Simple node module to download the
mksnapshot binaries compatible with
Electron for creating v8 snapshots.
The major version of this library tracks the major version of the Electron
versions released. So if you are using Electron
2.0.x you would want to use
an
electron-mksnapshot dependency of
~2.0.0 in your
package.json file.
npm install --save-dev electron-mksnapshot
mksnapshot.js file.js (--output_dir OUTPUT_DIR).
Running mksnapshot.js will generate both a snapshot_blob.bin and v8_context_snapshot.bin files which are needed to use custom snapshots in Electron. If an output directory isn't specified, the current directory will be used. (Additional mksnapshot args except for --startup_blob are supported, run mksnapshot --help to see options)
You can set the
ELECTRON_MIRROR or
NPM_CONFIG_ELECTRON_MIRROR
environment variables to use a custom base URL for downloading mksnapshot zips.
# Electron mirror for China
ELECTRON_MIRROR="https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/electron/"
# Local mirror
# Example of requested URL: http://localhost:8080/1.2.0/mksnapshot-v1.2.0-darwin-x64.zip
ELECTRON_MIRROR="http://localhost:8080/"
The version downloaded can be overriden by setting the
ELECTRON_CUSTOM_VERSION environment variable.
# Install mksnapshot for Electron v8.3.0
ELECTRON_CUSTOM_VERSION=8.3.0 npm install
If you need to generate snapshots for Linux on 32 bit ARM, Linux on ARM64, or Windows on ARM64 you will need to install a cross arch mksnapshot on an Intel x64 machine. To do so, set the npm config
arch to the proper arch and then run
npm install --save-dev electron-mksnapshot. For example:
From an Intel x64 Linux OS run:
npm config set arch arm64
npm install --save-dev electron-mksnapshot
From an Intel x64 Linux OS run:
npm config set arch armv7l
npm install --save-dev electron-mksnapshot
From an Intel x64 Windows OS run:
npm config set arch arm64
npm install --save-dev electron-mksnapshot
On macOS you can either run the cross arch mksnapshot directly on arm64 hardware or if you wish you can generate the snapshot on an Intel X64 macOS hardware via the following:
npm config set arch arm64
npm install --save-dev electron-mksnapshot
npm run mksnapshot ABSOLUTE_PATH_TO_FILE/file.js -- --output_dir ABSOLUTE_PATH_TO_OUTPUT_DIR