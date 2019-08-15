openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
en

electron-notifications

by Blaine Schmeisser
1.0.0 (see all)

💥 A node module for sending notifications in electron applications.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

27

GitHub Stars

136

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Electron Notifications

A node module for sending notifications in electron applications.

screenshot

Quick Usage

const notifier = require('electron-notifications')

// Just title
notifier.notify('Calendar')

// Full Options
notifier.notify('Calendar', {
  message: 'Event begins in 10 minutes',
  icon: 'http://cl.ly/J49B/3951818241085781941.png',
  buttons: ['Dismiss', 'Snooze'],
})

Installation

npm install --save electron-notifications

Playbook

If you'd like to see this in action you can run the playbook and try out live examples and edit the code in place.

git clone git@github.com:blainesch/electron-notifications.git
npm run playbook

Introduction

When you create a new notification, your notification is queued, since we only display one at a time. Each notification is a BrowserWindow instance, so it's completely cross platform.

Options

All options are optional.

  • message: A message to display under the title.
  • icon: The absolute URL of a icon displayed to the left of the text.
  • buttons: One or two buttons to display on the right of the notification.
  • vertical: Boolean (default: false) that specifies that the buttons should be stacked vertically.
  • duration: Integer duration in milliseconds (default: 4000) to show the notification.
  • flat: Boolean (default: false) that specifies to use a flat button style notification.

Events

In addition to the events provided by electron you also have access to the following 3 additional events.

Clicked

When the notification was clicked, but not dragged. This usually does the default action, or closes the notification.

const notification = notifier.notify('Calendar')

notification.on('clicked', () => {
  notification.close()
})

Swiped Right

When the notification has been swiped to the right. This usually indicates that the user wants to dismiss the notification.

const notification = notifier.notify('Calendar')

notification.on('swipedRight', () => {
  notification.close()
})

Button Clicked

When any one of the buttons are clicked, it'll trigger a buttonClicked event, and pass the text, button index and options to the handler.

const notification = notifier.notify('Calendar', {
  buttons: ['Dismiss', 'Snooze'],
  url: "http://google.com"
})

notification.on('buttonClicked', (text, buttonIndex, options) => {
  if (text === 'Snooze') {
    // Snooze!
  } else if(buttonIndex === 1) {
    //open options.url
  }
  notification.close()
})

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial