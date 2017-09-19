view PDF files in electron browser windows. this module adds support for viewing PDF files in electron BrowserWindow s. it works even if you navigate to a PDF file from a site, or opening a PDF file in a new window. a PDFWindow instance is just a subclass of BrowserWindow so it can be used just like it.

const { app } = require ( 'electron' ) const PDFWindow = require ( 'electron-pdf-window' ) app.on( 'ready' , () => { const win = new PDFWindow({ width : 800 , height : 600 }) win.loadURL( 'http://mozilla.github.io/pdf.js/web/compressed.tracemonkey-pldi-09.pdf' ) })

install

$ npm i electron-pdf- window

usage

win = new PDFWindow([opts])

win is an electron BrowserWindow that has support for viewing PDF files.

adds PDF viewing support for win , which is a BrowserWindow instance.

using from the renderer process

Using the PDFWindow class directly from the renderer process is not recommended, because electron doesn't support proper extending of their built-in classes. In order to add PDF support from the renderer, use the addSupport method.

const { BrowserWindow } = require ( 'electron' ).remote const PDFWindow = require ( 'electron-pdf-window' ) const win = new BrowserWindow({ width : 800 , height : 600 }) PDFWindow.addSupport(win) win.loadURL( 'file:///a/b/c.pdf' )

test