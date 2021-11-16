A command line tool to generate PDF from URL, HTML or Markdown files with electron.

Versioning

Starting with version 4.0.x the master branch will always have the latest electron version.

Semantic Versioning is used, and corresponds to electron versions in the following way:

electron-pdf 15.0.x (master) => electron=15.1.1, node=16.5.0, chrome=94.0.4606.61

electron-pdf 10.0.x => electron=10.1.3, node=12.16.3, chrome=85.0.4183.121

electron-pdf 7.0.x => electron 7.x (Chromium 78, Node 12.8.1)

electron-pdf 4.0.x => electron 4.x (Chromium 69, Node 10.11.0)

electron-pdf 1.3.x => electron 1.6.x (Chromium 56, Node 7.4)

electron-pdf 1.2.x => electron 1.4.x (Chromium 53, Node 6.5)

Note: The Chromium versions employed by electron have impacts based on the functionality you may be exporting.

Choose the version you need based on Chromium.

Install

npm install electron-pdf

Note: If you're installing electron-pdf as root using the system level npm (vs a user-level install like with NVM) then you may need to run the following command instead:

sudo npm install electron-pdf -g --unsafe-perm

Please see the npm docs for more information.

For gnu/linux installations without a graphical environment:

$ sudo apt-get install xvfb $ export DISPLAY= ':99.0' $ Xvfb :99 -screen 0 1024x768x24 > /dev/null 2>&1 & $ electron-pdf ...

There is also an example docker machine here.

Node Usage

Electron PDF can be used inside of an application, or more commonly as the engine for a pdf rendering service. For instance, to handle http requests using Express. The following snippets show you how you can get started.

The application must run in an Electron process

In package.json

"start" : "DEBUG=electronpdf:* electron index.js" , "watch" : "DEBUG=electronpdf:* nodemon --exec electron index.js"

You can use the same instance

var ElectronPDF = require ( 'electron-pdf' ) var express = require ( 'express' ) var bodyParser = require ( 'body-parser' ) var app = express() app.use(bodyParser.json()) var exporter = new ElectronPDF() exporter.on( 'charged' , () => { app.listen(port, hostname, function ( ) { console .log( `Export Server running at http:// ${hostname} : ${port} ` ); }) }) exporter.start()

And handle multiple export job instances

app.post( '/pdfexport' , function ( req,res ) { const jobOptions = { inMemory : false } const options = { pageSize : "A4" } exporter.createJob(source, target, options, jobOptions).then( job => { job.on( 'job-complete' , (r) => { console .log( 'pdf files:' , r.results) }) job.render() }) })

Using an in memory Buffer

If you set the inMemory setting to true, you must also set closeWindow=false or you will get a segmentation fault anytime the window is closed before the buffer is sent on the response. You then need to invoke job.destroy to close the window.

Sample Code:

const jobOptions = { inMemory : true , closeWindow : false } exporter.createJob(source, target, options, jobOptions).then( job => { job.on( 'job-complete' , (r) => { process.nextTick( () => {job.destroy()}) }) })

Events

The API is designed to emit noteworthy events rather than use callbacks. Full documentation of all events is a work in progress.

Environment Variables

ELECTRONPDF_RENDERER_MAX_MEMORY : The --max-old-space-size option for each Electron renderer process (browser window); default: 75% of total system memory up to 8GB

: The --max-old-space-size option for each Electron renderer process (browser window); default: ELECTRONPDF_WINDOW_CLEANUP_INTERVAL : Interval for which to check for hung windows, in milliseconds; default: 30 seconds

: Interval for which to check for hung windows, in milliseconds; default: ELECTRONPDF_WINDOW_LIFE_THRESHOLD : How long a window can remain open before it is terminated, in milliseconds; default: 5 minutes

: How long a window can remain open before it is terminated, in milliseconds; default: ELECTRONPDF_PNG_CAPTURE_DELAY : Amount of millis to wait before invoking WebContents.capturePage for PNG exports; default: 100ms

Command Line Usage

For Ad-hoc conversions, Electron PDF comes with support for a CLI.

To generate a PDF from a HTML file

$ electron-pdf index .html ~/Desktop/ index .pdf

To generate a PDF from a Markdown file

$ electron-pdf index .md ~/Desktop/ index .pdf

To generate a PDF from a Markdown file with custom CSS (defaults to Github markdown style)

$ electron-pdf index .html ~/Desktop/index .pdf -c my-awesome-css .css

To generate a PDF from a URL

$ electron-pdf https:

Rendering Options

Electron PDF gives you complete control of how the BrowserWindow should be configured, and when the window contents should be captured.

To specify browser options

The BrowserWindow supports many options which you may define by passing a JSON Object to the --browserConfig option.

Some common use cases may include:

height and width - electron-pdf calculates the browser height and width based off of the dimensions of PDF page size multiplied by the HTML standard of 96 pixels/inch. So only set these values if you need to override this behavior

and - electron-pdf calculates the browser height and width based off of the dimensions of PDF page size multiplied by the HTML standard of 96 pixels/inch. So only set these values if you need to override this behavior show - to display the browser window during generation

$ electron-pdf https://fraserxu.me ~/Desktop/fraserxu.pdf --browserConfig '{ "show" : true }'

To generate a PDF after the an async task in the HTML

electron-pdf ./index .html ~/Desktop/README .pdf -e

In your application, at the point which the view is ready for rendering

document .body.dispatchEvent( new Event( 'view-ready' ))

Warning: It is possible that your application will be ready and emit the event before the main electron process has had a chance execute the javascript in the renderer process which listens for this event.

If you are finding that the event is not effective and your page waits until the full timeout has occurred, then you should use setInterval to emit the event until it is acknowledged like so:

var eventEmitInterval = setInterval( function ( ) { document .body.dispatchEvent( new Event( 'view-ready' )) }, 25 ) document .body.addEventListener( 'view-ready-acknowledged' , function ( ) { clearInterval(eventEmitInterval) })

When the main process first receives your ready event it will emit a single acknowlegement on document.body with whatever event name you are using suffixed with -acknowledged . So the default would be view-ready-acknowledged

Observing your own event

If the page you are rending is under your control, and you wish to modify the behavior of the rendering process you can use a CustomEvent and an observer that will be triggered after the view is ready but before it is captured.

document .body.dispatchEvent( new CustomEvent( 'view-ready' , { detail : { layout : landscape} }))

You are required to provide a function that accepts the detail object from the CustomEvent and returns a Promise. You may optionally fulfill the promise with and object that will amend/override any of the contextual attributes assigned to resource (url) currently being exported.

As an example, suppose you wanted to change the orientation of the PDF, and capture the output as PNG instead of a PDF.

job.observeReadyEvent( ( detail ) => { return new Promise ( ( resolve,reject ) => { const context = {} if ( detail && detail.landscape ){ job.changeArgValue( 'landscape' , true ) context.type = 'png' } resolve(context) }) })

Note: Future versions of the library will only allow you to provide context overrides, and not allow you to change job level attributes.

All Available Options

Electron PDF exposes the printToPDF settings (i.e. pageSize, orientation, margins, etc.) available from the Electron API. See the following options for usage.

A command line tool to generate PDF from URL, HTML or Markdown files Options -i | -o | -b | -c | -d | false - default -e | 'view-ready' - default -l | false - default -m | 0 - default margins 1 - no margins (electron-pdf default setting) 2 - minimum margins The Electron `win.webContents. session . on ( 'will-download' )` event will be implemented and the file saved to the location provided in ` Currently only supports a single import url. The page is responsible for initiating the download itself. -p | "A4" - default -r | Example: '{"Authorization": "Bearer token", "X-Custom-Header": "Hello World"}' -s | false - default -t | -w | If used in conjunction with -e this will override the default timeout of 10 seconds false - default

Find more information on Electron Security here.

Debugging

Sentry

If you have a Sentry account and setup a new app to get a new DSN, you can set a SENTRY_DSN environment variable which will activate sentry logs. See lib/sentry.js for implementation details.

This will allow you to easily see/monitor errors that are occuring inside of the Chromium renderer (browser window). It also automatically integrates with Electron's Crash Reporter

CLI Usage

You can see some additional logging (if you're getting errors or unexpected output) by setting DEBUG=electron* For example: DEBUG=electron* electron-pdf <input> <output> -l

Usage $ electron-pdf <input> <output> $ electron-pdf <input> <output> -l Examples $ electron-pdf http: $ electron-pdf ./index .html ~/Desktop/index .pdf $ electron-pdf ./README .md ~/Desktop/README .pdf -l $ electron-pdf ./README .md ~/Desktop/README .pdf -l -c my-awesome-css .css

Inspired by electron-mocha

Other Formats

Want to use the same options, but export to PNG or snapshot the rendered HTML? Just set the output filename to end in .png or .html instead!

Examples $ electron-pdf http://fraserxu.me ~/Desktop/fraserxu.pdf $ electron-pdf http://fraserxu.me ~/Desktop/fraserxu.html $ electron-pdf http://fraserxu.me ~/Desktop/fraserxu.png

Extensions

If you need powerpoint support, pdf-powerpoint picks up where Electron PDF leaves off by converting each page in the PDF to a PNG and placing them on individual slides.

License

MIT