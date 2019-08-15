Electron Notifications

A node module for sending notifications in electron applications.

Quick Usage

const notifier = require ( 'electron-notifications' ) notifier.notify( 'Calendar' ) notifier.notify( 'Calendar' , { message : 'Event begins in 10 minutes' , icon : 'http://cl.ly/J49B/3951818241085781941.png' , buttons : [ 'Dismiss' , 'Snooze' ], })

Installation

npm install --save electron-notifications

Playbook

If you'd like to see this in action you can run the playbook and try out live examples and edit the code in place.

git clone git @github .com:blainesch/electron-notifications.git npm run playbook

Introduction

When you create a new notification, your notification is queued, since we only display one at a time. Each notification is a BrowserWindow instance, so it's completely cross platform.

Options

All options are optional.

message : A message to display under the title.

: A message to display under the title. icon : The absolute URL of a icon displayed to the left of the text.

: The absolute URL of a icon displayed to the left of the text. buttons : One or two buttons to display on the right of the notification.

: One or two buttons to display on the right of the notification. vertical : Boolean (default: false) that specifies that the buttons should be stacked vertically.

: Boolean (default: false) that specifies that the buttons should be stacked vertically. duration : Integer duration in milliseconds (default: 4000) to show the notification.

: Integer duration in milliseconds (default: 4000) to show the notification. flat : Boolean (default: false) that specifies to use a flat button style notification.

Events

In addition to the events provided by electron you also have access to the following 3 additional events.

Clicked

When the notification was clicked, but not dragged. This usually does the default action, or closes the notification.

const notification = notifier.notify( 'Calendar' ) notification.on( 'clicked' , () => { notification.close() })

Swiped Right

When the notification has been swiped to the right. This usually indicates that the user wants to dismiss the notification.

const notification = notifier.notify( 'Calendar' ) notification.on( 'swipedRight' , () => { notification.close() })

Button Clicked

When any one of the buttons are clicked, it'll trigger a buttonClicked event, and pass the text, button index and options to the handler.