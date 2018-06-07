A library to handle OAuth2 authentication for your Electron app.
$ npm install --save electron-oauth2
const electronOauth2 = require('electron-oauth2');
var config = {
clientId: 'CLIENT_ID',
clientSecret: 'CLIENT_SECRET',
authorizationUrl: 'AUTHORIZATION_URL',
tokenUrl: 'TOKEN_URL',
useBasicAuthorizationHeader: false,
redirectUri: 'http://localhost'
};
app.on('ready', () => {
const windowParams = {
alwaysOnTop: true,
autoHideMenuBar: true,
webPreferences: {
nodeIntegration: false
}
}
const options = {
scope: 'SCOPE',
accessType: 'ACCESS_TYPE'
};
const myApiOauth = electronOauth2(config, windowParams);
myApiOauth.getAccessToken(options)
.then(token => {
// use your token.access_token
myApiOauth.refreshToken(token.refresh_token)
.then(newToken => {
//use your new token
});
});
});
Type:
Object
Type:
String
The URL for the authorization request.
Type:
String
The URL for the access token request.
Type:
String
The OAuth2 client id.
Type:
String
The OAuth2 client secret.
Type:
bool
If set to true, token requests will be made using a Basic authentication header instead of passing the client id and secret in the body.
Type:
String
Sets a custom redirect_uri that can be required by some OAuth2 clients.
Default:
urn:ietf:wg:oauth:2.0:oob
Type:
Object
An object that will be used to create the BrowserWindow. Details: Electron BrowserWindow documention
Returns a
Promise that gets resolved with the retrieved access token object if the authentication succeeds.
Type:
String
The optional OAuth2 scopes.
Type:
String
The optional OAuth2 access type.
Type:
Object
The optional additional parameters to pass to the server in the body of the token request.
Returns a
Promise that gets resolved with the authorization code of the OAuth2 authorization request.
Type:
String
The optional OAuth2 scope.
Type:
String
The optional OAuth2 access type.
Returns a
Promise that gets resolved with the refreshed token object.
Type:
String
An OAuth2 refresh token.
MIT © Marcel Wiehle