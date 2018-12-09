Nice and simple notifications for electron apps

electron-notify displays notifications in the lower right corner. Notifications are stacked (most recent on the top) and slide down, once they expire. electron-notify is forked from nw-notify which displays notifications for nw.js apps.

Features

Windows and Mac supported (Linux not tested, but should work)

AppIcons (optional, left of notification text) and images (optional, right of notification text)

Sounds

Close button (top right corner)

Open URLs (optional)

Callbacks for show , click and close

, and Queues notifications if not all can be shown at once

Usage

var eNotify = require ( 'electron-notify' ); eNotify.setConfig({ appIcon : path.join(__dirname, 'images/icon.png' ), displayTime : 6000 }); eNotify.notify({ title : 'Notification title' , text : 'Some text' }); eNotify.notify({ title : 'Notification title' , text : 'Some text' , url : 'http://wikipedia.org' }); eNotify.notify({ title : 'Notification title' , text : 'Some text' , url : 'http://wikipedia.org' , image : path.join(__dirname, 'images/image.png' ), sound : path.join(__dirname, 'sound.wav' ) }); eNotify.notify({ title : 'Custom func' , onClickFunc : function ( ) { console .log( 'User clicked notification' ) }}); eNotify.setConfig({ appIcon : path.join(__dirname, 'images/otherIcon.png' ), defaultStyleText : { color : '#FF0000' , fontWeight : 'bold' } }); eNotify.notify({ title : 'Notification title' , text : 'This text is now bold and has the color red' });

Function reference

Display new notification. For possible properties see example below:

notify ({ title : 'Title' , text : 'Some text' , image : 'path/to/image.png' , url : 'http://google.de' , sound : path.join(__dirname, 'notification.wav' ), onClickFunc : function() { alert( 'onCLick' ) }, onShowFunc : function() { alert( 'onShow' ) }, onCloseFunc : function() { alert( 'onClose' )} });

For more info on the onClickFunc , onShowFunc and onCloseFunc callbacks see below.

Change some config options. Can be run multiple times, also between notify() -calls to change electron-notifys behaviour.

Clears the animation queue and closes all windows opened by electron-notify. Call this to clean up before quiting your app.

If you want to use your own notification.html you use this method. Use it like this: eNotify.setTemplatePath(path.join(__dirname, 'path/to/notification.html'));

calcMaxVisibleNotification() : int

Returns the maximum amount of notifications that fit onto the users screen.

Max notifications and queueing

On startup electron-notify will determine the maximum amount of notifications that fit on the screen. This value will be stored in config.maxVisibleNotifications but cannot be greater than 7. This is to ensure that all animations go smoothly and electron-notify does not freeze your computer. However you can overwrite this value with setConfig() . If you do that you should use calcMaxVisibleNotification() to check if that many notifications fit onto the users screen. Queueing: Once the limit of config.maxVisibleNotifications is reached, electron-notify will queue all new notifications internally. The order of notifiy() -calls will be preserved and once old notifications fade out, the queued notifications are shown.

Callbacks

Calling notify() will return an unique id for this particular notification. Each callback ( onClickFunc , onShowFunc , onCloseFunc ) will return an event object which contains the notification id, the event name(click, show, close, timeout, closeByAPI) and a function to close the notification:

{ id : 32 , name : 'click' , closeNotification : function ( ) {} }

Example

function handleClick ( event ) { console .log( 'User clicked notification ' + event.id + '. Closing it immediately.' ); event.closeNotification(); } function handleClose ( event ) { console .log( 'Notification was closed because: ' + event.name); } eNotify.notify({ title : 'Notification title' , text : 'Some text' , onClickFunc : handleClick, onCloseFunc : handleClose });

Config options

Default config:

{ width : 300 , height : 65 , padding : 10 , borderRadius : 5 , displayTime : 5000 , animationSteps : 5 , animationStepMs : 5 , animateInParallel : true , appIcon : null , pathToModule : '' , logging : true , defaultStyleContainer : { backgroundColor : '#f0f0f0' , overflow : 'hidden' , padding : 8 , border : '1px solid #CCC' , fontFamily : 'Arial' , fontSize : 12 , position : 'relative' , lineHeight : '15px' }, defaultStyleAppIcon : { overflow : 'hidden' , float : 'left' , height : 40 , width : 40 , marginRight : 10 , }, defaultStyleImage : { overflow : 'hidden' , float : 'right' , height : 40 , width : 40 , marginLeft : 10 , }, defaultStyleClose : { position : 'absolute' , top : 1 , right : 3 , fontSize : 11 , color : '#CCC' }, defaultStyleText : { margin : 0 , overflow : 'hidden' , cursor : 'default' }, defaultWindow : { alwaysOnTop : true , skipTaskbar : true , resizable : false , show : false , frame : false , transparent : true , acceptFirstMouse : true } }

Changelog

0.1.0 - Initial version

License