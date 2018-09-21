openbase logo
electron-next

by Leo Lamprecht
3.1.5 (see all)

Build Electron apps using Next.js

Documentation
Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

490

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

electron-next

Build Status XO code style

This package lets you use Next.js for building the renderer of your Electron apps!

  • In production, it ensures that the file:// protocol (which Electron uses to load your static assets in the renderer process) works properly with your Next.js bundle (generated by next export)
  • While developing, it takes care of the whole flow required for building the renderer code

Usage

Firstly, install the package using any node package manager:

yarn add electron-next

Then load it:

const prepareRenderer = require('electron-next')

As the final step, call the package:

  • <path>: The path to the directory containing the renderer (relative to the app's root directory). If the paths for development and production aren't the same, this can be an object holding a development and a production key with their respective paths (string|object).
  • <port>: Used for running Next.js in development (number, optional, defaults to 8000).
await prepareRenderer(<path>, <port>)

Caught a Bug?

  1. Fork this repository to your own GitHub account and then clone it to your local device
  2. Link the package to the global package directory: npm link
  3. Within the electron app of your choice, link it to the dependencies: npm link electron-next. Instead of the default one from npm, it will now use your local clone of the package!

Author

