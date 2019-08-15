A node module for sending notifications in electron applications.
const notifier = require('electron-notifications')
// Just title
notifier.notify('Calendar')
// Full Options
notifier.notify('Calendar', {
message: 'Event begins in 10 minutes',
icon: 'http://cl.ly/J49B/3951818241085781941.png',
buttons: ['Dismiss', 'Snooze'],
})
npm install --save electron-notifications
If you'd like to see this in action you can run the playbook and try out live examples and edit the code in place.
git clone git@github.com:blainesch/electron-notifications.git
npm run playbook
When you create a new notification, your notification is queued, since we only display one at a time. Each notification is a BrowserWindow instance, so it's completely cross platform.
All options are optional.
message: A message to display under the title.
icon: The absolute URL of a icon displayed to the left of the text.
buttons: One or two buttons to display on the right of the notification.
vertical: Boolean (default: false) that specifies that the buttons should be stacked vertically.
duration: Integer duration in milliseconds (default: 4000) to show the notification.
flat: Boolean (default: false) that specifies to use a flat button style notification.
In addition to the events provided by electron you also have access to the following 3 additional events.
When the notification was clicked, but not dragged. This usually does the default action, or closes the notification.
const notification = notifier.notify('Calendar')
notification.on('clicked', () => {
notification.close()
})
When the notification has been swiped to the right. This usually indicates that the user wants to dismiss the notification.
const notification = notifier.notify('Calendar')
notification.on('swipedRight', () => {
notification.close()
})
When any one of the buttons are clicked, it'll trigger a
buttonClicked event,
and pass the text, button index and options to the handler.
const notification = notifier.notify('Calendar', {
buttons: ['Dismiss', 'Snooze'],
url: "http://google.com"
})
notification.on('buttonClicked', (text, buttonIndex, options) => {
if (text === 'Snooze') {
// Snooze!
} else if(buttonIndex === 1) {
//open options.url
}
notification.close()
})