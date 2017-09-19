openbase logo
epw

electron-pdf-window

by Gellert Hegyi
1.0.12 (see all)

view PDF files in electron browser windows

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

electron-pdf-window

view PDF files in electron browser windows. this module adds support for viewing PDF files in electron BrowserWindows. it works even if you navigate to a PDF file from a site, or opening a PDF file in a new window. a PDFWindow instance is just a subclass of BrowserWindow so it can be used just like it.

const { app } = require('electron')
const PDFWindow = require('electron-pdf-window')

app.on('ready', () => {
  const win = new PDFWindow({
    width: 800,
    height: 600
  })

  win.loadURL('http://mozilla.github.io/pdf.js/web/compressed.tracemonkey-pldi-09.pdf')
})

install

$ npm i electron-pdf-window

usage

win = new PDFWindow([opts])

win is an electron BrowserWindow that has support for viewing PDF files.

PDFWindow.addSupport(win)

adds PDF viewing support for win, which is a BrowserWindow instance.

using from the renderer process

Using the PDFWindow class directly from the renderer process is not recommended, because electron doesn't support proper extending of their built-in classes. In order to add PDF support from the renderer, use the addSupport method.

const { BrowserWindow } = require('electron').remote
const PDFWindow = require('electron-pdf-window')

const win = new BrowserWindow({ width: 800, height: 600 })

PDFWindow.addSupport(win)

win.loadURL('file:///a/b/c.pdf')

test

$ npm test

