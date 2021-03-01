Confused? Go through the Setup for a full guide. Know what you are doing? Skip to the Usage section.

This works with electron, so let's get a basic electron app going.

From here on out if you leave your command prompt window open to the demo directory, you can run your app by typing.

Time to test if it works. Open up your command prompt (windows) and type these commands hitting enter after each one. Make sure you have Node.js installed which can be found here .

Create a folder; we'll call this one demo . In that folder create these three files.

Now that we have this, let's give it a quick run. If you've been following the setup guide, it would be like this.

Now we need to apply the module by adding a script tag to the ~.html file so that it can add the tabs and controls to the containers we just created above.

In your main ~.html file you need to create 3 containers where the controls, tabs, and views will be auto placed into. The demo uses index.html as it's main file. EXAMPLE: index.html

This should be all you need to get the basic functionality working. If you are confused and want some more examples including how to use local html files in the tabs then check out the demos on github.

EXAMPLE: index.html

FILE: theme-template.css

Shows/hides the close button on tabs in .nav-tabs-tab. Defaults to true .

Changes the direction tabs are stacked in #nav-body-tabs. Defaults to false .

Uses the default favicons instead of the unified color coded ones in .nav-tabs-tab. Defaults to false .

Before a tab is created, an optional callback is invoked with (url, options) . It can be set for the ElectronNavigation instance or passed inside newTab() as an option.

Optionally, the url and options can be altered and returned inside the callback result. The callback may define a postTabOpenCallback , which will receive the created webview .

If a falsy value is returned, the tab will not be created.