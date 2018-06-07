openbase logo
electron-oauth2

by Marcel Wiehle
3.0.0 (see all)

A library to handle OAuth2 authentication for your Electron app.

Deprecated!
Do not use for production! Please see https://github.com/mawie81/electron-oauth2/issues/12 for details.

electron-oauth2 Build Status

A library to handle OAuth2 authentication for your Electron app.

Install

$ npm install --save electron-oauth2

Usage

const electronOauth2 = require('electron-oauth2');

var config = {
    clientId: 'CLIENT_ID',
    clientSecret: 'CLIENT_SECRET',
    authorizationUrl: 'AUTHORIZATION_URL',
    tokenUrl: 'TOKEN_URL',
    useBasicAuthorizationHeader: false,
    redirectUri: 'http://localhost'
};

app.on('ready', () => {
  const windowParams = {
    alwaysOnTop: true,
    autoHideMenuBar: true,
    webPreferences: {
        nodeIntegration: false
    }
  }

  const options = {
    scope: 'SCOPE',
    accessType: 'ACCESS_TYPE'
  };

  const myApiOauth = electronOauth2(config, windowParams);

  myApiOauth.getAccessToken(options)
    .then(token => {
      // use your token.access_token

      myApiOauth.refreshToken(token.refresh_token)
        .then(newToken => {
          //use your new token
        });
    });
});

API

electronOauth2(config, windowParams)

config

Type: Object

Fields
authorizationUrl

Type: String The URL for the authorization request.

tokenUrl

Type: String The URL for the access token request.

clientId

Type: String The OAuth2 client id.

clientSecret

Type: String The OAuth2 client secret.

useBasicAuthorizationHeader

Type: bool If set to true, token requests will be made using a Basic authentication header instead of passing the client id and secret in the body.

redirectUri (optional)

Type: String Sets a custom redirect_uri that can be required by some OAuth2 clients. Default: urn:ietf:wg:oauth:2.0:oob

windowParams

Type: Object

An object that will be used to create the BrowserWindow. Details: Electron BrowserWindow documention

Methods

getAccessToken(options)

Returns a Promise that gets resolved with the retrieved access token object if the authentication succeeds.

options: optional
scopes

Type: String The optional OAuth2 scopes.

accessType

Type: String The optional OAuth2 access type.

additionalTokenRequestData

Type: Object The optional additional parameters to pass to the server in the body of the token request.

getAuthorizationCode(options)

Returns a Promise that gets resolved with the authorization code of the OAuth2 authorization request.

options
scope

Type: String The optional OAuth2 scope.

accessType

Type: String The optional OAuth2 access type.

refreshToken(token)

Returns a Promise that gets resolved with the refreshed token object.

token

Type: String An OAuth2 refresh token.

License

MIT © Marcel Wiehle

