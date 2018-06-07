A library to handle OAuth2 authentication for your Electron app.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const electronOauth2 = require ( 'electron-oauth2' ); var config = { clientId : 'CLIENT_ID' , clientSecret : 'CLIENT_SECRET' , authorizationUrl : 'AUTHORIZATION_URL' , tokenUrl : 'TOKEN_URL' , useBasicAuthorizationHeader : false , redirectUri : 'http://localhost' }; app.on( 'ready' , () => { const windowParams = { alwaysOnTop : true , autoHideMenuBar : true , webPreferences : { nodeIntegration : false } } const options = { scope : 'SCOPE' , accessType : 'ACCESS_TYPE' }; const myApiOauth = electronOauth2(config, windowParams); myApiOauth.getAccessToken(options) .then( token => { myApiOauth.refreshToken(token.refresh_token) .then( newToken => { }); }); });

API

config

Type: Object

Fields

authorizationUrl

Type: String The URL for the authorization request.

tokenUrl

Type: String The URL for the access token request.

clientId

Type: String The OAuth2 client id.

clientSecret

Type: String The OAuth2 client secret.

useBasicAuthorizationHeader

Type: bool If set to true, token requests will be made using a Basic authentication header instead of passing the client id and secret in the body.

redirectUri (optional)

Type: String Sets a custom redirect_uri that can be required by some OAuth2 clients. Default: urn:ietf:wg:oauth:2.0:oob

windowParams

Type: Object

An object that will be used to create the BrowserWindow. Details: Electron BrowserWindow documention

Methods

Returns a Promise that gets resolved with the retrieved access token object if the authentication succeeds.

options: optional

scopes

Type: String The optional OAuth2 scopes.

accessType

Type: String The optional OAuth2 access type.

additionalTokenRequestData

Type: Object The optional additional parameters to pass to the server in the body of the token request.

Returns a Promise that gets resolved with the authorization code of the OAuth2 authorization request.

options

scope

Type: String The optional OAuth2 scope.

accessType

Type: String The optional OAuth2 access type.

Returns a Promise that gets resolved with the refreshed token object.

token

Type: String An OAuth2 refresh token.

License

MIT © Marcel Wiehle