon.__baseDir manually.

Therefore, if you get such an error, just try to set the Photon.__baseDir manually to the /dist folder you want to use to load your components

Example

Just run the demo/ShowReel folder with electron and will see the whole beauty of Photon!

Application Layout

The main layout of your application needs a <ph-window> element in which the <tool-bar> 's and your <window-content> will find their place.

< ph-window > < tool-bar type = "header" > Toolbar Header </ tool-bar > < window-content > Window Content </ window-content > < tool-bar type = "footer" > Footer Header </ tool-bar > </ ph-window >

Components

If you have a look at the project's structure, you will see that there exist a very well balanced component system you theoretically can contribute to with custom components.

Styles

How do I set the style of the UI? Photon supports multiple styles, inspired by native user interfaces from macOS or Windows.

By default, Photon tries to use the style that is connected to the running OS, stored in process.platform . But you can easily set the style to one of the supported ones. Note that the styles do not have the name of an operating system but their real name such as cocoa.

Style Name Related Operating System Support cocoa macOS (Apple) True metro Windows (Microsoft) Coming soon unity Ubuntu (Linux) Coming soon

Set Style

You can easily control the current style just with the style property of your Photon instance.

Photon.style = "cocoa" ;

You can do this whenever you want while your application is running ;-)

Note, that when you set a style the first time in your session, it may takes time to load the resources because they are not cached.

Set An Invalid Style

Photon.style = "xxx" ;

Panes

More about the panes in Panes

Navigation List

More about the navigation list in Navigation List

Toolbar

More about toolbars in Toolbar

Table View

More about the table view in Table View

Tabs

More about tabs in Tabs

Lists & Swipes

Lists

Swipes

(GIF is slower than in reality)

More about lists & swipe actions in Lists & Swipes

Button

More about all buttons in Button

Button Group

More about the button group component in Button Group

Circular Slider

More about the circular slider in Circular Slider

Content Frame & Select List

More about the content frames and selectable lists in Content Frame & Select List

Input

Simple Text Field

Number Input & Stepper

More about input fields in Input

Messages

More about messages view in Messages

Number Input

More about number input in Number Input

Progress Circle

More about progress circle in Progress Circle

Slider

More about sliders in Slider

Dialog

More about dialog controller in Dialog

Drop Down Menu

More about drop down menu controller in [Drop Down Menu](dist/Drop Down Menu)

Browserify

You can browserify the photon.js file completely using the --ignore-missing flag which ignores the missing electron requirements. Please note, that not all features are supported in browsers because they may need electron or node functions.

If you browserify photon.js and execute it in a non-node enviroment, the Photon instance will adopted globally to the window object.

This repository contains a valid browserified file named photon-browser.js , you normally should use.

More

You are missing something or do you have improvements?

Please open a pull-request or an Issue and I will do my best ;-)

Disclaimer

This framework is a hard fork of the original PhotonKit framework of connors. Because connors project is not developed anymore since more than 2 years, this is the release of Photon to version 1.0 .

Pieces of the code that is used here, is originally written by connors. The original code is contained within the CSS file dist/PhotonOriginal/photon-original.css .

But I made some important changes on the original components. E.g. I use modern technologies like Custom Elements to handle components much easier and cleaner and to provide a lighter API ;-)