Codesign Electron macOS apps
electron-osx-sign minimizes the extra work needed to eventually prepare your apps for shipping, providing the most basic tools and assets. Note that the bare necessities here are sufficient for enabling app sandbox, yet other configurations for network access etc. require additional work.
Check out
electron-osx-sign guide for suggestions on setting up your environment and workflow for distribution or development.
Please visit our wiki for walk-throughs, notes and frequently asked questions from past projects shipped with
electron-packager and
electron-osx-sign.
NB: Since
electron-osx-sign injects the entry
com.apple.security.application-groups into the entitlements file as part of the pre-signing process, this would reportedly limit app transfer on iTunes Connect (see #150). However, opting out entitlements automation
opts['pre-auto-entitlements'] === false may result in worse graphics performance.
The signing procedure implemented in this package is based on what described in Mac App Store Submission Guide.
It is worth noting as well that starting from Electron v1.1.1, a new mechanism was introduced to allow IPC in App Sandbox (see electron#5601); wish to have full support of legacy Electron versions, please utilize
opts.version, which option brings less hassle with making default settings among Electron builds.
We are trying to keep updated to the latest Electron specs; please file us an issue if having any suggestions or experiencing difficulties code signing your products.
Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.
Thanks to seanchas116, jasonhinkle, and develar for improving the usability of this project implementation.
# For use in npm scripts
npm install --save electron-osx-sign
# For use from CLI
npm install -g electron-osx-sign
Note:
electron-osx-sign is a dependency of
electron-packager as of 6.0.0 for signing apps on macOS. However, feel free to install this package globally for more customization beyond specifying identity and entitlements.
electron-osx-sign app [embedded-binary ...] [options ...]
Since
electron-osx-sign adds the entry
com.apple.developer.team-identifier to a temporary copy of the specified entitlements file (with the default option
--pre-auto-entitlements) distribution builds can no longer be run directly. To run the app codesigned for distribution locally after codesigning, you may manually add
ElectronTeamID in your
Info.plist and
com.apple.security.application-groups in the entitlements file, and provide the flag
--no-pre-auto-entitlements for
electron-osx-sign to avoid this extra bit. Note that "certain features are only allowed across apps whose team-identifier value match" (Technical Note TN2415).
The examples below assume that
--pre-auto-entitlements is enabled.
To sign a distribution version by default:
electron-osx-sign path/to/my.app
For distribution in the Mac App Store: Have the provisioning profile for distribution placed in the current working directory and the signing identity installed in the default keychain. The app is not expected to run after codesigning since there is no provisioned device, and it is intended only for submission to iTunes Connect. For distribution outside the Mac App Store: Have the signing identity for distribution installed in the default keychain and optionally place the provisioning profile in the current working directory. By default App Sandbox is not enabled. The app should run on all devices.
To sign development version:
electron-osx-sign path/to/my.app --type=development
For testing Mac App Store builds: Have the provisioning profile for development placed in the current working directory and the signing identity installed in the default keychain. The app will only run on provisioned devices. For testing apps for distribution outside the Mac App Store, have the signing identity for development installed in the default keychain and optionally the provisioning profile placed in the current working directory. The app will only run on provisioned devices. However, you may prefer to just go with signing a distribution version because the app is expected to launch properly after codesigned.
It is recommended to place the provisioning profile(s) under the working directory for
electron-osx-sign to pick up automatically; however, to specify provisioning profile to be embedded explicitly:
electron-osx-sign path/to/my.app --provisioning-profile=path/to/my.provisionprofile
To specify the entitlements file:
electron-osx-sign path/to/my.app --entitlements=path/to/my.entitlements
It is recommended to make use of
--version while signing legacy versions of Electron:
electron-osx-sign path/to/my.app --version=0.34.0
Run
electron-osx-sign --help or see electron-osx-sign-usage.txt for CLI-specific options.
var sign = require('electron-osx-sign')
sign(opts[, function done (err) {}])
Example:
var sign = require('electron-osx-sign')
sign({
app: 'path/to/my.app'
}, function done (err) {
if (err) {
// Handle the error
return;
}
// Application signed
})
From release v0.4.0-beta, Bluebird promises are introduced for better async method calls; the following is also available for use.
var signAsync = require('electron-osx-sign').signAsync
signAsync(opts)
[.then(function () {})]
[.catch(function (err) {})]
Example:
var signAsync = require('electron-osx-sign').signAsync
signAsync({
app: 'path/to/my.app'
})
.then(function () {
// Application signed
})
.catch(function (err) {
// Handle the error
})
Required
app - String
Path to the application package.
Needs file extension
.app.
Optional
binaries - Array
Path to additional binaries that will be signed along with built-ins of Electron.
Default to
undefined.
entitlements - String
Path to entitlements file for signing the app. Default to built-in entitlements file, Sandbox enabled for Mac App Store platform. See default.entitlements.mas.plist or default.entitlements.darwin.plist with respect to your platform.
entitlements-inherit - String
Path to child entitlements which inherit the security settings for signing frameworks and bundles of a distribution. This option only applies when signing with entitlements. See default.entitlements.mas.inherit.plist or default.entitlements.darwin.inherit.plist with respect to your platform.
entitlements-loginhelper - String
Path to login helper entitlement file. When using App Sandbox, the inherited entitlement should not be used since this is a standalone executable. This option only applies when signing with entitlements. Default to the same entitlements file used for signing the app bundle.
entitlementsForFile - Function
Function that receives the path to a file and the current codesign arguments as parameters. If you wish to override the entitlements used for this file path this function should return the absolute path to a different entitlements file.
Note: Only available via the JS API
gatekeeper-assess - Boolean
Flag to enable/disable Gatekeeper assessment after signing the app. Disabling it is useful for signing with self-signed certificates.
Gatekeeper assessment is enabled by default on
darwin platform.
Default to
true.
hardenedRuntime or
hardened-runtime - Boolean
Flag to enable the Mojave hardened runtime when signing the app. Disabled by default, requires Xcode >= 10 and macOS >= 10.13.6.
identity - String
Name of certificate to use when signing.
Default to be selected with respect to
provisioning-profile and
platform from
keychain or keychain by system default.
Signing platform
mas will look for
3rd Party Mac Developer Application: * (*), and platform
darwin will look for
Developer ID Application: * (*) by default.
identity-validation - Boolean
Flag to enable/disable validation for the signing identity. If enabled, the
identity provided will be validated in the
keychain specified.
Default to
true.
keychain - String
The keychain name. Default to system default keychain.
ignore - RegExp|Function|Array.<(RegExp|Function)>
Regex, function or an array of regex's and functions that signal skipping signing a file.
Elements of other types are treated as
RegExp.
Default to
undefined.
platform - String
Build platform of Electron.
Allowed values:
darwin,
mas.
Default to auto detect by presence of
Squirrel.framework within the application bundle.
pre-auto-entitlements - Boolean
Flag to enable/disable automation of
com.apple.security.application-groups in entitlements file and update
Info.plist with
ElectronTeamID.
Default to
true.
pre-embed-provisioning-profile - Boolean
Flag to enable/disable embedding of provisioning profile in the current working directory.
Default to
true.
provisioning-profile - String
Path to provisioning profile.
requirements - String
Specify the criteria that you recommend to be used to evaluate the code signature.
See more info from https://developer.apple.com/library/mac/documentation/Security/Conceptual/CodeSigningGuide/RequirementLang/RequirementLang.html
Default to
undefined.
restrict - Boolean
To be deprecated, see
signature-flags.
Restrict dyld loading. See doc about this code signature flag for more details. Disabled by default.
signature-flags - String
Comma separated string or array for code signature flag. Default to
undefined.
signature-size - Number
Provide a value to be passed to
codesign along with the
--signature-size flag, to work around the signature too large to embed issue. A value of
12000 should do it - see the FAQ for details. Default to
undefined.
strict-verify - Boolean|String|Array.
Flag to enable/disable
--strict flag when verifying the signed application bundle.
If provided as a string, each component should be separated with comma (
,).
If provided as an array, each item should be a string corresponding to a component.
Default to
true.
timestamp - String
Specify the URL of the timestamp authority server, default to server provided by Apple. Please note that this default server may not support signatures not furnished by Apple.
Disable the timestamp service with
none.
type - String
Specify whether to sign app for development or for distribution.
Allowed values:
development,
distribution.
Default to
distribution.
version - String
Build version of Electron.
Values may be like:
1.1.1,
1.2.0.
Default to latest Electron version.
It is recommended to utilize this option for best support of specific Electron versions. This may trigger pre/post operations for signing: For example, automation of setting
com.apple.security.application-groups in entitlements file and of updating
Info.plist with
ElectronTeamID is enabled for all versions starting from
1.1.1; set
pre-auto-entitlements option to
false to disable this feature.
err - Error
electron-osx-flat app [options ...]
Example:
electron-osx-flat path/to/my.app
Run
electron-osx-flat --help or see electron-osx-flat-usage.txt for CLI-specific options.
var flat = require('electron-osx-sign').flat
flat(opts[, function done (err) {}])
Example:
var flat = require('electron-osx-sign').flat
flat({
app: 'path/to/my.app'
}, function done (err) {
if (err) {
// Handle the error
return;
}
// Application flattened
})
From release v0.4.0-beta, Bluebird promises are introduced for better async method calls; the following is also available for use.
var flatAsync = require('electron-osx-sign').flatAsync
flatAsync(opts)
[.then(function () {})]
[.catch(function (err) {})]
Example:
var flatAsync = require('electron-osx-sign').flatAsync
flatAsync({
app: 'path/to/my.app'
})
.then(function () {
// Application flattened
})
.catch(function (err) {
// Handle the error
})
Required
app - String
Path to the application bundle.
Needs file extension
.app.
Optional
identity - String
Name of certificate to use when signing.
Default to be selected with respect to
platform from
keychain or keychain by system default.
Flattening platform
mas will look for
3rd Party Mac Developer Installer: * (*), and platform
darwin will look for
Developer ID Installer: * (*) by default.
identity-validation - Boolean
Flag to enable/disable validation for signing identity. If enabled, the
identity provided will be validated in the
keychain specified.
Default to
true.
install - String
Path to install the bundle.
Default to
/Applications.
keychain - String
The keychain name. Default to system default keychain.
platform - String
Build platform of Electron. Allowed values:
darwin,
mas.
Default to auto detect by presence of
Squirrel.framework within the application bundle.
pkg - String
Path to the output the flattened package.
Needs file extension
.pkg.
scripts - String
Path to a directory containing pre and/or post install scripts.
err - Error
As of release v0.3.1, external module
debug is used to display logs and messages; remember to
export DEBUG=electron-osx-sign* when necessary.
The project's configured to run automated tests on CircleCI.
If you wish to manually test the module, first comment out
opts.identity in
test/basic.js to enable auto discovery. Then run the command
npm test from the dev directory.
When this command is run for the first time:
electron-download will download macOS Electron releases defined in
test/config.json, and save to
~/.electron/, which might take up less than 1GB of disk space.
A successful testing should look something like:
$ npm test
> electron-osx-sign@0.4.17 pretest electron-osx-sign
> rimraf test/work
> electron-osx-sign@0.4.17 test electron-osx-sign
> standard && tape test
Calling electron-download before running tests...
Running tests...
TAP version 13
# setup
# defaults-test:v7.0.0-beta.3-darwin-x64
ok 1 app signed
# defaults-test:v7.0.0-beta.3-mas-x64
ok 2 app signed
# defaults-test:v6.0.3-darwin-x64
ok 3 app signed
# defaults-test:v6.0.3-mas-x64
ok 4 app signed
# defaults-test:v5.0.10-darwin-x64
ok 5 app signed
# defaults-test:v5.0.10-mas-x64
ok 6 app signed
# defaults-test:v4.2.9-darwin-x64
ok 7 app signed
# defaults-test:v4.2.9-mas-x64
ok 8 app signed
# defaults-test:v3.1.2-darwin-x64
ok 9 app signed
# defaults-test:v3.1.2-mas-x64
ok 10 app signed
# teardown
1..10
# tests 10
# pass 10
# ok