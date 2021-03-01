npm i electron-navigation
Confused? Go through the Setup for a full guide.
Know what you are doing? Skip to the Usage section.
SETUP | USAGE | THEME | OPTIONS | METHODS | MORE | HISTORY | CONTACT
This works with electron, so let's get a basic electron app going.
Create a folder; we'll call this one demo. In that folder create these three files.
demo/
├── package.json
├── index.js
├── index.html
Let's populate these files with some basic code.
FILE: package.json
{
"name": "demo",
"version": "1.0.0",
"description": "",
"main": "index.js",
"scripts": {
"start": "node_modules\\electron\\dist\\electron ."
},
"author": "",
"license": "ISC"
}
FILE: index.js
const {
app,
BrowserWindow
} = require('electron');
let win;
app.on('ready', () => {
win = new BrowserWindow({
width: 800,
height: 600
});
win.loadURL(`file:///${__dirname}/index.html`);
win.on('closed', () => {
win = null;
});
});
FILE: index.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head></head>
<body>
test demo
</body>
</html>
Time to test if it works. Open up your command prompt (windows) and type these commands hitting enter after each one. Make sure you have Node.js installed which can be found here.
cd "C:\location\of\your\folder\demo"
npm i electron-navigation
npm start
From here on out if you leave your command prompt window open to the demo directory, you can run your app by typing.
npm start
In your main ~.html file you need to create 3 containers where the controls, tabs, and views will be auto placed into. The demo uses index.html as it's main file. EXAMPLE: index.html
<body>
<!-- your code here -->
<div id="nav-body-ctrls"></div>
<div id="nav-body-tabs"></div>
<div id="nav-body-views"></div>
</body>
NOTE:
<main id="nav-body-views"></main>.
Now we need to apply the module by adding a script tag to the ~.html file so that it can add the tabs and controls to the containers we just created above.
EXAMPLE: index.html
<!-- your code here -->
<div id="nav-body-ctrls"></div>
<div id="nav-body-tabs"></div>
<div id="nav-body-views"></div>
<script>
const enav = new (require('electron-navigation'))();
</script>
</body>
Now that we have this, let's give it a quick run. If you've been following the setup guide, it would be like this.
npm start
This should be all you need to get the basic functionality working. If you are confused and want some more examples including how to use local html files in the tabs then check out the demos on github.
<head> tag.
EXAMPLE: index.html
<head>
<!-- your code here -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="relative/location/of/theme.css">
</head>
FILE: theme-template.css
/* back button, grouped in: .nav-icons */
#nav-ctrls-back {
/* fill:#000; width:24px; height:24px; */
}
/* back button with no history, grouped in: .nav-icons.disabled */
#nav-ctrls-back.disabled {
/* pointer-events:none; opacity:0.5; */
}
const enav = new (require('electron-navigation')( { HERE } );
<boolean> }
Shows/hides the back button in #nav-body-ctrls. Defaults to
true.
<boolean> }
Shows/hides the forward button in #nav-body-ctrls. Defaults to
true.
<boolean> }
Shows/hides the reload button in #nav-body-ctrls. Defaults to
true.
<boolean> }
Shows/hides the url input in #nav-body-ctrls. Defaults to
true.
<boolean> }
Shows/hides the add button in #nav-body-tabs. Defaults to
true.
<boolean> }
Shows/hides the close button on tabs in .nav-tabs-tab. Defaults to
true.
<boolean> }
Changes the direction tabs are stacked in #nav-body-tabs. Defaults to
false.
<boolean> }
Uses the default favicons instead of the unified color coded ones in .nav-tabs-tab. Defaults to
false.
<function> }
Before a tab is created, an optional callback is invoked with
(url, options). It can be set for the
ElectronNavigationinstance or passed inside
newTab()as an option.
Optionally, the
urland
optionscan be altered and returned inside the callback result. The callback may define a
postTabOpenCallback, which will receive the created
webview.
If a falsy value is returned, the tab will not be created.
// Simple callbacks which does not alter the parameters
(url, options) => {
return true;
}
// Prevent tab creation
(url, options) => {
return false;
}
// Callback which redirects the opened tab
// Altered parameters imply that the tab should be shown
(url, options) => {
url = "about:blank";
return {url};
}
// Invoke callback after webview creation
(url, options) => {
options.postTabOpenCallback = webview => {
console.info("New webview created: ", webview);
}
return {options};
}
<function|array> }
Parameters to pass to
newTab() when a new tab is opened by the new tab button. The parameters may be an array or a function that returns an array. Defauls to
['http://www.google.com/', { close: options.closableTabs, icon: NAV.TAB_ICON }].
{ changeTabCallback :
<function> }
Function to invoke with visible
webview after a new tab has become visible.
// all options and their default values if omitted.
let options = {
showBackButton: true,
showForwardButton: true,
showReloadButton: true,
showUrlBar: true,
showAddTabButton: true,
closableTabs: true,
verticalTabs: false,
defaultFavicons: false,
newTabCallback: null
}
EXAMPLE : index.html
```html
<script>
// the order doesn't matter
const enav = new (require('electron-navgation')) ({
showAddTabButton: false,
showUrlBar: true,
showReloadButton: false
});
</script>
const HERE = new (require('electron-navigation'))();
url ,
options )
url
<string> [required argument] - Specifies the location of the webview. Will perform a search if no domain specified.
"http://github.com/" // "http://github.com/"
"youtube.com" // "http://www.youtube.com/"
"hello there" // "https://www.google.com/search?q=hello+there"
options
<object> [optional argument] - Controls the tab appearance. All KVPs are optional and orderless.
{ id :
<string> } - Creates an
ID for this tab's view so you can control it later. Logs an error if the
ID is already taken or invalid. Defaults to
null.
{ node :
<boolean> } - Allows the webview to use Node.js, and is only recommended for local files. Defaults to
false.
{ readonlyUrl :
<boolean> } - Sets the main URL text input to readonly mode on this tab. Defaults to
false.
{ contextMenu :
<boolean> } - Enables right-click context menu by electron-context-menu. Bit buggy. Defaults to
true.
{ webviewAttributes :
<object> } - Specifies additional attributes to pass to the webview tag. Defaults to
{}.
// example for passing a custom user agent
let google = enav.newTab('https://www.google.com/', {webviewAttributes: {
useragent: "Super secret browser"
}});
{ newWindowFrameNameBlacklistExpression:
<RegExp> } - Whenever a window is opened through
window.open(), a
new-window event is emitted automatically. This option allows to specify frame names that should not trigger the creation of a new tab.
{newWindowFrameNameBlacklistExpression: /internallyOpened|popup[0-9]/i}
{ icon :
<string> } - Changes the favicon. Defaults to
"clean".
{icon: "default"} // uses the regular favicon.
{icon: "clean"} // uses a constant globe icon that is colored based on the default favicon.
{icon: "/path/to/image.png"} // uses an icon you provide. Full or relative paths and other extensions are allowed.
{ title :
<string> } - Changes the title of the tab. Defaults to
"default".
{title: "default"} // uses the title specified by the <title> tag.
{title: "custom title"} // uses whatever title you type.
{ close :
<boolean> } - Shows/hides the close button. Defaults to
true.
// all options and their default values if omitted.
let options = {
id: null,
node: false,
readonlyUrl: false,
contextMenu: true,
webviewAttributes: {},
icon: "clean",
title: "default",
close: true
}
return
<object> - The webview element object. Allows you to use the properties and methods as described here Element API.
// example on how to allow plugins
let google = enav.newTab('http://www.google.com/');
google.setAttribute('plugins', '');
// check if it has node integration
if (google.hasAttribute('nodeintegration'))
alert('yes, you can use node in this tab.');
else
alert('no, you cannot use node in this tab.');
url ,
id )
url
<string>[required argument] - Specifies the new location of the webview. Has the same auto features as newTab().
id
<string>[optional argument] - Changes the source of the webview with the
IDspecified in newTab(). If no
IDis given the active tab and view are affected. Will console.log an error if the
IDdoesn't exist.
id )
id
<string>[optional argument] - Closes the tab and webview with the
IDspecified in newTab(). If no
IDis given the active tab and view are affected. Will console.log an error if the
IDdoesn't exist.
id )
id
<string>[optional argument] - Goes back on the webview with the
IDspecified in newTab(). If no
IDis given the active tab and view are affected. Will console.log an error if the
IDdoesn't exist.
id )
id
<string>[optional argument] - Goes forward on the webview with the
IDspecified in newTab(). If no
IDis given the active tab and view are affected. Will console.log an error if the
IDdoesn't exist.
id )
id
<string>[optional argument] - Reloads the webview with the
IDspecified in newTab(). If no
IDis given the active tab and view are affected. Will console.log an error if the
IDdoesn't exist.
id )
id
<string>[optional argument] - Stops loading the webview with the
IDspecified in newTab(). If no
IDis given the active tab and view are affected. Will console.log an error if the
IDdoesn't exist.
id )
id
<string>[optional argument] - Opens the developer tools for the webview with the
IDspecified in newTab(). If no
IDis given the active tab and view are affected. Will console.log an error if the
IDdoesn't exist.
id,
options )
id
<string>[optional] - Trigger electron print for the webview with the
IDspecified in newTab(). If no
IDis given the active tab and view are affected. Will console.log an error if the
IDdoesn't exist.
options
<object>[optional argument] - Electron print options, if nothing is passed the default print dialog will show up.
{ silent:
<boolean>} [optional argument] - Don't ask user for print settings. Defaults to
false.
{ printBackground:
<boolean>} [optional argument] - Also prints the background color and image of the web page. Defaults to
false.
{ deviceName:
<string>} [optional argument] - Set the printer device name to use. Defaults to
''.
Switch focus to next available tab (goes to the first one if the last is active).
Switch focus to previous available tab (goes to the last one if the first is active).
id,
channel,
args )
id
<string> - Sends a message to the webview with the
ID specified in newTab(). Will console.log an error if the
ID doesn't exist.
channel
<string> - A channel name of your choosing to keep track of messages.
args
<array> - A list of arguments to send to the webview.
enav.send('webviewIdHere', 'channelNameHere', ['arg', 'list', 'here'])
- See
demos/demo4* for examples.
id,
callback )
id
<string> - Listens for a message from the webview with the
ID specified in newTab(). Will console.log an error if the
ID doesn't exist.
callback (
channel,
args,
respond )
<function> - Returns info from a webview message.
channel
<string> - The channel the message is comming from.
args
<array> - A list of arguments from the webview.
respond
<object> - The webview element that sent the message.
enav.listen('webviewIdHere', (channel, args, respond) => {
if (channel == 'channelNameHere') {
let argOne = args[0]
let argTwo = args[1]
// etc...
//respond
respond.send('anotherChannelNameHere', ['arg', 'list', 'here'])
}
}
- See
demos/demo4* for examples.
EXAMPLE: index.html
<script>
// create object
const enav = new (require('electron-navigation'))({
showAddTabButton: false
})
enav.newTab('google.com', { id: 'srch' } )
//setTimeout() is just used to show the effect.
setTimeout("enav.changeTab('cool wallpapers', 'srch')", 2000)
setTimeout("enav.back('srch')", 5000)
// open a local file, and use a custom icon
enav.newTab(`file:///${__dirname}/your-html-file.html`, {
icon: 'images/site-icon.ico',
title: 'Local file'
})
// create an unclosable tab that you can reference later with the id.
enav.newTab('youtube.com', {
title: 'Watch Videos',
icon: 'default',
close: false,
id: 'watchStuff'
})
setTimeout('enav.changeTab( "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_s8-OIkhOc" , "watchStuff" );', 5000)
</script>
git clone https://github.com/simply-coded/electron-navigation.git
npm run demo1 // horizontal material-light theme demo
npm run demo2 // vertical material-dark theme demo
npm run demo3 // chrome keyboard shortcuts and theme demo
npm run demo4 // parent-child and local file demo
1.5.9
ADD - goToTabByWebviewId (id) function to go to a tab identified by the id of the
<webview> tag
1.5.8
ADD - newTabCallback, changeTabCallback and newTabParams options
1.5.7
ADD - newWindowFrameNameBlacklistPattern to newTab() options
1.5.6
CHANGE - cleaned up README.md file, and added types to parameters.
ADD - preview for chrome theme.
1.5.5
ADD - chrome like theme, chrome like keyboard shortcuts (in demo3); contextMenu and readonlyUrl options to newTab(); printTab(), prevTab() and nextTab() methods to main object thanks to github user rbravo.
ADD - webviewAttributes object to newTab() options object thanks to github user localh0rzd.
CHANGE - renamed test folder to demos, and simplified file names within it.
ADD - demo1, demo2, demo3, demo4 to package.json scripts.
ADD - updated README.md with all new features.
REMOVE - removed expandable detail panes from README.md.
CHANGE - cleaned up index.js from all the recent merges.
1.5.4
CHANGE - fixed url not updating correctly thanks to github user akz92
ADD - goToTab( index ) method added thanks to github user akz92. README.md docs will be added in the future.
CHANGE - fixed closableTabs options not overriding the newTab close options object thanks to github user LightningBladeXYZ for pointing it out.
ADD - semicolonified the file for easier minimization.
1.5.3
REMOVE - removed the node_modules folder from source.
1.5.2
CHANGE - made it easier to navigate README.md
1.5.1
CHANGE - the newTab() function now returns the webview that it creates. This was in response to a request to allow plugins in the webviews. An example of how to use this was added to the README.md and demo-light.html.
1.5.0
ADD - send(), listen(), and openDevTools() functions for easier local HTML communication.
CHANGE - test folder file names and contents to reflect the latest features.
CHANGE - update README.md with new functions.
1.4.2
CHANGE - renamed the preview files to be more clear on what they are.
CHANGE - replaced the live preview with one that shows a local file example.
1.4.1
FIX - had the incorrect startup script in package.json.
CHANGE - clarified where you can find more examples in the README.md.
1.4.0
ADD - default favicons for main options object called defaultFavicons.
FIX - cleaned up some of the README.md code.
CHANGE - better demos in the test/ folder.
ADD - local file example, with communication between parent and child.
REMOVE - extra demo files.
CHANGE - cleaned up the module code in index.js.
1.3.0
ADD - node integration for newTab() function.
1.2.2
FIX - script tags no longer show after going out of fullscreen.
1.2.1
FIX - changed the description to include local files.
FIX - url input now changes on tab click.
1.2.0
ADD - the newTab() function now has an options object as its second parameter to control the icon, title, close button, and add an
ID.
CHANGE - the second parameter
ID in newTab() is now included in an options object.
FIX - updated the README.md and demo-light.html files to show more examples.
1.1.1
FIX - updated the README.md with extra info, rearrangements, and formatting.
1.1.0
FIX - url bar will know not update while you are trying to type something new.
ADD - methods back(), forward(), reload(), and stop().
ADD - optional
ID parameter to the above methods for selecting which view to take action on.
CHANGE - optional
ID paramter to changeTab() for selecting which view to take action on.
CHANGE - optional
ID parameter to newTab() for setting apart tabs, and controlling it later.
ADD - option to remove the close button on tabs called closableTabs.
ADD - method closeTab() with optional
ID parameter for selecting which tab to take action on.
1.0.5
ADD - vertical demo as displayed in the previews.
1.0.4
CHANGE - updated demo files for developers, and added more to the README.md.
1.0.3
CHANGE - updated README.md with a tutorial on how to use the module.
1.0.2
FIX - npm test command for demo.
1.0.1
CHANGE - file names and folder structure.
1.0.0
ADD - initial release.
Jeremy England
<SimplyCoded> - simplycoded.help@gmail.com
Distributed under the MIT license. See
LICENSE for more information.