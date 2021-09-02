Notarize your Electron apps seamlessly for macOS
# npm
npm install electron-notarize --save-dev
# yarn
yarn add electron-notarize --dev
From Apple's docs in XCode:
A notarized app is a macOS app that was uploaded to Apple for processing before it was distributed. When you export a notarized app from Xcode, it code signs the app with a Developer ID certificate and staples a ticket from Apple to the app. The ticket confirms that you previously uploaded the app to Apple.
On macOS 10.14 and later, the user can launch notarized apps when Gatekeeper is enabled. When the user first launches a notarized app, Gatekeeper looks for the app’s ticket online. If the user is offline, Gatekeeper looks for the ticket that was stapled to the app.
Apple has made this a hard requirement as of 10.15 (Catalina).
For notarization, you need the following things:
hardened-runtime and the following entitlements:
com.apple.security.cs.allow-jit
com.apple.security.cs.allow-unsigned-executable-memory
notarize(opts): Promise<void>
options Object
tool String - The notarization tool to use, default is
legacy. Can be
legacy or
notarytool.
notarytool is substantially (10x) faster.
appPath String - The absolute path to your
.app file
appBundleId String - The app bundle identifier your Electron app is using. E.g.
com.github.electron
ascProvider String (optional) - Your Team Short Name.
appleId String - The username of your apple developer account
appleIdPassword String - The app-specific password (not your Apple ID password).
appleApiKey String - Required for JWT authentication. See Note on JWT authentication below.
appleApiIssuer String - Issuer ID. Required if
appleApiKey is specified.
teamId String - The team ID you want to notarize under.
appleApiKey String - Required for JWT authentication. See Note on JWT authentication below.
appleApiKeyId String - Required for JWT authentication. See Note on JWT authentication below.
appleApiIssuer String - Issuer ID. Required if
appleApiKey is specified.
keychain String - The name of the keychain or path to the keychain you stored notarization credentials in.
keychainProfile String - The name of the profile you provided when storing notarization credentials.
appleIdPassword
const password = `@keychain:"Application Loader: ${appleId}"`;
Another option is that you can add a new keychain item using either the Keychain Access app or from the command line using the
security utility:
security add-generic-password -a "AC_USERNAME" -w <app_specific_password> -s "AC_PASSWORD"
where
AC_USERNAME should be replaced with your Apple ID, and then in your code you can use:
const password = `@keychain:AC_PASSWORD`;
You can obtain an API key from Appstore Connect. Create a key with App Manager access. Note down the Issuer ID and download the
.p8 file. This file is your API key and comes with the name of
AuthKey_<api_key>.p8. This is the string you have to supply when calling
notarize.
Based on the
ApiKey,
altool will look in the following places for that file:
./private_keys
~/private_keys
~/.private_keys
~/.appstoreconnect/private_keys
If you are a member of multiple teams or organizations, you have to tell Apple on behalf of which organization you're uploading. To find your team's short name), you can ask
iTMSTransporter, which is part of the now deprecated
Application Loader as well as the newer
Transporter.
With
Transporter installed, run:
/Applications/Transporter.app/Contents/itms/bin/iTMSTransporter -m provider -u APPLE_DEV_ACCOUNT -p APP_PASSWORD
Alternatively, with older versions of Xcode, run:
/Applications/Xcode.app/Contents/Applications/Application Loader.app/Contents/itms/bin/iTMSTransporter -m provider -u APPLE_DEV_ACCOUNT -p APP_PASSWORD
import { notarize } from 'electron-notarize';
async function packageTask () {
// Package your app here, and code sign with hardened runtime
await notarize({
appBundleId,
appPath,
appleId,
appleIdPassword,
ascProvider, // This parameter is optional
});
}