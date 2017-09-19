view PDF files in electron browser windows. this module adds support for viewing
PDF files in electron
BrowserWindows.
it works even if you navigate to a PDF file from a site, or opening a PDF file in
a new window. a
PDFWindow instance is just a subclass of
BrowserWindow so it
can be used just like it.
const { app } = require('electron')
const PDFWindow = require('electron-pdf-window')
app.on('ready', () => {
const win = new PDFWindow({
width: 800,
height: 600
})
win.loadURL('http://mozilla.github.io/pdf.js/web/compressed.tracemonkey-pldi-09.pdf')
})
$ npm i electron-pdf-window
win = new PDFWindow([opts])
win is an electron
BrowserWindow
that has support for viewing PDF files.
PDFWindow.addSupport(win)
adds PDF viewing support for
win, which is a
BrowserWindow instance.
Using the
PDFWindow class directly from the renderer process is not
recommended, because electron doesn't support proper extending of their built-in
classes. In order to add PDF support from the renderer, use the
addSupport
method.
const { BrowserWindow } = require('electron').remote
const PDFWindow = require('electron-pdf-window')
const win = new BrowserWindow({ width: 800, height: 600 })
PDFWindow.addSupport(win)
win.loadURL('file:///a/b/c.pdf')
$ npm test