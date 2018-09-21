This package lets you use Next.js for building the renderer of your Electron apps!

In production , it ensures that the file:// protocol (which Electron uses to load your static assets in the renderer process) works properly with your Next.js bundle (generated by next export )

Usage

Firstly, install the package using any node package manager:

yarn add electron-next

Then load it:

const prepareRenderer = require ( 'electron-next' )

As the final step, call the package:

<path> : The path to the directory containing the renderer (relative to the app's root directory). If the paths for development and production aren't the same, this can be an object holding a development and a production key with their respective paths (string|object).

: The path to the directory containing the renderer (relative to the app's root directory). If the paths for development and production aren't the same, this can be an object holding a and a key with their respective paths (string|object). <port> : Used for running Next.js in development (number, optional, defaults to 8000 ).

await prepareRenderer(<path>, <port>)

Caught a Bug?

Fork this repository to your own GitHub account and then clone it to your local device Link the package to the global package directory: npm link Within the electron app of your choice, link it to the dependencies: npm link electron-next . Instead of the default one from npm, it will now use your local clone of the package!

