Mocha testing in Electron. This project has two main value propositions:
npm i -g electron-mocha
First, you need to install Electron. You can either run:
npm i -g electron
and then
electron will be added to your path. Or, you
can download a version from https://github.com/electron/releases and
then set an environment variable
ELECTRON_PATH pointing to the binary.
Note if you're using Mac OS X, the path would be to the actual executable
and not the app directory e.g.
/Applications/Electron.app/Contents/MacOS/Electron.
electron-mocha is almost a drop-in replacement for the regular
mocha command,
with these additional options:
--renderer Run tests in renderer process [boolean]
--require-main, --main Require module in main process [array]
--script Load module in renderer via script tag [array]
--interactive Show renderer tests in persistent window [boolean]
--url, --index Load custom URL in renderer [string]
--preload Load module during renderer preload [string]
--window-config Supply custom Electron window options [string]
-W, --warnings Print renderer warnings to console [boolean]
The
window-config switch must point to a JSON file or to a JavaScript module that exports
an options object. For more information, check out the
Electron API docs.
For the full list of available options, see
electron-mocha --help.
This runs all tests in your
test directory in the
main process.
electron-mocha --renderer
This runs all tests in your
test directory in a
renderer process.
This means that you have access to the entirety of the DOM, web storage, etc. This is because it's actually
running in a Chromium process.
On Linux, your
.travis.yml will need an extra line of configuration to run your tests:
services:
- xvfb
If you are writing tests for WebGL programs and you cannot get a WebGL contexts, this may be because Travis doesn't have GPU support. You can pass --ignore-gpu-blacklist to Electron to bypass it:
electron-mocha --main ignore-gpu-blacklist.js
const { app } = require('electron');
app.commandLine.appendSwitch('ignore-gpu-blacklist');
Use the
--inspect or
--inspect-brk options to enable Electron's debugger.
When using
--renderer this will show the test-runner window dev-tools, including
a debugger (so you do not need to attach a node-inspector).
Note that the window will close automatically when the tests have finished,
therefore this option should be used in combination with
debugger statements
anywhere in your tests or code.
Alternatively, you can use the
--interactive option which will keep the window
open after your tests have run (you can reload the window to run the tests again),
to give you the opportunity to set breakpoints using the dev-tools inspector.
To debug the main process, you will need to start a node-inspector separately.
You can use
electron-mocha to collect code coverage data in both Electron's
main and renderer processes. To do this, you will need to instrument your code,
run the tests on the instrumented code, and save the coverage stats after all
tests have finished.
For examples, see this thread
MIT